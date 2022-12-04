facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Vegan soup recipes to add to your dining rotation
Vegan soup recipes to add to your dining rotation
Food & Drink
04 Dec 2022 02:00 PM

Vegan soup recipes to add to your dining rotation

Sreetama Basu

‘Tis the season of all things warm and snuggly. What better way to enjoy a cold day than a bowl of piping hot soup? We have curated the best and heartiest soups to sip on a cold winter night. The best part? They are vegan. These vegan soup recipes will fill up your tummy and your heart!

If you don’t like eating your veggies, turn them into soup. Throw in some seasoning, some melted butter, chopped herbs and bam, you have a healthy bowl of soup! Comforting, delicious and easy to make, you can never go wrong with soups. Extra bonus points if it’s a vegan soup recipe. Check out some of the yummiest vegan soup recipes for this season.

Vegan soup recipes to make at home

Roasted tomato soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy Dassana’s Veg Recipes

Five ingredients, five minutes of prep and ready in 30 minutes, this is a great twist to the classic tomato soup. If you thought tomato soup was the tastiest of all, try making roasted tomato soup at home. This vegan soup recipe will change the way you look at tomato soup.

Get the recipe here

Wild rice soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

A creamy, decadent vegan soup recipe, make a big batch of this to enjoy it over dinner or a mid-day meal anytime. With cashews, white beans and mushrooms, this bowl of soup is for all the rice lovers out there!

Get the recipe here

Creamy mushroom soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

You can never go wrong with this vegan soup recipe. What’s better than flavoursome hot mushrooms filling up your tummy on a cold, winter night? What makes this soup even better is the bunch of cashews that just add on to the flavour even more!

Get the recipe here

Minestrone soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

An Italian soup, this will come to your rescue for all those nights when you just want to stay in, curled up and have something warm for comfort. Full of chunky vegetables and pasta in a tomato broth, this vegan soup recipe is as good as it gets!

Get the recipe here

Curried lentil soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy Feasting At Home

With spicy flavours and bright colours, this soup is so creamy and rich that it will satisfy your soul. This is a vegan soup, but you can also make non-vegetarian versions of it.

Get the recipe here

Soba noodle soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy Feasting At Home

When in doubt, go Asian. Don’t believe us? We’ll let this soup convince you. Brothy and full of healthy vegetables, this one’s filled with nutrients and will leave you asking for more.

Get the recipe here

Coconut green soup

vegan soup recipes
Image: Courtesy The First Mess

With celery, kale and ginger, this vegan soup is creamy and healthy and has just the right balance of spice. It takes a little more than 40 minutes to prepare, but all the time and effort you put in it is so worth it.

Get the recipe here

Hero Image: Courtesy Elena Leya/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

Dining Wellness Vegan recipes Soups for winter vegan soup recipes
Vegan soup recipes to add to your dining rotation

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.