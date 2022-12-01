Where to eat in Hong Kong this December 2022

More often than not, we have one question: “Where should I eat right now?” Restaurant obsessives want to know what’s hot, what’s new, which is the ‘it’ place of the moment, and which favourite chef just launched their hyped new spot. While we remain devoted to Hong Kong’s best restaurants, every week, brilliant new restaurants and cafés arrive in Hong Kong.

This makes whittling a shortlist of the best newbies a serious challenge. In addition, incredible new dining spots pop up all the time to further complicate our reservations. And although we love to revisit those erstwhile favourites, we want to experience the new and shiny venues too!

We’ve already seen dozens of new restaurants open across the city this year. But there are plenty more new spots opening in Hong Kong this month. From fancy eateries to casual diners, we cannot wait to check out all the new restaurants in December. Are you wondering what to keep an eye on this month? Here it is. The very best new restaurants in Hong Kong to try out this festive season.

New restaurants in Hong Kong: Where to eat in December

This edition’s joiners include terrific sandwiches and Italian and Latin destinations. We would like to return to these places again and again, and you will, too. Go forth and eat.

(Hero and feature image credits: racineshk.com)