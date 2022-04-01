Weekend Eats: Indulgent Eats pop-up at Shady Acres and Cookie DPT, and more things to eat

After days of beautiful sunshine, it seems that the sun has left us once again. And just when the weekend is set to arrive. Maybe it’s just a cruel April’s Fool joke…

But no need to despair. Not yet. It’s a public holiday next Tuesday, which, after some very quick thinking, also means if you can scurry to nab that Monday day off, you’ll be granted with a long four-day weekend. Lucky you! And the sun is bound to shine one of those days, isn’t it? In the meantime, you’ll probably have to search for positivity elsewhere, might I suggest from your food? We hear roti is finally back on the menu at Samsen Sheung Wan.

Don’t Be Shy, Dig In! What to Eat this Weekend:

Indulgent Eats at Home pop-up at Shady Acres and Cookie DPT

When: Sunday, 3 April. 11am-6pm at Shady Acres, 4:30-6pm at Cookie DPT

In case you haven’t heard, New York-Hong Kong food blogger Jen Balisi of Instagram’s @IndulgentEats has launched her very own cookbook, Indulgent Eats At Home. Documenting all her favourite recipes inspired by various talented chefs, must-visit destinations and a range of different cuisines, the cookbook is a playful — and tasty! — collection of over 60 original recipes Balisi doesn’t want you to miss.

So much so, she’s hosting a pop-up this Sunday, first at Shady Acres, then at Cookie DPT, to serve a handful of her own creations IRL. At Shady, there will be a savoury selection of dishes including scallion malawach (Yemenite pancake) with Everything Labneh & Lox; cheesy pork and plantain empanadas; sizzling pork belly sisig; garlicky 7UP shrimps; and West African Jollof Rice with turmeric-spiced chicken. Then, following an onward journey down the road to Cookie DPT, there will be a serving of her sweet treats: matcha pavlova, potato chip cookies and a chilled mango float.

Shady Acres, 46 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9220 4344

Cookie DPT, L/G, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Fukuro’s Shumatsu Brunch

It’s only fitting that weekends are made up of obscenely long brunch sessions of doing nothing, because when else will you have the time to spend a whole afternoon nibbling on delicious serves? If you’re looking for a spot this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, look no further than Fukuro’s Shumatsu Brunch (yes, they’re back!). Along with their popular selection of highballs and specialty sake, the brunch also includes an extravagant eight-course menu topped with a mix of old Fukuro favourites and newcomers that have quickly amassed recognition as please-never-leave signatures: kimchi udon, oyster butter grilled scallops and beef tartare with wasabi relish.

Reservations can be made here.

Fukuro, G/F, 1-5 Elgin Street, SoHo, Hong Kong, +852 2333 8841

Rotis are back! Samsen Sheung Wan

Relax! They’ve heard it. Roti is finally back on the menu at Samsen Sheung Wan (I’ve rung them to double check). After disappearing for a time that’s, really, been stretched far too long, the curries on the menu — especially that delicious bowl of Khao Soi — and the caramelised bananas with condensed milk finally get their buttery, crispy and undeniably flaky companion back. But there’s a catch, they’re only being stretched and seared till golden and puffy on Saturdays and Sundays. So you know what this weekend entails: a celebratory roti feast at Sheung Wan’s favourite neighbourhood joint.

Samsen, G/F, 23 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2234 0080

Gardener’s Spring Brunch at MO Bar

The thick, humid air that had clouded over the city? Spring is here and the scorchingly hot summers, not far behind. Marking the shift in climes, MO Bar readjusts its brunch menu for a Gardener’s Spring Brunch featuring light, bright and zesty flavours that’ll relieve you from the heat. Think Niçoise salad topped with seared yellow-fin tuna, lobster eggs Benedict, pistachio Paris Brest and a Belvedere vodka sorbet to finish. The brunch is served with a rotation of free-flow cocktails concocted by head bartender, Daniel Valencia, with the likes of Tropical Soil, a sunny, exuberant meeting of Moët Chandon Imperial with rhubarb, grapefruit, lychee and coconut, as well as a refreshing MO Garden, with agave, snap peas, lemon, seedlip garden and Belvedere vodka — a spring garden bottled up into a glass.

MO Bar, G/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, +852 2132 0077

Hero image courtesy of Samsen