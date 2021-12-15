PHOTOS: Inside Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s The MMMs Awards 2021

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Following months of painstaking research (read: eating and more eating), the Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong team revealed the winners of our inaugural food awards, The MMMs Awards 2021.
Supported by our exclusive sponsor, foodpanda, it was a lively night celebrating the most delicious, yummy, comforting bites in Hong Kong — the kind that, you know, prompt sighs of MMM after every last chomp. Restaurateurs, chefs, KOLs and food lovers from all over the city gathered at our official venue partner Aqua Restaurant Group’s Statement in Tai Kwun, with our friends from Ca’Del Gravino, Double Haven and ecoSPIRITS providing the drinks.
Click through the gallery to see all the photos, and click here to see the list of this year’s winners.
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.