facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover
24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover
Food & Drink
07 Jul 2022 10:40 AM

24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover

Lorria Sahmet
Editor
24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover
Food & Drink
24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover

An exclusive tasting menu of creative British-Cantonese fare on 24 July, when Roganic meets Ho Lee Fook.

No doubt you’ve missed a couple birthdays, get-togethers and celebrations in the past year at the hands of the pandemic’s lapping “waves”. Another sadly missed but fortunately returning event taking place this July: a culinary collaboration of British-Cantonese cooking with the link-up of Michelin One- and Green-Star recipient, Roganic, and Black Sheep Restaurants’ contemporary Chinese venue, Ho Lee Fook.

In a very familiar fusing between two distant cuisines, the one-day-only experience, served in the very intimate, 10-seater dining room of test kitchen Aulis, has especially been curated to demonstrate distinct characteristics of both venues.

From Roganic, sous chef Adam Catterall continues a farm-to-table fine-dining with sustainable, local-sourced ingredients, while chef ArChan Chan of Ho Lee Fook reaches towards to a nostalgic palette of classic Cantonese flavours.

As for the elaborate tasting menu, it’s split into three stages: “Dim Sum” sharing small plates to begin, followed by “Sunday Roast” for mains, before finishing with Dessert. Expect creatively blended dishes that read a little classic Cantonese but tastes distinctly British in dishes like Prawn Toast Crumpet, the usually golden-brown toast now replaced with British crumpets; Fish Balls, remoulded with a fresh scallop and mussel mousse, in a rich curry sauce; and the winter-classic Claypot Rice, made with usual preserved Chinese sausage, paired with a new stuffed duck neck sausage with shiitake X.O.

Other notable mentions you should definitely look out for: Har Gow stuffed with lobster and served in lobster bisque and the beloved mango-pomelo dessert reinvented as an ice-cream sundae.

Roganic x Ho Lee Fook Collaboration Menu is available only on 24 July in three seatings — 12pm, 3pm and 6:30pm. Additional wine pairing is also available. Reservations can be made here.

Aulis, Shop 08, UG, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

Hong Kong Ho Lee Fook roganic hong kong ArChan Chan
Lorria Sahmet
Editor
After two years writing in luxury retail, Lorria now covers food and drink happenings in Hong Kong. When not taste-testing for the best fries in the city (shoestring, always!), find her cosied up at home skimming through Netflix or nurturing baby plants in her indoor greenhouse. She is happiest by the ocean with a giant fishbowl-glass of Aperol Spritz.
Food Drinks Culture Living Hong Kong
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.