24 July: Roganic x Ho Lee Fook British-Cantonese culinary crossover

An exclusive tasting menu of creative British-Cantonese fare on 24 July, when Roganic meets Ho Lee Fook.

No doubt you’ve missed a couple birthdays, get-togethers and celebrations in the past year at the hands of the pandemic’s lapping “waves”. Another sadly missed but fortunately returning event taking place this July: a culinary collaboration of British-Cantonese cooking with the link-up of Michelin One- and Green-Star recipient, Roganic, and Black Sheep Restaurants’ contemporary Chinese venue, Ho Lee Fook.

In a very familiar fusing between two distant cuisines, the one-day-only experience, served in the very intimate, 10-seater dining room of test kitchen Aulis, has especially been curated to demonstrate distinct characteristics of both venues.

From Roganic, sous chef Adam Catterall continues a farm-to-table fine-dining with sustainable, local-sourced ingredients, while chef ArChan Chan of Ho Lee Fook reaches towards to a nostalgic palette of classic Cantonese flavours.

As for the elaborate tasting menu, it’s split into three stages: “Dim Sum” sharing small plates to begin, followed by “Sunday Roast” for mains, before finishing with Dessert. Expect creatively blended dishes that read a little classic Cantonese but tastes distinctly British in dishes like Prawn Toast Crumpet, the usually golden-brown toast now replaced with British crumpets; Fish Balls, remoulded with a fresh scallop and mussel mousse, in a rich curry sauce; and the winter-classic Claypot Rice, made with usual preserved Chinese sausage, paired with a new stuffed duck neck sausage with shiitake X.O.

Other notable mentions you should definitely look out for: Har Gow stuffed with lobster and served in lobster bisque and the beloved mango-pomelo dessert reinvented as an ice-cream sundae.

Roganic x Ho Lee Fook Collaboration Menu is available only on 24 July in three seatings — 12pm, 3pm and 6:30pm. Additional wine pairing is also available. Reservations can be made here.

Aulis, Shop 08, UG, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383