Gobble the Turkey: A complete guide to celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

Gobble Gobble, its turkey season.

We’ll keep it short since this is a very long, very exhaustive list of Thanksgiving options to guide you –– gently! –– through the looming holiday. Just circle your calendars: 25 November. A Thursday. That’s the day you should gather your nearest and dearest to indulge in the endless fills of turkey and countless slices of pies. Enjoy!

Take it home –

La Rotisserie

On the menu: Traditional French Free Range Turkey (available in either 2.5kg and 3.5kg), Guinea Fowl Capon (either 2.5kg or 3.5kg), Free Range Chicken and French Guinea Fowl.

Prepared in traditional French country-style, the birds at La Rotisserie are skewered on a rotating spit for a slow-roasted golden, crispy skin. It’s served with all the trimming and fixings, including homemade gravy, cranberry sauce, sautéed French beans, truffle parmesan mash potatoes, stuffing and Brussels sprouts. For the home cook, a frozen version is available, too.

La Rotisserie, G/F, 4 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9791 9047

Feather & Bone

On the menu: Frozen or thawed Steggles Australian Turkeys (HK$658/3kg, HK$888/5kg, HK$1,089/7kg) or Cooked 3kg Turkey (HK$1,400 available only from 23-25 December)

If you were looking to prepare your own Thanksgiving meal, butcher-deli hybrid Feather and Bone has stocked an easy-to-roast Australian turkey, noted for their natural, hormone-free diet. If making your own wasn’t what you had in mind, they will also be doing Cooked 3kg Turkeys available only between 23-25 December. Skip the turkey for this Thanksgiving and consider reserving a turkey for Christmas instead.

Feather and Bone, Shop LG11-22, Lower G/F, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3529 1228

Black Sheep Go

On the menu: Thanksgiving, Delivery (HK$598/person), includes oven-roasted turkey with confit dark meat (carved pre-delivery)

A most authentic take on Thanksgiving celebrations: Black Sheep Restaurants enlists three American-born chefs from its prolific roster, chef Josh Stumbaugh, Billy Otis and Patricia Yeo, for an impressive spread. Presenting Thanksgiving, Delivered; a delicious menu of holiday favourites to be shared with a group of four, at the very very least. There’s the classic turkey centrepiece, along with whipped mashed potatoes with mascarpone and brown butter, creamy green bean casserole, fontina and provolone mac and cheese, maple butter rolls and a choice of either pumpkin or banana cream pie, courtesy of Butter.

Order here for delivery from 23-25 November.

Graham Street Food Hall

On the menu: Thanksgiving catering set ( HK$3,288; 4-6 people), includes an 8kg smoked turkey

Graham Street Food Hall packs together a sumptuous feast with a dedicated catering set that’ll do all the heavy lifting this holiday. Apart from a hefty 8kg smoked turkey by Smoke & Barrels accompanied with all the trimmings, it’ll also include Motown’s garlic bread sticks, roasted Brussel sprouts topped with Smoke & Barrels bacon and an original San Sebastian recipe from La Vina for a 6-inch pumpkin spiced cheesecake. Just remember to bring an appetite.

Order here.

Graham Street Food Hall, G/F, Shop 3, 23 Graham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9612 9088

Woolly Pig

On the menu: Thanksgiving Whole Turkey Set 2021 (HK$2,200)

Big Sur may have sadly pulled down shutters, but something exciting will be soon jumping in its place (a tapas bar –– watch this space!). For now though, chef have continued the tradition in the creating of a Thanksgiving turkey set that not only spotlights a 4.8kg brined and herb-smoked turkey that’s fit for a crowd of six to eight, but also creamed spinach, smoked garlic and chives mashed potato, honey-roasted carrots and parsnips, jalapeño and cheddar cornbread and two desserts: dulce leche pumpkin pie and bite-size pecan pies.

Order here. Delivery available. For self-pickup, choose from either: GRAIN ( Shop 1, New Fortune House, 3-5 New Praya Kennedy Town) or MAJO Tapas Paella bar (old Big Sur location at G/F, 22 Staunton Street, Soho, Central).

Waves Pacific at Home

On the menu: Thanksgiving sets from 3-4 diners ( starting fromHK$750; 6-8 diners starting from HK$1,970; 10-12 diners starting from HK$3,600)

Here’s one for experienced of home cooks. The hostess with the mostess. Cook up your very own Thanksgiving meal with a premium ingredient selection from esteemed distributor Waves Pacific, who has put together an impressive hamper of fresh, specially curated Australian produce. No turkeys here, but within whatever dining packs you choose, there will be an Ora King Salmon fillet, Butterflied Quail and King Prawn Cutlets with add-on options for even more, should you party or palate grow, including Sagabuta Pork Shoulder, Chosu Dori Chicken and Wagyu bone-in striploin.

