What’s better than a perfect slice of pizza? A perfect slice of pizza you can order from all the creature comforts of home. Yes, the rumours are true: PizzaExpress is now on foodpanda.

The alchemic combination of rolled-out dough, tomatoes and a generous handle of cheese is nothing short of magic. It’s given us red-sauced pastas; heavy on the parmesan, please. It’s given us tomato soup and grilled cheese — a champion of a combination. And, most importantly, it’s given us pizza. Pizza. Whether you’re a Margherita-only purist or someone who actually doesn’t mind pineapple as topping, there’s a perfect slice of pizza for you. And no place does it quite as good, quite as quick — Express is in their name, after all — as PizzaExpress.

The lore of PizzaExpress has a lot in common with the pizzeria’s ascension into foodpanda Hong Kong’s roster of excellent eats: as a consequence of utter need. When Peter Boizot, founder of PizzaExpress, returned home to the UK in the ‘60s after time spent living and eating in Rome, he realised the onus was on him to bring authentic Italian pizza to his homestead. As thus, a pizza oven was shipped over from Naples and a brand was born in 1965 on Wardour Street, Soho. 57 years later, PizzaExpress is a household name in the non-stop action of Mumbai; in the glitz and glamour of Dubai; and, today, in 21 locations in Hong Kong — as well as the one most convenient of all: foodpanda.

“We are extremely happy to partner with PizzaExpress,” said Oliver Frost, Commercial Director of foodpanda Hong Kong. “Being British, I have fond memories of regularly visiting the PizzaExpress in my hometown of Sevenoaks with friends and family whilst growing up in the UK. As much as I love their pizzas, it’s the dough balls and garlic dip that are the stars of the show for me! It’s really exciting to be working with this iconic brand, and we look forward to bringing their popular and well-loved pizzas and pastas to hungry customers all across Hong Kong.”

Frost said it best. While pizza sits as the beating heart of PizzaExpress — the Porcini Chorizo Pizza (from HK$218), in particular, made with chorizo salami, parma ham, porcini mushrooms and a whole myriad of cheeses is a must-order, as is the Peking Duck fan-favourite (from HK$168) — a PizzaExpress meal is not, in fact, a PizzaExpress meal without at least one serving of Baked Dough Balls (HK$52), torn into pieces and wedged into garlic butter and pesto rosso.











No one-trick-pony, PizzaExpress is also a purveyor of Italy’s other best export: pastas. Their Spaghetti ai Frutti di Mare (HK$166) serves up a whole cornucopia of seafood with prawns, clams, octopus and baby scallops stirred into a bed of spicy pomodoro sauce. And if your party must have something green for the ‘gram, PizzaExpress also does delicious vegetarian pies — the Margherita (HK$128) is a classic — as well as hearty, can-be-an-entrée salads, like the Chicken & Apple Salad (HK$68 for small; HK$126 for large).

“We want everyone in Hong Kong to enjoy authentic Italian pizzas and pastas, PizzaExpress style,” said PizzaExpress, about their entry into foodpanda. “This means handmade to order, by our passionate team of pizzaiolos, even the dough is flared by hand and finished with fresh quality ingredients. Joining the foodpanda family means that pizza and pasta lovers all across Hong Kong can order hot, delicious pizzas, pastas, sides and desserts straight to their door and savour a genuine PizzaExpress experience in their own home or at work. We can’t wait to deliver our “good times” right to your doorstep!”

Whether you’re hosting a pizza party or ordering up a cheeky pizza for one, PizzaExpress is now available on foodpanda with free delivery available upon a HK$200 order for the month of May!