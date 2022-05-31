New Eats: Veda’s vegetarian seasonal specials, The Optimist’s new executive chef and more

It’s New Eats on a four-day week! And don’t forget your daily dose of rice dumplings ahead of Dragon Boat Festival this Friday.

Summer is finally here. Days get longer and, in turn, so does our weekend list of Things To Do. If the past weekend has seemingly whizzed by between morning hike and late brunches to beach visits and alfresco cocktails at dusk, you’d be pleased to know we’re scheduled for a long weekend this Friday with Dragon Boat Festival on the calendar. Join in on the festivities with some dragon boat paddling of your own, or if you follow the recommendations on this list, sip and savour some of the finest wines in various circumstances — a Cantonese fine-dining experience or a lighthearted, cheery pairing playlist. Just remember to leave room for a rice dumpling feast.

Summer specials at Veda

Ovolo Central’s vegetarian destination Veda is not only well known for its delicious interpretation of vegetarian Indian food, but for its influential role in Ovolo’s Group “Year of the Veg” initiative that saw all its restaurants in Hong Kong, Bali and Australia go completely meat-free. Which is also to say, when it comes to tasty vegetarian food, Veda knows what it’s doing. Updating its current menu with seasonal additions that remain true to subcontinental flavours of various regions, new serves include the Panang “Dry” Tofu, a dry curry dish with seared tofu; a not-to-miss special Bombay Sandwich, layered with the cuisine staple Amul cheese in between spiced potato masala patty, fresh tomatoes, cucumber, onions and house-made mint chutney; and Black Dhal, a black lentil stew remade with blue cheese kulcha. A new dessert, G’jam Cake’, also makes its debut as a saffron syrup-soaked cake with rabri drizzle, pistachios and almonds.

Veda, G/F, 2 Arbuthnot Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3755 3067

Locanda Dell’ Angelo’s Hong Kong-inspired approach to Italian cuisine

With the extensive roster of Italian restaurants in the city, Steve Chiu, current executive chef at Locanda dell’ Angelo, is taking a moment to reposition his original take on the ever-classic cuisine. Unveiling an all-new tasting menu of Hong Kong-inspired Italian cooking, the six-course menu offers an alternate appreciation for Italian dishes with creations like Gambero Rosso, Italian red prawn with sea urchin, hazelnut emulsion and local tofu sauce; Challans Duck made with eggplant, shallots and hua mei (Chinese preserved) plum; and White Asparagus, accompanied by stem lettuce, espelette and Hong Kong soy milk mayonnaise. Chef Chiu has also recreated a pan-fried brioche, now topped with red bean cream and mascarpone ice cream. Amongst Chiu’s newly introduced tasting menu, stalwart patrons will also notice a condensed a la carte menu, featuring some of Chiu’s seasonal ideations and other enduring Locanda favourites.

Locanda Dell’ Angelo, G/F, 12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 3709 2788

Spring Moon x Jackson Family Wine one-night only dinner on 16 June

A quietly brilliant destination for exquisite Cantonese fine-dining, Spring Moon at The Peninsula is chattering about something else for June: their exclusive, one-night only dinner hosted in collaboration with Jackson Family Wines. Scheduled for 16 June, the evening is the perfect arrangement for wine and Cantonese food connoisseurs alike, featuring some of the finest bottles, including the Hong Kong debut of the 2017 Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, from the California winery and its affiliated Stonestreet Estate Vineyards located high in the reputed Alexander Valley. Rounding out the experience is a pairing menu of chef Lam Yuk Ming six-course Cantonese menu, topped with the likes of pan-fried wagyu beef rolls with green pepper, onions and black garlic, and fish maw stuffed winter melon served with Iberico ham, quinoa and American spinach with a final pour of beetroot sauce.

Spring Moon, 1/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888

The Optimist welcomes executive chef Victor Cabellé Molina

Pirata Group’s The Optimist is headed towards new and exciting times with the arrival of executive chef Victor Cabellé Molina. Growing up in Uldecona, a Catalan region in Spain, Molina’s resume counts experiences across the globe including Argentina, Japan, United Kingdom, Singapore and Spain. At The Optimist, Molina creates an all-new menu of his globalised take on classic northern Spanish flavours, with contemporary twists on longtime favourites. Signatures now include a grilled seafood assortment sourced from Aberdeen local market including stingray in chilli, garlic as well as easy tapas of octopus croquettes and crispy beef tripe. The menu also features an interesting churro bao for a renewed take on the sugar-crusted dessert as inspired by Molina’s previous stint in Singapore.

The Optimist, 239 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2433 3324

“Magic of Chablis and Music”: A Spotify playlist for Chablis wine pairing

You’d pair your wines to a specially prepared multi-course menu, and as Chablis has now proven this summer, you can pair your wine to a curated Spotify playlist as well. “Magic of Chablis and Music” is a collection of 12 easy-listening tunes arranged by Hong Kong wine and music critic Ronny Lau. Each playlist promises a unique tasting experience made in dedication to the four different labels, the lighter Petit Chablis and Chablis to the more sophisticated Chablis Premier Cru and Chablis Grand Cru. The selection of works are chosen to compliment the flavour profile and nature of the specific wine: folk music and acoustic recordings for delicate pours, where as catchy melodies and treble-toned compositions are catered towards bottles with more acidity.

For more information on Chablis wine, click here. Listen to “Magic of Chablis and Music” here.

Lead image courtesy of Veda