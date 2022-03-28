New Eats: Rosewood celebrates turning three, Bread Pantry’s new loaves and more

No plans this week? Make a booking at these New Eats instead.

If you spent the weekend also spying and spotting your way through Netflix’s game show-esque baking competition Is it Cake?, you’re probably still blown away by the talented roster of bakers who manage to make chocolate cake really look like the splitting image of a cheeseburger. Either that, or you’ve going through some sort of crisis in questioning everything in your line of sight — it is really what you’re seeing or in fact just a sweet vanilla sponge slice? Fortunately, there’s no need for any guessing game in this week’s New Eats, which are all very good, very delicious and very not-cake.

Rosewood Hong Kong turns three with “Best of Rosewood” takeaway

Glitzy and glamorous Rosewood Hong Kong marks three year since opening in 2019. Coincidentally, a trio of awards have recently been bestowed upon the hotel, recognising the unparalleled stay and service (AHEAD Global Awards), sustainable efforts (CLP Power Hong Kong’s Renewable Energy Contribution Award) and gastronomical excellence (Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau for one-star Chaat). And in continuing with the theme of threes, Rosewood celebrates with a trio of offers including exclusive staycation deals, wellness experiences and dining offers.

Rosewood’s dining selection follows the rules with yet another trio of offers: a 30 percent surge in value for the Rosewood Dining Gift Card, a new “Rosewood at Home” meal-kit series and a limited-time line of takeaway offers with “Best of Rosewood”.

As a collaborative effort between all six venues housed within the establishment, “Best of Rosewood” is designed to showcase the best and the enduring favourites from each restaurant. Every order comes with a complimentary Butterfly Patisserie’s signature Tahitian Vanilla Mille-feuille.

Chef Mario Tolentino of American steakhouse HENRY creates spicy Caesar salad, a jumbo lump crab cake sandwich and an elevated take on the classic 6oz. cheeseburger.

creates spicy Caesar salad, a jumbo lump crab cake sandwich and an elevated take on the classic 6oz. cheeseburger. Refined Cantonese destination, The Legacy House , showcases Chinese executive chef Li Chi Wai’s masterful cooking with honey-glazed barbecue pork and pan-fried stuffed dace fish.

, showcases Chinese executive chef Li Chi Wai’s masterful cooking with honey-glazed barbecue pork and pan-fried stuffed dace fish. Newly awarded one Michelin star CHAAT presents chef Manav Tuli’s sophisticated Indian cooking with the famous Old Delhi butter chicken along with prawn pulao.

presents chef Manav Tuli’s sophisticated Indian cooking with the famous Old Delhi butter chicken along with prawn pulao. Tapas-inspired eatery Bayfare Social presents modern Spanish menu of kale and Brussels sprout salad with paella of either seafood and chicken.

presents modern Spanish menu of kale and Brussels sprout salad with paella of either seafood and chicken. All-day dining Holt’s Café will serve iconic Hong Kong-style favourites with sweet and sour pork and wok-fried flat rice beef noodles.

Order here.

Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888

Cultivate celebrates its first anniversary with special menu

The quietly brilliant, casual fine-dining eatery concept by chef Leonard Cheung, Cultivate, celebrates its first anniversary this March. Having soldiered through a difficult year of off-then-on-again dining restrictions, Cultivate’s seasonally fresh, ever-changing menu has garnered loyal crowds and a perpetually overbooked reservation list since its arrival to Central’s dining scene. To celebrate its one-year milestone, the restaurant has curated an Anniversary Full Tasting Menu, featuring some of Cultivate’s popular favourites.

