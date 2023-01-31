Pamper your date with these scrumptious Valentine’s Day menus in Hong Kong

The countdown to the most romantic day of the year is on! They say there are five love languages: words of affirmation, exchange of gifts, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch. But we’re starting a petition to add a sixth act of love this Valentine’s Day – food menus! And why not? Delicious food is the way to anyone’s heart, and we make the best memories over a perfect meal.
So, whether you’re at the very start of romance or rekindling an old flame, Hong Kong has plenty of delicious options to head out for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal. A hearty meal with your significant other (whether it’s lobster linguine or coq au vin), is one of the best ways to celebrate love and enjoy Hong Kong’s finest culinary offerings.
Need some inspiration for the extra special date night? Keep reading for unique Valentine’s Day menus to impress (don’t forget the chocolates and red roses). From gourmet dinners to indulgent seafood treats, allow these Hong Kong restaurants to play cupid this Valentine’s Day.
The big day will arrive before you know it, and reservations fill up fast on February 14. So, whatever your date-night style, find your perfect Valentine’s meal here.
Valentine’s Day menus: Best restaurants in Hong Kong for a romantic meal
From 10 February to 14 February, Heimat offers a 6-course Valentinstag Menü. The menu, replete with the pink and red colour scheme of the year’s most romantic holiday, features refined German dishes such as Arcticas Wolfisch and Blumenkohl Jakobsmuschel with a roasted scallop bathed in a light cauliflower soup. The meal is punctuated by Himbeer Riesling Weinschaum, a sweet dessert made of raspberries, creamy organic vanilla ice cream and a red berry compote. You can make your reservations at www.heima.
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience with your partner high above the city, surrounded by breath-taking views at Salisterra. Executive Chef Cary Docherty presents a 5-course menu for Valentine’s Day, featuring Ebisu Oyster, Lobster with Fennel Velouté, roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Wagyu Sirloin with Winter Truffle and Beef Jus.
Morton’s The Steakhouse offers a romantic, three-course dinner menu this Valentine’s Day. Set the mood with Morton’s Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Lobster Bisque, and then enjoy the special steak entrées. Couples looking for a seafood treat can indulge in a two-pound Whole Baked Maine Lobster or a sumptuous Ora King Salmon with Caviar White Wine Butter Sauce. But, of course, a charming date night is not complete without something sweet. A decadent dessert platter featuring a Heart Shaped New York Cheesecake, golden-topped Crème Brûlée, and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and Chocolate Mousse Cup is waiting for you!
Begin a memorable evening with five enticing starters at LPM Restaurant & Bar. Then move on to a choice of mains, including Grilled Rib Eye Steak, Baked Whole Sea Bream en Papillote with Lemon, Herbs and Olive Oil, Langoustine Risotto with Mushrooms and Grilled Sagabuta Pork. Finish off your meal with the delectable Raspberry Vanilla Mousse Cake.
Indulge in a classic Mediterranean feast for a romantic Valentine’s Day experience at A Lux. Chef Chung pours his heart into an exquisite 7-course ‘Cupid Calls’ menu. In addition, the spread comes with an optional pairing of 6 glasses of wine. French classics of Blue Lobster with Lobster Bisque and Duck Foie Gras Mousse with Figs and Port Wine follow, complemented by a fruity white Septentria Solo from Rhône Valley. The dessert is the final token of love.
SoHo’s latest trattoria-style steakhouse, Macelle is all set to take couples to culinary cloud nine with a sensational four-course Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu. Macelle will welcome couples with a House Made Focaccia with Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic followed by Braised Wagyu Beef Short Ribs, a fresh Yellow Fin Tuna Tartar and Woodland Mushrooms and Leek Arancini with truffle and parmesan. For the mains, couples can choose from a lavish 1kg Australian Angus Fiorentina or an upscale Salmon Wellington. Finally, a rich and decadent medley of Macelle Frozen Custards with Biscotti makes for the perfect sweet ending to Macelle’s elegant meal.
Enjoy a unique, romantic Valentine’s Day five-course set menu priced at The Enclave. Start with a delightful amuse-bouche appetiser, Aged Comté cheese and then savour the delicious seasonal seafood platter. Also, devour the traditional Quail Pithivier Pie with decadent Foie Gras, a signature dish.