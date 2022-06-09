Where to eat in Hong Kong this June 2022

As we welcome summer season with arms wide open and ACs on full blast, make a note to celebrate with June’s newest restaurants.

It’s officially summer in Hong Kong, which also means if the weather is not scorching and sunny, it’s a feels-like-30°C humidity with unexpected downpours kind of day. If you do plan on leaving the comforting nook of your air-conditioned home, I’d suggest venturing out only so far within a 200-metre radius of a nearby shopping mall, a friend’s conveniently located home or the city’s latest openings, for a steady stream of cool air-conditioning and a chance to refuel with something delicious. Happy June!

All the new openings in Hong Kong this month:

BluHouse

The latest addition to Rosewood‘s group of glitzy restaurants, BluHouse, is the establishment’s dedicated Italian destination led by Naples-born chef Giovanni Galeota and his impressive Michelin Star background that includes Don Alfonso 1890. Designed by London-based firm Afroditi, the Victoria Harbour-facing space is especially designed to evoke the architectural elegance of Milan and Rome, detailed in white marble and blue lava stone counters, mosaic floor tiles and long wooden tables. Currently, BluHouse operates as two differing concepts, each set on an alternative yet authentic Italian dining experience. BluHouse is the casual, laid-back arm that takes after deli-style neighbourhood lunch spots with a menu of rosticceria, pizza al taglio, pasticceria and gelato, while The Dining Room by BluHouse, is the refined, fine-dining experience with an exquisite wine selection.

Keeping close to heart is BluHouse’s societa benefit concept, or purpose-led business that’s conscious of its social impact including environmental footprint by minimising waste and implementing active recycling programs, as well as partnerships with NGOs RUN Hong Kong and The Zubin Foundation to support refugees and ethnic minority communities in local Tsim Sha Tsui.

Bluhouse, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

NEZ Wine Bistro

If the city’s dedicated oenophiles — or foodies with a fervent love for French cuisine — needed another reason to gather, NEZ has just opened on the second floor of H Code. A casual French bistro dedicated to the refined culinary traditions of the elegant cuisine, NEZ takes its name from the French term for “nose”, chosen to represent the importance of the sense of smell in both appreciating food and wine. The culinary program is led by chef de cuisine Don Wong, a 25-year veteran of various leading hospitality establishments from Mandarin Oriental’s Pierre, The Langham Hotel and Seasons by Olivier Elzer, while the wine selection is curated by Burgundy-born sommelier Victor Petiot, previously of Four Season in both Hong Kong and Paris. Amongst old and new world wines, are organic bottles that levels out the extensive range that is perfectly poised to pair with the classic bistro-style serves of beef tartare, Burgundy snails, organic yellow chicken in yellow wine sauce and foie gras “rougie” crème brûlée, a homemade terrine with cognac and a crackly caramelised sugar surface.

NEZ Wine Bistro, 2/F, The Steps, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Kicho

The special “chef experience” isn’t stopping at carefully hand-pressed nigiri. Kicho, the Tori Kappo export (“Toro” translating to chicken; “Kappo” to cut and cook) originally from Tokyo’s Ebisu and Ginza district is making its debut in Hong Kong. Adopting an omakase-style menu curated by Japanese-native executive chef Chikashi Yoshida, it showcase signature yakitori prepared with Kagoshima’s famed Kuro Satsuma chicken, beloved for its tenderness and rich umami, grilled over binchotan. The “comb to claw” skewer selection features every cut of the bird from the classic wing and thigh slathered in chef’s special sauce to a baked monaka with chicken liver paste, chicken neck with mustard and chicken heart drizzled in a homemade ginger and scallion sauce. Other dishes on the 16-course menu includes rice, noodles and veg sprinkled with parmesan or miso.

Kicho, Shop 2A, 1/F, Manning House, 38-40 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Ushidoki

Just adjacent to Kicho is Ushidoki, a concept dedicated to a brand new interpretation of classic Japanese kaiseki cuisine. Recognised by the Michelin Guide and listed amongst Discovery’s World 50 Best for its Singapore location, the Hong Kong outpost strives to continue the brand’s exceptional “tongue-to-tail’ concept with premium cuts of wagyu from Kagoshima’s Oda Chikusan ranch. The Odagyu A4 wagyu is better known for its buttery, melt-in-the mouth texture and rich umami, prepared here by kaiseki expert head chef Yoshiyuki Kikuchi in an indulgent 10-course menu that covers stews, shabu shabu and juicy sandos.

Ushidoki, Shop 2B, 1/F, Manning House, 38-48 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Town 93 Café

In case you thought you’d seen the last of the city’s café obsession, enter Town 93 Café. A destination for your usual cup of coffee not just so, Town 93 is also a breakfast-centric venue serving typical bistro-style AM comforts, including eggs Benedict over English muffins and T93 Breakfast Combo of sunny-side up eggs, a granola cup and fresh-baked pastry. Now while all delicious, it’s really the pastry you should be coming for. Founded by two respected pastry chefs — and close friends for over 30 years — Lionel Bodros, the former executive pastry chef of Joël Robuchon Hong Kong, and Frederic Despres, previously executive pastry chef of Epicure in Paris’ Hôtel le Bristol and Hermé Paris Macau, Town 93 is a homage to cafes in their Parisian home of the Seine Saint-Denis 93 district. The pastry menu is set to switch bi-weekly but currently opens with a familiar selection of fresh-made croissants, canelés, mille-feuilles and delicate petit gateaus of chocolate hazelnut dacquoise, mont blancs and more.

Town 93 Café, 1/F, Hong Kong House, 17-19 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

New locations and addresses:

Leaving its cosy Ocean Terminal corner in Tsim Sha Tsui, Haku is moving across the harbour into a new spot at Central’s ifc. The tasting menu takes on an all-new approach by executive chef Rob Drennan, and, rather than a confined focus on a single cuisine, showcases creative modern cooking with premium seasonal ingredients from Japan and Hong Kong. Tare-glazed firefly squid (Hotaru Ika), buttermilk-marinated Yamaguchi chicken thighs and Jerusalem artichoke are standouts on the new menu.

Sbakery by Mama Soo is finally debuting their first brick-and-mortar location in Sheung Wan. They’ll continue their Instagram-famed New York Cheesecakes, a rustic, home-style recipe Mama Soo’s own with the signature buttery crust, tart creamy filling and finishing layer of sour cream. The Tai Ping Shan address will also be selling other flavourful signatures of apple crumble, blueberry and tiramisu.

From its series of pop-ups, Matchali has found a permanent new home in Wan Chai’s trendy Moon Street. The first flagship for the homegrown Hong Kong brand, it encompasses a full Matchali experience with a menu dedicated to the superfood itself. Along with hand-whisked beverages of ceremonial grade matcha, there will be an all-new coffee program, a rare tea selection in collaboration with Plantation by teakha, soft serve and an all-day food menu.

In addition to its Wan Chai and Mid Levels location, Blend & Grind is opening its third and largest cafe in Kennedy Town. The new indoor-outdoor, dog-friendly space will serve the classic brunch menu of bagels and açai bowls during daylight and by nightfall, switches to a boozy menu of signature cocktails: Avocolada (blend of avocado, yuzu, coconut milk and rum), Spicy Devil 2.0 (chilli tequila, green apple, peach schnapps and yuzu) and espresso martini are amongst the signatures.

Lead image courtesy of BluHouse