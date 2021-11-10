Burger Trail: 18 burgers for the 18 districts in Hong Kong

Lost in an unfamiliar neighbourhood of Hong Kong? Relax. Take a breather and tuck into the best kind of comfort food as you try your mightiest to reset Google Maps: A burger.

It happens! With the excitement of each new month comes a wave of new promises to say yes; to doing more this month. Like wandering and exploring Hong Kong’s many neighbourhoods. It is the better alternative than another day holed up indoors watching Netflix… isn’t it? It’s productive! Maybe a trip to outlying islands or a long hiking route somewhere beyond The Peak Morning Trail. Maybe you’ve even taken cues from our monthly What To Do guide. You see new sights, experience new experiences and it’s fun and exciting until all this navigating gets exhausting and you realise you would rather be in bed, at home.

But, before you throw your hands up in defeat, maybe you just need a momentary solace in something familiar while in these new, foreign lands. A burger! A big, fat juicy burger flipped fresh off the grill, all hot, greasy and inviting. The very best. And as you happily munch away, you’ll see that all is well in the world again. Next weekend, you’ll just stay at home. Near to home, at least. Until next month then.

Where to get your burger fix, wherever you may be:

Hong Kong Island

Central & Western District: Electric Ave

Order: Classic 2.0 (HK$155)

If you pay very close attention, you’ll spot Electric Ave tucked away in a cosy little nook just above The Globe. This is home to wide selection of burgers, from a mac n’ cheese-topped patty to chicken carbonara smashed –– somehow –– between two glossy buns. The Classic 2.0, though, is a very classic combination of two smashed 3oz beef patties, a choice of either raclette or stilton cheese, kosher pickles, onion confit, lollo rosso (a veg), tomato chilli jam and house-made sauce.

Electric Ave, 1/F, 45A Graham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6210 1694

Eastern District: The Big Bite

Order: The Big Bite (HK$70)

Whenever patronising The Big Bite, well, a Big Bite is certainly guaranteed. Serving up a menu of Canadian-style burger classics –– cheeseburgers and crispy bacon, they also play host to a ribs-, wings- or steak-night depending on the day of the week. But when it comes to burgers, standard 6oz Canadian sirloin patties are flame-grilled for a crisp charcoal char, then served with sliced onions, lettuce and tomatoes between fresh Kaiser rolls –– like this The Big Bite burger of the same name. Also help yourself to extra pickles and corn olive from the self serve counter.

The Big Bite, Shop 4B, G/F, Kar Fu Building, 196-202 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, +852 6979 9690

Southern District: Steak King

Order: Wagyu Beef Burger

With a name like Steak King, the wagyu beef burger here is, of course, at its tip-top, finest form: Pink-in-the-middle sear and smushed between crispy buns, jammy onion relish, melted cheese and a swirl of mayo to gel it all together. A quintessential bite, if we say so ourselves. It might also just convince you to get patties of your own from their grocers next door for burger weekends at home. Lunch only served on Friday and Saturdays between 12 – 3pm.

Steak King, 6A, Kwai Bo Industrial Building, 40 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 9095 1817

Wan Chai District: Mad Burger

Order: Right Mad (HK$78)

The menu at Mad Burger may be small (just a choice of three, including one veggie option), but the burgers here are oh-so-sweet. Especially Right Mad, starring the house-made beef patty made with a mix of local beef brisket, short rib with US Choice chuck, then assembled against a medley of caramelised onions, chunky iceberg lettuce, a slice of cheddar cheese and a drizzle of the special Mad sauce between buttered French brioche buns. Served with chunky hand-cut fries.

Mad Burger, 1 Wood Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 6792 5926

Kowloon

Kowloon City District: W Burger

W Burger doesn’t just do a classic cheeseburger (though if you’re wondering, this one above has all the usual favourites: double patties, double cheese and a sticky relish), but also an ingenious selection you probably didn’t think even existed. And never will if you don’t plan a visit here right now. The Camembert cheeseburger which replaces the classic buns with two slabs of cheese, is one of them. There is also the “Sorrowful” burger, inspired by The God of Cookery dish of the same name, with a generous chunk of charred char siu and sunny-side-up egg sectioned between a sliced pineapple bun.

