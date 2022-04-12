Where to eat in Hong Kong this April 2022

21 April. The long-awaited day the pesky dinner ban finally lifts. And when it does, we’ll be seeing you at these new April openings.

In a typical April of a normal calendar year, the month is marked by pastel-dipped Easter celebrations of egg hunts, chocolate bunnies and indulgent Sunday brunches — the arrival of spring!

But for 2022, April — there’s still the long Easter weekend! — is a month indicative of a life finally returning back to (somewhat) normal, with dinner service set to begin again extending till 10pm, tables seated with more than just two and the anticipated return of many beloved restaurants that were unfortunately forced to close. Get planning those social calendars. Things are gonna get busy.

All the new openings in Hong Kong this month:

Mosu

After a couple months since opening, it was only a matter of time before queues began snaking around West Kowloon’s stylish new museum, M+, once again. Not just for the exhibits though, but for the creative new F&B concepts housed within. One would be Mosu Hong Kong, the second venue of chef Sung Ahn’s two Michelin star restaurant dedicated to modern Korean fare, Mosu Seoul.

The Hong Kong outpost continues chef Sung’s vision, carried forward by head chef Shim Jung Tack. The minimalistic 60-seater serves a tasting-only menu — of small bites, five savoury courses and Korean-inspired sweets — that reminisce on a palate from chef Sung’s childhood recreated through rustic Korean ingredients and techniques, while presented in stunning photogenic plates. Signatures here include the Abalone Tart, with a char-grilled abalone sourced from Wando Island set within a “taco” shell made of yuba and shiso leaf; “Black Sesame”, a Xiao Long Bao dumpling-shaped toasted black sesame and seaweed water tofu filled with creamy Hokkaido sea urchin; and “Acorn”, a noodle dish made with Mount Jiri acorns, tossed in butter and Parmesan. For dessert, keep an eye out for the Lemon Rice Cake, made with unfiltered Makgeolli rice wine “gimcone” set in a lemon peel.

Mosu officially opens on 21 April.

Mosu, Level 3, M+ Cultural District, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2398 0291

Vivant (soft-opening end of April)

As we sadly bid adieu to CUT Sando Sound Bar, its Lyndhurst Terrace location is already undergoing renovations for a new Twins Kitchen concept: Vivant, described by founder Joshua and Caleb Ng to be a “modern European bistronomy”, with a seemingly lead focus on French techniques. It’s credited to the arrival of Jeston Chua, previously of Belon and Bâtard, who has been tasked to lead the opening of the intimate-20 seater space with bistro-style fare that embraces creative concepts and seasonal produce.

The name “Vivant” alludes to the French definitions of “alive” and “lively”, which is instilled in each of the French bistro-style dishes served upon the prix-fixes set menu as well as the eclectic beverage selection of craft beers, ciders and natural wines. “In the wine world, “vin vivant” is a French expression that describes natural wines.” Caleb explains. A taster of what’s to come when the much-anticipated doors of Vivant open at the end of April: Fondant Potato and Smoked Pepper Daish, Braised Beef Short Ribs “au Poivre” and Threadfin Fish with Piperade.

Vivant, Shop 2, G/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2592 2766

Frenchies

If you reside anywhere near Central’s Hollywood Road, this will come as old news. But the bakery dipped in royal blue, Frenchies, is now officially open. Categorising itself as a viennoiserie — which, for those unaware, refer to baked goods that are made with yeast-leavened dough — Frenchies serve a full roster of fresh bakes from classic croissants to wholewheat sourdough, along with special creations like the Dragon’s Back, a French pastry rolled with sweet almond paste and orange, and the Espresso Cinnamon Roll.

As you can guess, Frenchies is named after the French pastry and baked goods it serves, as well as a term of endearment for the French expatriates in Hong Kong. One of whom includes Frenchies founder Matthieu Maury, who arrived in the city in 2013 and begun kneading dough at Fineprint, Eric Kayser and his other venture, La Station. Along with fresh-baked viennoiserie bakes that roll out at 7am daily on the dot, the cafe is also a known destination for a honest brew with local-roasted beans.

Frenchies, G/F, 39-43 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5267 9403

A Lux

Yet another venue set to join the Central fine-dining directory: A Lux, named after the standardised measurement of light from “illuminance”, serves a menu of classic French-Italian flavours that are highlighted by fresh seasonal produce. Making a conscious effort to turn the spotlight back onto traditional flavours which are often overlooked for the new and the innovative, A Lux currently serves a fixed set menus of either four- or six-course. It’s chosen location on the historic Duddell Street is a testament to their appreciation for tradition, as well.

Leading the kitchen is chef Wai Chung Kwan, who honed his craft at fine-dining venues and Michelin-starred establishments across France. He shares his passion in preparing French and Italian staples within the menu’s simple, classic creations, that includes Fettuccine with Carabineros Prawn, Beef Cheek Risotto with Onion Chutney, Cod Fillet with Bouillabaisse and Quail, Mushroom and Foie Gras.

A Lux, Shop M2, M/F, Baskerville House, 13 Duddell Street, Central

New locations:

Shake Shack is opening its seventh location at Tung Chung’s Citygate. Come for a spot of the New York export’s signature smashed burgers in the expansive 3,921 sq ft., indoor-outdoor space, or stop by to admire local artist Bo Law specially commissioned #Shackventure mural inspired by the Flying Chess board game. Snap a photo in front of it and tag @ShakeShackHongKong on Instagram for a chance to win a meal for two. Shake Shack, Unit G20, G/F, Citygate, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Mosu