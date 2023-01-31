Pamper your date with these scrumptious Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong

The countdown to the most romantic day of the year is on! They say there are five love languages: words of affirmation, exchange of gifts, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch. But we’re starting a petition to add a sixth act of love this Valentine’s Day – food menus! And why not? Delicious food is the way to anyone’s heart, and we make the best memories over a perfect meal.

So, whether you’re at the very start of romance or rekindling an old flame, Hong Kong has plenty of delicious options to head out for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal. A hearty meal with your significant other (whether it’s lobster linguine or coq au vin), is one of the best ways to celebrate love and enjoy Hong Kong’s finest culinary offerings.

Need some inspiration for the extra special date night? Keep reading for unique Valentine’s Day menus to impress (don’t forget the chocolates and red roses). From gourmet dinners to indulgent seafood treats, allow these Hong Kong restaurants to play cupid this Valentine’s Day.

The big day will arrive before you know it, and reservations fill up fast on February 14. So, whatever your date-night style, find your perfect Valentine’s meal here.