W. Burger, G/F, 5 Nam Kok Road, Kowloon City, Hong Kong, +852 2382 8101

Kwun Tong District: The Cool Cousins

Order: 72-hour BBQ Angus Short Rib Burger (HK$129)

Don’t expect a your typical patty-and-bun burger at The Cool Cousins, their menu only serves classic recipes rejigged into something more extravagant; more exciting. Just like this premium Angus beef short rib that’s been slow-cooked for 72 hours –– as evident in its name –– before finished in a sweet, smoky house-made barbecue sauce. It’s fall-off-the-bone soft, and with the house-made cheese sauce, caramelised onions, kale, mushrooms and jalapeños wedged in between –– a delicious bite.

If you’re in need of something more unconventional, the newly created IC Buffalo Chicken Burger (HK$129), with French-fried chicken drenched in hot buffalo and set against two scoops of vanilla ice cream and maple syrup, is another worthy option.

The Cool Cousins, Room J, 11/F, Block 3, Camel Paint Building, 60 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, +852 3425 4611

Sham Shui Po District: Thaiger

Order: Signature Pork Belly Burger (HK$68)

Burgers are made for comfort, yes. So when this comforting food comes with a happy memory of our favourite holiday destination ––Thailand –– it’s even better. At Thaiger, the burgers are made with a hint of Thai influence –– an ode to the founder’s half-Thai heritage. So while they do make a standard beef patty burger, it’s the pork belly that really steals top spot on the signature menu: Thick cuts of pork bellow is slow-cooked, then seared for a golden-brown coat and sandwiched between toasted buns with a tangy Thai chilli sauce, pickled cucumbers and shredded cabbage.

Thaiger, Shop P1A, G/F, Chung Ming House, 1 Shun Ning Road, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

Wong Tai Sin District: Yeen Yau

Order: Onion Cheeseburger (HK$32)

Before you mistake this as just another cha chaan teng in the city, give its menu a brief once-over. You’d likely spot the burger section, indicated by two ClipArt graphics of an award ribbon and happy thumbs up. Give it a chance –– everyone who frequents this location says so. A simple, uncomplicated creation –– as all burgers should be! –– these buns begin at an easy HK$23, and come in all sorts of variations: with or without onions, cheese or tomatoes. What is always there, though, is the hand-made beef patties and crispy toasted bun –– just take a look at the cracked crust.

Yeen Yau(賢友茶餐廳), Shop 13, G/F, 32-34 Hong Keung Street, San Po Kong, Hong Kong

Yau Tsim Wong District: Texas Burger

Order: Grilled Lobster Molten Cheese Beef Burger (HK$88)

Feast your eyes upon this burger by Texas Burger for it is made only in limited quantities. Very rare! So give it at least a five-second stare; a careful study on exactly how this is an evident upgrade from your usual cheeseburger. There’s a whole grilled lobster tail. Also, the addition of Velveeta cheese, picked purple onions, smoked paprika and arugula. But if you rather something familiar, the Danish Blue Cheese Beef Burger or Texas BBQ Beef Burger are also popular favourites.

Texas Burger, Shop 1A, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, +852 3488 5005

New Territories

Islands District: Bathers

Order: The Cheese Burger (HK$185)

Hands down, this is the best place upon the list. I don’t mean burger-wise necessarily, but just from its location. The view: beachside, in the sun, on a lazy afternoon. The perfect scene. But this is not best beachside restaurants. This is about burgers, which, in fact, Bather’s take is as classic as can be –– no fuss, all good vibes. 180g wagyu patty is joined by crispy bacon, Emmental cheese, smoked tomato relish and a fried egg for a consummate creation. And after you eventually inhale it whole, go for dip in the sparkling blue waters just a couple steps away –– jealous!

Bathers, 32 Lower Cheung Sha Beach, Cheung Sha, Lantau Island, +852 2504 4788

Kwai Tsing District: Kabo Burger

Order: Double Cheese Burger (HK$52)

Kabo Burger is no-thoughts easy; it’s a cosy venue with a very succinct menu of what it does best: burgers. They’re made in a varied selection of beef and chicken to lamb, prawn and veggies. Choice is all yours! As for the burger itself, the bun is crisp and the patty a beautiful spot-on sear served against a traditional line-up of burger condiments: lettuce, tomato and a golden, gorgeous pool of melted cheese.

