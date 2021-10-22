Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Nominations are now open for The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021
Nominations are now open for The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021
22 Oct 2021 05:33 PM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Now’s the time to make your voice heard. Nominate your favourites below!

The editors of Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong know that we’re not the only ones who know their way around the tasty bits and bites in our fair city. The MMMs Awards are for everyone, and that’s where you come in.

In addition to this year’s awards presentation in December, we’re polling you: the readers, fans and followers of Lifestyle Asia and Hong Kong’s restaurant scene, to make your picks for the best of each category for The MMMs Awards 2021. Nominees with the most votes will make our short list, with a final vote (and a pretty exciting Grand Prize for one lucky reader) determining which restaurants and dishes take home The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

One The MMMs Readers’ Choice Award will be presented for each category, so get your picks in now. Which burger is best? Who makes a dumpling like nobody’s business? The choice is yours.

Nominate Your Favourites for The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021

Nominees will be announced in November. Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong on Instagram for more.

Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
