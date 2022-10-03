Hottest new Hong Kong restaurants to check out this October

Hong Kong is a wonderland for food-obsessed travellers with its legendary culinary scene. Sure, the city boasts of some of the best Japanese, Cantonese and Chinese eateries, but you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to international flavours too! From Hop Yik Tai to Kai Kai, the Asian culinary capital is also home to many Michelin-starred restaurants, but these are only the tip of Hong Kong’s exclusive dining. The city boasts many restaurants offering Sichuan, Japanese Nordic creations, Lebanese sharing plates, American favourites, Italian exclusives, and Sri Lankan cuisine for gastronomic indulgence. Hong Kong raises the bar when it comes to high-quality, off-the-beaten-path, inventive, and Instagram-worthy dining experiences.
And while Hong Kong’s dining scene has been torrid since the pandemic, with an insatiable appetite for good food – and spending money – new cafes and restaurants continue to mushroom all over the city. Each month, an array of new eateries arrive for Hong Kong diners to feast their eyes and appetite on! So whether you’re craving sushi, pasta or cocktails, the city has many new pop-ups that will cater to your every need.
It’s a new month, and there’s a lot to savour with the opening of new restaurants in Hong Kong alongside fresh dining concepts. However, knowing which restaurants are worth your time and their salt can be tricky in a sea of new openings. From classics to the unconventional, we have the scoop on where to eat in Hong Kong this October.
If you’ve been looking for a reason to try something new in your city, this is your chance. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in Hong Kong if you’re jonesing for or culinary line-up or a fun new vibe. So, gourmet travellers, are you making note?
New restaurants to eat in Hong Kong this October
Say hello to the newest Spanish bar in town, offering speciality cocktails and curated tapas. The brand-new Lola brings a carefully crafted menu with equally well-crafted and vibrant interiors. Famed artists have created custom exterior murals and hand-painted interiors to light up your Instagram feed. When it comes to drinks, the highlight is the fruity, spiced, savoury, and nutty alcoholic concoctions.
Who said you would have to fly out of Hong Kong to taste authentic Italian cuisine? The brand new Castellana transports you to Northern Italy with its culinary offerings. Think Gnocchi with French duck thigh, Fontina cheese, and Tiramisu for dessert. Castellana gives a twist to traditional Italian cuisine with its inventive recipes. A gourmet restaurant right in the heart of Central — could we ask for anything more?
Spend a few days in Hong Kong, and you likely will never think about Chinese food the same way again. And, when it comes to the regional cuisine of Jiangsu, China, be sure to visit the newly-opened Jiangsu Club. With hues of sapphire and ivory, this restaurant in Sheung Wan is perfect for family gatherings. We have heard great things about their Chicken and Wonton Soup, Jinhua Ham, Shanghainese cabbage and Braised Pork Belly. Also, do not miss out on their signature Red Date Pudding.
Some days, all you want is to dine out and enjoy some sunshine and conversation over good food. The Bay Side is the new spot in Hong Kong for just that. The al fresco terrace offers spectacular sea views and mouth-watering Mediterranean flavours from Valencia to Venice. They source their ingredients from Southern Europe to whip up the perfect tapas, in-house dry-aged meats, pizza, and more.
Hong Kongers’ favourite Thai eatery, Cafe Siam, is now open at a new address, Quarry Bay. Specialising in Isaan cuisine, Cafe Siam offers a burst of flavours with its signature dishes, such as Pork Larb, Three Yellow BBQ Chicken, and Isan Charcoal Grilled Skewers. Are you visiting Hong Kong for the first time? This one should make it to your list.
Woofy is the perfect place if you want some caramelised Onion Baked Croffle. However, if sharing a meal with your furry friend is on the agenda, the restaurant has a specially curated menu for them too! Your pooch can indulge in some Carrot Cake, Purple Sweet Potato Pie and more. They also offer a Doggie Beer, a hearty double-boiled soup stewed with duck, cordyceps flower, and goji berries! Visit this pet-friendly eatery for its cosy feel and delectable food offerings!
Hong Kong has a new garden-inspired bar perfect to sit back and relax after a long day at work. Try their signature Suzogroni with suze, gin, mancino bianco, Melon Daiquiri with rum, verjus, syrup, and lemon. They also have a delectable small-bites menu that you will simply love. This garden-themed bar will feel like a mini sanctuary of lush plats.