Cultivate’s dishes are known for the humble everyday ingredients which are given new life under chef Cheung’s discerning preparation as highly complex and elevated dishes that are captivating in visuals as well. The anniversary menu — available in either seven courses for Express or over eight courses in Full from now through to 20 April — features Nasturtium, chef Cheung’s favourite flower and the emblem of the Cultivate logo, distilled into a sorbet; Maitake, the earthy mushrooms infused with the distinct flavours of Phở with dry-aged foie gras and goji berries; and White Asparagus, combined with Zuwaigani crab, uni, and shiso. The Full Anniversary menu will also star the likes of an updated iteration of Celtuce, served with lamb belly and harissa. Finally, the meal concludes with enduring Cultivate staple, Tofu-fa, in a renewed concept featuring custard apple.

“It has been a tough year to operate a restaurant, but our grit, agility, and the incredible guests who have joined us on this exhilarating ride have seen us through,” says Chef Cheung.

For more on the Anniversary Express Tasting Menu from chef Leonard Cheung, click here.

Cultivate, Shop A, G/F, 29 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5303 1230

New loaves at Bread Pantry

Grégoire Michaud‘s whole-hearted dedication to artisanal baked goods and pastries might be better known for his sourdough egg tarts that attract swarms to every Bakehouse address, but his second venture, Bread Pantry, is also synonymous with the passion and dedication that goes into each bake. There will be less of a queue, however, swift steps to the store are still recommended. Launched back in April 2021, the toaster-ready range, all kneaded from premium flour milled from the Girardeau family’s Suire Mil in Boussay, is now expanding with five new loaves. All affordable and versatile for everyday — keep it chilled in the fridge if you’re wary of the city’s humid climes — it includes four new sourdough from toasted grains to dark malt and whole wheat along with a fluffy butter brioche. Should you need some inspiration, chef Michaud has a couple easy recipes for you to follow here.

Available at Marketplace and Wellcome locations citywide.

Martín Carrasco joins Sunset Grill as chef de cuisine

Stunning rooftop restaurant Sunset Grill over at Tung Chung’s Sheraton Hong Kong is welcoming a new face. Martín Carrasco joins the talented team as the new chef de cuisine and will be adding a renewed agenda of creative inspiration from his European roots to the existing signature selection of charcoal grill and dry-aged meat.

Born in the Catalan region of Vilafranca del Penedés in Barcelona, Carrasco is trained in classic French and modern European fare, along with added training in pastry making. His resume spotlights a journey through five-star hotels and restaurants, including one Michelin starred Neichel working under Jean-Louis Neichel, Via Veneto with Carles Tejedor and another one-starred venue, Moritz with Jodi Vilà. Locally, chef Carrasco’s experiences include pastry and executive chef at Cassio and executive sous chef at Rubia and Pica Pica.

At Sunset Grill, chef Carrasco’s revamped menu will display his respect for fresh ingredients in dishes like juicy seafood rice with whole de-shelled Boston lobster, roasted “Segovian” Spanish suckling pig, Hokkaido scallop ceviche and charcoal-grilled cheesecake.

Sunset Grill, Level 19, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, 9 Yi Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, New Territories, Hong Kong, +852 2535 0025

This week at home:

The visual narrative at The Upper House’s Mediterranean concept Salisterra might see a sunset palette of pastel tones, but the flavours here just of the same gradual richness, starting from bright, zesty flavours to those comforting and indulgent. The takeaway menu, impressively, adopts the exact experience with a range of light bites and a la carte specials. But don’t miss the Salisterra Family Dinner which comprises of a delectable range including roasted miso-marinated chicken, mini bombolinis and endless glasses of rosé and sparkling tea from Saicho. See the menu here. Order via +852 3968 1106.

Japanese cutlet restaurant, Porker, has just opened its door to its brand new location at Central’s Cochrane Street, taking over what used to Emack & Bolio’s. If you have yet to find courage in tackling endless queues, sate your appetites for the delightfully light and crispy tonkatsu sets with their takeaway menu. It serves all their signatures including the Porker Set which with aged pork sirloin and tenderloin along with some undeniably rich curry rice bowls. Only available after 6pm. Order at +825 6706 5298.

