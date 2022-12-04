Vegan soup recipes to add to your dining rotation

‘Tis the season of all things warm and snuggly. What better way to enjoy a cold day than a bowl of piping hot soup? We have curated the best and heartiest soups to sip on a cold winter night. The best part? They are vegan. These vegan soup recipes will fill up your tummy and your heart!

If you don’t like eating your veggies, turn them into soup. Throw in some seasoning, some melted butter, chopped herbs and bam, you have a healthy bowl of soup! Comforting, delicious and easy to make, you can never go wrong with soups. Extra bonus points if it’s a vegan soup recipe. Check out some of the yummiest vegan soup recipes for this season.

Vegan soup recipes to make at home

Roasted tomato soup

Image: Courtesy Dassana’s Veg Recipes

Five ingredients, five minutes of prep and ready in 30 minutes, this is a great twist to the classic tomato soup. If you thought tomato soup was the tastiest of all, try making roasted tomato soup at home. This vegan soup recipe will change the way you look at tomato soup.

Get the recipe here

Wild rice soup

Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

A creamy, decadent vegan soup recipe, make a big batch of this to enjoy it over dinner or a mid-day meal anytime. With cashews, white beans and mushrooms, this bowl of soup is for all the rice lovers out there!

Get the recipe here

Creamy mushroom soup

Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

You can never go wrong with this vegan soup recipe. What’s better than flavoursome hot mushrooms filling up your tummy on a cold, winter night? What makes this soup even better is the bunch of cashews that just add on to the flavour even more!

Get the recipe here

Minestrone soup

Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks

An Italian soup, this will come to your rescue for all those nights when you just want to stay in, curled up and have something warm for comfort. Full of chunky vegetables and pasta in a tomato broth, this vegan soup recipe is as good as it gets!

Get the recipe here

Curried lentil soup

Image: Courtesy Feasting At Home

With spicy flavours and bright colours, this soup is so creamy and rich that it will satisfy your soul. This is a vegan soup, but you can also make non-vegetarian versions of it.

Get the recipe here

Soba noodle soup

Image: Courtesy Feasting At Home

When in doubt, go Asian. Don’t believe us? We’ll let this soup convince you. Brothy and full of healthy vegetables, this one’s filled with nutrients and will leave you asking for more.

Get the recipe here

Coconut green soup

Image: Courtesy The First Mess

With celery, kale and ginger, this vegan soup is creamy and healthy and has just the right balance of spice. It takes a little more than 40 minutes to prepare, but all the time and effort you put in it is so worth it.

Get the recipe here

Hero Image: Courtesy Elena Leya/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy A Couple Cooks