Order here.

Eat in –

Porterhouse

Don’t turn down an excuse for a fancy feast (you know we wont!). Porterhouse does an impressive takeaway set (HK2,200) with a 6kg roasted whole organic turkey as the centrepiece, fit for a party of 12, but really, you should be making your way to the glitzy California Tower venue to celebrate with a sweeping views. It’s a better way to enjoy the traditional five-course meal that begins with a hearty roasted squash soup, ends with pumpkin and pecan pie and anchored with a delicious, comforting spread of pumpkin penne lisce, USDA prime beef tartare and turkey leg roll with herb-mashed potatoes in between.

Porterhouse, 7/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

Cultivate

Thanksgiving at Cultivate might not be based on tradition –– you won’t find a turkey here –– but it does have chef Leonard Cheung’s take on the classic whole roasted duck (pictured here) which will capture the holiday season all the very same. “The Festive American Table” is a seven-course menu centred around intimacy, with small tables of eight and only two dinner sessions (6:30pm and 7:30pm) to aptly recreate true spirit of the holiday season –– sharing delicious food. Arrive early for a glass of champagne and light snacks before refined plates the likes of green pea caviar, watermelon radish taco and baked salmon.

The Festive American Table dinner menu will run till 31 December. Reservations can be made here.

Cultivate, G/F, Shop A, 27-29 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5303 1230

Morton’s The Steakhouse

There are many things that make Thanksgiving special, but the big ol’ feast? That’s the greatest part. Make more memories, then, with an unforgettable Thanksgiving at Morton’s The Steakhouse, which is hosting their very first turkey menu for one night only on 25 November. The three course menu begins with Winter Greens salad topped with spiced toasted walnuts and dried cranberries before moving onto a twist on the classic turkey –– Roasted Turkey Roulade –– served with smoked Gouda au gratin, baked corn soufflé and green beans Almondine. A classic Morton’s pumpkin cheesecake served with sea-salt caramel rounds up the decadent meal.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will host its Thanksgiving dinner (HK$688/person) on 25 November for one night only. Reservations can be made via calling +852 2732 2343.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, Level 4, The Sheraton Hotel Hong Kong, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2732 2343

Frank’s Italian American

Chef Vinny Lauria whips up a traditional Thanksgiving feast at the newly renovated Frank’s on Wyndham Street. A familiar spot for many, surely, and stalwart frequenters will be delighted to know that the holiday menu is topped with some venue favourites including Frank’s Burrata, now renewed with pumpkin, smoked anchovy and pesto, and Frank’s nonna-style Veal & Lobster meatballs. Of course, the classic centrepiece also makes its debut (a whole garlic butter roasted turkey) and comes with an equally impressive bevy of sides: white cheddar biscuits with chilli honey butter, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts with guanciale and green bean casserole finished with an Asian shiitake twist.

Frank’s Thanksgiving is available for lunch and dinner (HK$620 with optional free-flow for an addition of HK$250) from 22-28 November. Reservations can be made 48 hours in advance.

Frank’s Italian American, G/F & 1/F, Harilela House, 79 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9097 9730

Henry

Over at Rosewood’s designated American steakhouse, Henry, Thanksgiving menus defy tradition with refined serves that look delicate but promises to be just as indulgent. Topped with familiar flavours like traditional roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, honey Brussel sprouts with apple, turnip, pork crackling along with truffle mac and cheese, there is also an elevated selection of smoked salmon roe devilled eggs, Canadian lobster and pine nut gremolata and charbroiled Cajun oysters appetisers. If you’re still wondering about dessert, there’s a Basque-style pumpkin cheesecake with sherry Chantilly cream, Apple Pecan Crisp with caramel bourbon flambé or coconut cream pie –– it’ll be a Thanksgiving meal worth indulging, no doubt about that.

Henry’s Thanksgiving dinner (HK$1,198 for three-course menu) is available from 24-26 November. See the full menu here. Reservations can be made via hongkong.restaurants@rosewoodhotels.com or +852 3891 8732.

Henry, Level 5, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Quiero Más

If you’re teetering on the edge of taking part in Thanksgiving but rather something beyond the classic spread, Queiro Más is doing the American holiday a little bit differently. With its distinct sunny Mediterranean twist, to be exact. Though of course, the turkey is not forgotten –– it’s wood-roasted here, but served with a renewed selection of bite-size tapas. There’s Vitello Tonnato, octopus carpaccio, toasted brioche with black truffle cappuccino and the restaurant’s popular sea bass “Robespierre, dressed with tomato and jalapeño salsa. Those those who prefer the taste of tradition, however, classic sides of stuffing and mashed potatoes are also available.

