facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date
The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date
Food & Drink
08 Feb 2023 07:01 PM

The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date

Jianne Soriano
The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date
Food & Drink
The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner. So, while you’re busy picking a gift, booking a staycation, or ordering flowers, remember to make a reservation for that romantic dinner date. 

You might have heard the saying, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach“, but we argue that this goes both ways. You can never go wrong with food, especially when celebrating with your significant other. 

With plenty of Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong, deciding which one to pick can take time and effort. Sit back and relax because we’re here to help with recommendations that don’t hurt your wallet. Hong Kong has plenty of mid-range Valentine’s Day menus. But don’t be fooled by the prices because the dishes are still top-notch, ranging from flavourful modern Indian cuisine to mouth-watering premium steaks.

Whether you’re looking for that extra spice in your food, hoping to try a special menu, or want to relish a comforting meal, these menus will capture your taste buds and heart. As February 14 is fast approaching, make sure to book your table as soon as possible. These affordable options will surely fit your romantic day!

Valentine’s Day menus: Best mid-range restaurants in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

Chaiwala
Chaiwala

Your heart might be full on Valentine’s Day but be sure to have an empty stomach when dining at Chaiwala. The menu includes chaats and small plates, meats, one main course, and a dessert. Among them, the highlights are Aloo Tikki Chaat, Tandoori Hari Gobi, and Dal Maharani. What’s a Valentine’s Day dinner without some wine? Simply pay an additional HKD 280 to enjoy the wine pairing.

Address
Basement, 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2362 8988
Price per person
HKD 590

2 /7

Feather & Bone
Feather & Bone

Visit any one of Feather & Bone’s branches and enjoy their three-course sharing menu, which is specially curated for Valentine’s Day. Lovebirds can toast to a complimentary glass of bubbly Prosecco and feast on a variety of seafood. The main dish, Wagyu Rump and Seared Foie Gras, comes with an array of flavour-packed side dishes like Charred Broccolini. For an extra touch, you can get the oysters served with champagne jelly and caviar for just HKD 88 a piece. End your romantic evening with a decadent strawberry and cream dessert.

Address
Shop LG11-22, Lower G/F, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 3529 1228
Price per person
HKD 598

3 /7

Uma Nota
Uma Nota

Thanks to its location, it’s always busy around (and in) Uma Nota. Tucked between the corner of Hollywood and Peel Street, this Brazillian-Japanese restaurant brings Sao Paulo’s well-loved Nipo-Brasileiro street food to Hong Kong. Their Valentine’s Day menu features melt-in-your-mouth treats, including Amazon Unagi Roll, Wagyu Nihiri and Rib-eye Steak. You also get to sample a special crumble dessert from Folie, a soon-to-open dessert space in Central.

Address
38 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2889 7576
Price per person
HKD 688

4 /7

Bedu
Bedu

Proud of its diverse and exquisite Middle Eastern cuisine, Bedu takes inspiration from the nomadic journey of the Bedouin tribes. This Valentine’s Day, spoil your special someone with their romantic set menu. The meal is filled with shared mezze dishes and main dishes, all packed with flavours. The Lobster Tempura, Confit Duck Pastilla, and Golden Rice Pilaf will not only make their way to your stomach but also to your heart.

Address
40 Gough Street, Central
Phone
$852 6343 5622
Price per person
HKD 688

5 /7

Mulino
Mulino

Make the most of the pleasant weather in Hong Kong and head to Mulino to enjoy comfortable alfresco dining. The spacious and pet-friendly patio is decorated with fairy lighting for that extra romantic touch. You can enjoy a delicious five-course meal for Valentine’s Day with Hokkaido Scallops and Green Asparagus soup on the menu. For mains, you can relish a seafood dish as well as a cooked-to-perfection lamb rack before moving on to the dessert for the finale.

Address
Unit Nos 1 To 6, 45 & 46, G/F, Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2721 3600
Price per person
HKD 688

6 /7

Rêveri
Rêveri

At Rêveri, an intimate meal filled with contemporary pan-Asian flavours is waiting for you. The six-course Valentine’s Day menu features Hokkaido Hairy Crab, Truffle Wagyu Beef and Uni Rice. Finally, the sweet Japanese Melon Coconut Mousse completes your meal.

(Image credit: reveri.hk/Instagram)

Address
G/F, 20-24 Mercer Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 6778 7278
Price per person
HKD 690

7 /7

Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social
Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social

Alibi is the perfect choice if you’re looking to combine your Valentine’s Day meal with a staycation, thanks to its location inside the Cordis Hotel. The European restaurant has a five-course set dinner curated by James Oakley, chef de Cuisine at Alibi. Start your meal with Shucked Oysters, followed by the heavy-fitting main dishes. Savour the succulent Wagyu Beef Top Sirloin and Lobster Bisque with Cognac. Be sure to leave room for the Rose Vanilla Mixed Berry Pavlova.

Address
Level 5, Cordis Hotel, 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 3552 3028
Price per person
HKD 699
Hong Kong Dining valentine's day dining valentine's day menu
The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. Her passion lies in covering food and dining, music and entertainment, and arts and culture. When she's not writing, you can find her visiting art exhibitions, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.