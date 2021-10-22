Nominations are now open for The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021

Now’s the time to make your voice heard. Nominate your favourites below!

The editors of Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong know that we’re not the only ones who know their way around the tasty bits and bites in our fair city. The MMMs Awards are for everyone, and that’s where you come in.

In addition to this year’s awards presentation in December, we’re polling you: the readers, fans and followers of Lifestyle Asia and Hong Kong’s restaurant scene, to make your picks for the best of each category for The MMMs Awards 2021. Nominees with the most votes will make our short list, with a final vote (and a pretty exciting Grand Prize for one lucky reader) determining which restaurants and dishes take home The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

One The MMMs Readers’ Choice Award will be presented for each category, so get your picks in now. Which burger is best? Who makes a dumpling like nobody’s business? The choice is yours.

Nominate Your Favourites for The MMMs Readers’ Choice Awards 2021

Favourite Burger in Hong Kong Favourite Pizza in Hong Kong Favourite Fish Ball in Hong Kong Favourite Char Siu in Hong Kong Favourite Noodle Dish in Hong Kong Favourite Pastry in Hong Kong Favourite Dumpling in Hong Kong Favourite Fried Chicken in Hong Kong Favourite Congee in Hong Kong Favourite Cantonese Dessert in Hong Kong Name* Email Address* Thank you for your nomination(s) for The MMMs Awards 2021. Follow @lifestyleasiahk on Instagram and keep tagging your MMMs with hashtag #MMMsLSA — we'll be sharing our favourites on social media and lifestyleasia.com, and stay tuned for all the winners in December!

Nominees will be announced in November. Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong on Instagram for more.