Quiero Más’s Thanksgiving menu (HK$488/person) is available from 25 -27 November. Reservations can be made here.

Quiero Más, 20/F, M88, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2383 0268

La Paloma

It’s the best of both cuisines at La Paloma, which celebrates the American holiday with a “Spanish x American Thanksgiving” menu featuring comfort familiars from both locales. Beginning with bite-sized serves of Spanish “Bombas” and pan-fried chorizo, the ‘traditional’ portion arrives as a stunning wood-roasted organic turkey, complemented by a generous cast of sides, including Brussel sprouts with pancetta, mashed potatoes and an all-American pumpkin and pecan pie topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

La Paloma, 1/F, Soho 189, 189 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Kinship

Maybe a year of mundane sameness has you yearning for a bit of difference this holiday season. Go to Kinship! The family-style restaurant has put together a Thanksgiving menu that riffs on the season comforts. The herb-roasted turkey is available either as breast or thigh, per your selection, and comes with a selection of sides from homemade cornbread, bitter orange chutney to parmesan chicken liver pâté. Desserts are similarly renewed; a welcomed change of burnt pumpkin cheesecake and Mississippi mud s’mores pie.

Kinship will host its Thanksgiving dinner (HK$488/person) on 25 November. Reservations can be made here.

Kinship, 3/F, 2-4 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2320 0899

Big Birdy

When a meal is based on a beautifully golden, roasted bird, trust Big Birdy to get things absolutely right –– it’s written into the restaurant’s name after all. For the holiday, the restaurant amplifies its signature peri peri recipe ub a 4.6kg free-range, hormone-free turkey that’s been brined and dry-rubbed with peri peri seasoning, then fired up on the grill for a delicious crispy crust. As for the sides, expect a classic collection of cranberry sauce, Portuguese chorizo stuffing, mash potatoes, maple glazes carrots and creamed spinach.

Big Birdy’s Holiday Feast can feed a party of 4-6 (HK$1,280 with optional wines at an addition HK$290). Available for takeaway and delivery as well. Reservations and orders can be made 48 hours in advance via hello@big-birdy.com.

Big Birdy, various locations including G/F, 9B Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Finally, dessert –

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

On the menu: Salted Caramel Apple Pie (HK$288), Classic Pumpkin Pie (HK$268), Caramelised Pecan Pie (HK$288)

We’ve mentioned Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel’s holiday pies a couple stories back, but just in case you missed it, here’s a recap: The bakery is serving a trio of festive treats from now until 2 January and includes a salted caramel apple made with sliced Granny Smith applies infused with spices and a dash of bourbon; classic pumpkin, a silky smooth puree filling with fall foliage decor; and a caramelised pecan filled with crushed pecans and spiked with maple syrup and a dash of whisky. All served up in a golden flaky crust.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, various locations including Shop 2, G/F, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3482 7735

Butter Cake Shop

On the menu: Pumpkin Pie (HK$450), Tennessee-Whiskey Caramel Pecan Pie (HK$500), Apple Pie (HK$450)

Look, the apple pie is forever an autumn season favourite, we know. But go for some special for Thanksgiving this year, like Butter’s seasonal pumpkin pie or Tennessee-Whiskey caramel pecan pie. It’s a treat! The former is a rich and creamy pumpkin filling decorated with a band of whipped cream, while the latter features a gooey-caramel centre with added toasted nuts and a shot of Tennessee Whiskey –– both delicious options for extravagant finale for your evening.

Order here (Pre-order 48 hours in advance).

Butter Cake Shop, 34B Staunton Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0660

The Cakery

On the menu: Apple Crumble (HK$360, 7-inch), Pecan Pie (HK$480, 7-inch)

Yes, holiday indulgence. If you wanted that extra slice of turkey and pie, have them both, it’s Thanksgiving! But if you are really looking for a guilt-free treat, The Cakery has created two pies that lean more on the healthy side. A home-style apple crumble with Granny Smith and gala apples that’s entirely vegan and a keto-friendly classic pecan pie made with a renewed recipe of almond meal and coconut flour.

The Cakery, various locations including Shop 303, The Landmark, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6683 3833

Mandarin Cake Shop

On the menu: Pumpkin Pie (HK$388), Salted Butter Pecan Pie (HK$388)

Mandarin Oriental’s Mandarin Cake Shop offers a traditional selection of two Thanksgiving season favourites. A homemade pumpkin pie made with fresh pumpkin and spices in a hand-rolled buttery crust and the salted butter pecan pie that is blind-baked before filling and then baked again for that classic crumbly exterior and sweet, sticky centre.

Order here.

Mandarin Cake Shop, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2825 4008

Header image courtesy of La Rotisserie