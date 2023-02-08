The best mid-range Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong for an affordable date

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner. So, while you’re busy picking a gift, booking a staycation, or ordering flowers, remember to make a reservation for that romantic dinner date.
You might have heard the saying, “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach“, but we argue that this goes both ways. You can never go wrong with food, especially when celebrating with your significant other.
With plenty of Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong, deciding which one to pick can take time and effort. Sit back and relax because we’re here to help with recommendations that don’t hurt your wallet. Hong Kong has plenty of mid-range Valentine’s Day menus. But don’t be fooled by the prices because the dishes are still top-notch, ranging from flavourful modern Indian cuisine to mouth-watering premium steaks.
Whether you’re looking for that extra spice in your food, hoping to try a special menu, or want to relish a comforting meal, these menus will capture your taste buds and heart. As February 14 is fast approaching, make sure to book your table as soon as possible. These affordable options will surely fit your romantic day!
Valentine’s Day menus: Best mid-range restaurants in Hong Kong
Your heart might be full on Valentine’s Day but be sure to have an empty stomach when dining at Chaiwala. The menu includes chaats and small plates, meats, one main course, and a dessert. Among them, the highlights are Aloo Tikki Chaat, Tandoori Hari Gobi, and Dal Maharani. What’s a Valentine’s Day dinner without some wine? Simply pay an additional HKD 280 to enjoy the wine pairing.
Visit any one of Feather & Bone’s branches and enjoy their three-course sharing menu, which is specially curated for Valentine’s Day. Lovebirds can toast to a complimentary glass of bubbly Prosecco and feast on a variety of seafood. The main dish, Wagyu Rump and Seared Foie Gras, comes with an array of flavour-packed side dishes like Charred Broccolini. For an extra touch, you can get the oysters served with champagne jelly and caviar for just HKD 88 a piece. End your romantic evening with a decadent strawberry and cream dessert.
Thanks to its location, it’s always busy around (and in) Uma Nota. Tucked between the corner of Hollywood and Peel Street, this Brazillian-Japanese restaurant brings Sao Paulo’s well-loved Nipo-Brasileiro street food to Hong Kong. Their Valentine’s Day menu features melt-in-your-mouth treats, including Amazon Unagi Roll, Wagyu Nihiri and Rib-eye Steak. You also get to sample a special crumble dessert from Folie, a soon-to-open dessert space in Central.
Proud of its diverse and exquisite Middle Eastern cuisine, Bedu takes inspiration from the nomadic journey of the Bedouin tribes. This Valentine’s Day, spoil your special someone with their romantic set menu. The meal is filled with shared mezze dishes and main dishes, all packed with flavours. The Lobster Tempura, Confit Duck Pastilla, and Golden Rice Pilaf will not only make their way to your stomach but also to your heart.
Make the most of the pleasant weather in Hong Kong and head to Mulino to enjoy comfortable alfresco dining. The spacious and pet-friendly patio is decorated with fairy lighting for that extra romantic touch. You can enjoy a delicious five-course meal for Valentine’s Day with Hokkaido Scallops and Green Asparagus soup on the menu. For mains, you can relish a seafood dish as well as a cooked-to-perfection lamb rack before moving on to the dessert for the finale.
At Rêveri, an intimate meal filled with contemporary pan-Asian flavours is waiting for you. The six-course Valentine’s Day menu features Hokkaido Hairy Crab, Truffle Wagyu Beef and Uni Rice. Finally, the sweet Japanese Melon Coconut Mousse completes your meal.
(Image credit: reveri.hk/Instagram)
Alibi is the perfect choice if you’re looking to combine your Valentine’s Day meal with a staycation, thanks to its location inside the Cordis Hotel. The European restaurant has a five-course set dinner curated by James Oakley, chef de Cuisine at Alibi. Start your meal with Shucked Oysters, followed by the heavy-fitting main dishes. Savour the succulent Wagyu Beef Top Sirloin and Lobster Bisque with Cognac. Be sure to leave room for the Rose Vanilla Mixed Berry Pavlova.