Where to eat in Hong Kong this December 2022

More often than not, we have one question: “Where should I eat right now?” Restaurant obsessives want to know what’s hot, what’s new, which is the ‘it’ place of the moment, and which favourite chef just launched their hyped new spot. While we remain devoted to Hong Kong’s best restaurants, every week, brilliant new restaurants and cafés arrive in Hong Kong.
This makes whittling a shortlist of the best newbies a serious challenge. In addition, incredible new dining spots pop up all the time to further complicate our reservations. And although we love to revisit those erstwhile favourites, we want to experience the new and shiny venues too!
We’ve already seen dozens of new restaurants open across the city this year. But there are plenty more new spots opening in Hong Kong this month. From fancy eateries to casual diners, we cannot wait to check out all the new restaurants in December. Are you wondering what to keep an eye on this month? Here it is. The very best new restaurants in Hong Kong to try out this festive season.
New restaurants in Hong Kong: Where to eat in December
This edition’s joiners include terrific sandwiches and Italian and Latin destinations. We would like to return to these places again and again, and you will, too. Go forth and eat.
(Hero and feature image credits: racineshk.com)
1 /6
The first co-venture by Michelin-awarded chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi (Andō) and Ricardo Chaneton (MONO), ROSITA is the latest semi-fine dining restaurant set to open its doors on Ship Street in Wan Chai in mid-December. ROSITA gives a fresh take on Latin American cuisine with influences from Japan and France. ROSITA’s menu showcases a broad spectrum of the Latin American experience, elevated with Japanese sensibilities.
2 /6
Hong Kong gets an eclectic dual-concept venue of two distinctive Japanese dining experiences – traditional kappou cuisine and a contemporary gastro bar under one stylish roof. The vibrant place will open its doors in mid-December, just in time for festive celebrations. The new dining hub twins exquisite omakase kappou originating from Japan’s ancient culinary capital of Kyoto. The vibrant room 3 will win you over with its revolutionary cocktails and cutting-edge Japanese tapas.
3 /6
Are you craving some Italian food? Head to the brand-new Italian restaurant just oat Tsim Sha Tsui’s sky-high tower, One Peking. Executive Chef Andrea Mura curates an array of the cuisine’s greatest hits, from crispy thin-crust pizzas and Cicchetti to handcrafted pasta and grilled seafood platters. You can also choose from signature dishes such as BBQ Pulled Pork Maritozzi Sandwiches, Saffron & Sausage Risotto or Alba White Truffle Tagliolini.
4 /6
In a year of constant innovation, one sandwich spot in Hong Kong leads the pack for its creativity: Big Buns. Operating out of a small stall, the sandwich wizards here produce exciting handhelds daily. But the star of the show is The Chick, with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and sweet caramelised onion jam between warm brioche buns. The Hangover with bacon, scrambled eggs, caramelised onion jam, and hashbrowns is playful and inventive, just like Hong Kong’s current can-do, DIY attitude.
Image credits: pxhere (representational)
5 /6
Bushra opens its doors to diners to experience the rich flavours of the Mediterranean and the Middle East in an Arabian set-up. Of course, try the falafel, hummus and kebabs but do not miss out on the Moroccan Beef Tajine and Persian Chicken. There is also a shisha terrace, and the cocktail list comes with a Middle Eastern twist. Think Chick Chick Colada, a restyled pina colada and Date Old-Fashioned Way, a restyled old fashioned.
Image credit: bushralounge/hk
6 /6
Racines offers a modern take on French classics. Chef Adrien and chef Romain take pride in their roots (racines in French) and revisit the recipes from their family and their region. We have heard great things about their classic pigeon dish with liquorice, aubergine and anchovies and the red mullet dish with beetroot, orange and sauce. However, there is no à la carte menu at Racines, and they serve a tasting menu style. The five-course dinner tasting menu is priced at 1,288 HKD.