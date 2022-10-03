Hottest new Hong Kong restaurants to check out this October

Hong Kong is a wonderland for food-obsessed travellers with its legendary culinary scene. Sure, the city boasts of some of the best Japanese, Cantonese and Chinese eateries, but you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to international flavours too! From Hop Yik Tai to Kai Kai, the Asian culinary capital is also home to many Michelin-starred restaurants, but these are only the tip of Hong Kong’s exclusive dining. The city boasts many restaurants offering Sichuan, Japanese Nordic creations, Lebanese sharing plates, American favourites, Italian exclusives, and Sri Lankan cuisine for gastronomic indulgence. Hong Kong raises the bar when it comes to high-quality, off-the-beaten-path, inventive, and Instagram-worthy dining experiences.

And while Hong Kong’s dining scene has been torrid since the pandemic, with an insatiable appetite for good food – and spending money – new cafes and restaurants continue to mushroom all over the city. Each month, an array of new eateries arrive for Hong Kong diners to feast their eyes and appetite on! So whether you’re craving sushi, pasta or cocktails, the city has many new pop-ups that will cater to your every need.

It’s a new month, and there’s a lot to savour with the opening of new restaurants in Hong Kong alongside fresh dining concepts. However, knowing which restaurants are worth your time and their salt can be tricky in a sea of new openings. From classics to the unconventional, we have the scoop on where to eat in Hong Kong this October.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to try something new in your city, this is your chance. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in Hong Kong if you’re jonesing for or culinary line-up or a fun new vibe. So, gourmet travellers, are you making note?

New restaurants to eat in Hong Kong this October

