Weekend Eats: Simon Rogan At Home Meal Kit, Young Master x Mammy Pancake pub grub and more

And just like that — sorry, not the SATC reboot — but we have reached the end of February. One sixth of 2022 done and dusted. We’ve had Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day and a very unfortunate couple rounds of new fifth-wave restrictions. Yuck. Things still looking…not so great. Something to take your mind off and lift spirits? Even if its just for a teeny-tiny second? Weekend Eats. If you’re thinking about eating, you’re not thinking about what a Hong Kong March 2022 entails.

Luckily, it’s a varied list of food to try and things to do this weekend, with the sun back out and shining. Go out for a pint and shovel down some greasy pub grub. Maybe a sophisticated sushi meal for two? There’s a tasty follow-the-strawberry dessert trail around K11 Musea’s vendors, but if you’re really feeling huddling up and staying indoors, Simon Rogan at Home will keep bellies filled and happy.

Food, Glorious Food. What to eat this weekend:

Simon Rogan At Home

To loyal patrons who swore by it since its first run, Simon Rogan at Home is back! To readers who are hearing about this for the first time: It’s the award-winning meal kit devised by one-Michelin star, Roganic, that’s loved for its good value, and of course, loved even more for the hearty and comforting British flavours. To bridge awkward transitions while getting familiar with your kitchen at home, the Simon Rogan at Home kits — available weekly from every Friday to Sunday — packs everything you possibly need to recreating a three-course Roganic experience at home. Just reheat according to the instructions (or watch the video above) and you’re good to go. Look, you did that!

In this rotation for 25 to 27 February, the new menu will feature the iconic soda bread with whipped brown butter, New Territories tomato salad, Three Yellow chicken served with truffle cream potatoes and cabbage and a rhubarb custard to finish. Add-ons are available for purchase online.

Free deliveries on Hong Kong Island for orders over HK$1,200, otherwise HK$200 delivery charge.

Order here

Strawberry Delights at K11 Musea

As the month of February comes to a close, so does strawberry season. If you’re missed out on these sweet red berries this year, here’s genie-granted one last chance to savour them at K11 Musea this weekend. Taking on character as a grand English estate, K11 Musea, now House of Musea, is filled with all the antics of an elegant garden party — strawberries and cream are, of course, not far in sight. 11 vendors have added a season-exclusive strawberry dessert available till the end of the month. Come for a sophisticated afternoon tea —strawberry-themed of course — and continue through a flurry of dreamy pastel pink with strawberry milk ice-creams, strawberry mille feulles, strawberry Danish chouxs, strawberry basque burnt cheesecakes and more.

K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +3892 3890

Young Masters x Mammy Pancake

Go on, get out and enjoy the sun. Better yet, with an ice cold pint in hand. Do your usual one better with local craft brewery Young Masters’s latest Mammy Loves You, a barrel-aged imperial stout with coconut, vanilla & lactose that comes paired with an unbeatable snack. The pairing in question? Crispy waffles from the Michelin- recommended spot, Mammy Pancake. The signature egg waffle, now reversely named “Daan Jaai Gai” (蛋仔雞) is coated with a layer of kaya butter and drizzled over with malt syrup. And that’s not all, it comes with a side of crispy fried chicken in between. Now tell me that’s not the best beer and beer snack you’ve had all month.

“ Daan Jaai Gai” is available at TAP Mong Kok, Alvy’s & Pub 1842 only on weekends until 13 March.

Pub 1842, BaseHall, L/G, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central

Tokio Joe Buri Brunch

It’s been a rough week. So if comfort is all that you’re asking for this weekend, I feel you. Book a trip to Tokio Joe for its weekend-only Buri Brunch. Not just because it comes with a three-hour free-flow for just HK$238, but because it also comes with a giant unlimited menu of the Japanese restaurant’s moreish serves. It begins with a jet-fresh sashimi platter, topped with the likes of toro, yellowtail and botan ebi and flips through appetisers, sushi rolls, grilled yakitori and tempura and that’s before you’ve even reached the mains. It’s an attractive selection of popular favourites, including the spicy tuna tartar and shrimp tempura Dynamite Roll. You’ll want to order more even though you’re stuffed through. Come at 12 and solider on till 3pm. Second seating is from 3:15 to 6pm, maybe you’ll find yourself staying for that too.

Reservations can be made here.

Tokio Joe, G/F, 16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 1889

Speed Sushi with chef Tomiya Yu

When: Saturday, 26 February and Sunday, 27 February

Chef Tomiya Yu, or Tommy’s Kitchen, is back on radars again, except in this weekend he’s hosting a two-day pop-up at Hatch. The Osaka-trained chef, with a wealth of experience in Kappo and Kaiseki cuisines, will no doubt be showcasing his delicately composed flavours and expert Japanese techniques. In two menus, actually: a chef’s choice omakase sushi platter and an á la carte menu that chef is calling Speed Sushi. It sounds like a very fun game and I assure you it definitely will be a very delicious afternoon of premium nigiri and chef Yu’s delectable appetisers including Tommy’s Potato Salad with salmon roe, AmberJack carpaccio and a daily limited stewed fish collar. And if you can scarf down sushi faster than your dining partner, you’ve won! Play it again on Sunday, same time from 12 to 6pm.

Reservations can be made here.

Hatch, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