Kabo Burger, Shop A & B, G/F, Kar Po Mansion, 499 Castle Peak Road, Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, +852 6125 8419

North District: Homy Cafe

Order: Spicy Cheese Beef Burger (HK$98)

Maybe you’re tired of yet another cheeseburger. And if that’s the case, then this version from Homy Cafe will be a welcomed change. Rather than the standard salt-and-pepper beef patty, this Spicy Cheese Beef Burger adds a saucy marinade for sweet caramelisation, followed by tomato, lettuce, purple onions and a special made cheesy sauce spiked with a fiery kick.

Homy Cafe, G/F, 21 San Cheung Street, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong, +852 5408 6449

Sai Kung District: Burger Deli

Order: Carolina Burger (HK$79)

We’ve mentioned how much we loved Burger Deli before; it’s a perfect little unassuming spot right in the middle of Sai Kung Town Centre. But you can’t really miss it, since there’s always a hovering crowd pacing under the bright yellow awning, waiting very patiently for their order. With a huge menu of options, there’s bound to be one for everyone. But, the Carolina Burger go-to favourite, with thick 5oz Angus patties smeared with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and melted American cheese.

Burger Deli, G/F, Shop 2, Ko Shing House, 9 King Man Street, Sai Kung, +852 3689 9052

Sha Tin District: Let’s Burger

Order: Wagyu Burger (HK$98)

While Let’s Burger’s menu stars a selection of easy-to-love flavours –– from black truffle to crispy foie gras –– what makes it even that much more easy to love is its giant, towering stance, stacking higher than your average Coca Cola can. Quick! Snap a photo while you can! The Wagyu Burger here is an easy treat: a thick, soft and juicy patty with fried onions and melted cheddar, all married together between two ciabatta-adjacent buns. Simple love.

Let’s Burger, G/F, 7 Tenth Street, Tai Wai Village, Shatin, +852 5545 9534

Tai Po District: Burger Kitchen

Order: Texan Smoky Beef Burger (HK$68)

Burger Kitchen’s buns may not stand up tall, but they are wide –– the perfect grab size to be exact. They use a soft flour-dusted roll over the traditional toasted dome-shaped bun, and within is a honest dedication to traditional flavours. Especially in this Texan Smoky one which sidles an array of lettuce, tomato, onion slices, cheese, bacon and smokey peppers against a medium-sized patty.

Burger Kitchen, Shop 3, G/F, Eightland Gardens, 2 On Chee Road, Tai Po, +852 9888 1525

Tsuen Wan District: Burger Land HK

Order: Cheese Magnum (HK$99)

In this wonderful land of burgers wonderfully named Burger Land, there’s an equally wonderful selection of the comfort food favourite; like this Cheese Magnum. No need to be confused, dear reader, though this may sound intimidating, it’s just really your classic double cheese burger with two Angus beef patties served with a faithful roster of toppings: bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and a very special, very secret BL Sauce. See? Harmless.

Burger Land HK, G/F, 77 Hoi Pi Street, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, +852 6190 6195

Tuen Mun District: Tuen Mun Cow

Order: 8oz Grand Omaha Prime Rate Burger (HK$118)

The premise is simple at Tuen Mun Cow: Beef patties served in the Tuen Mun neighbourhood. Impressive ones, too. The 8oz Grand Omaha Prime Rate Burger is the most decadent one on this short, concise menu, putting together a hefty 8oz patty –– seared to perfection –– with New Zealand cheddar lettuce, tomato and a pour of the signature sauce within a sesame-seed topped bun.

Tuen Mun Cow, Shop 3, G/F, Man Bo Building, 2 Tsing Hoi Circuit, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, +852 3689 7187

Yuen Long District: Masam Burger

Order: Masam Supreme (HK$73)

The burgers at Masam are supersized –– not for sharing though! Get one for yourself. Loaded up with all sorts of extravagant toppings (one comes with a whole soft shell crab), Masam burger are a Yuen Long Icon. Don’t miss them! The Masam Supreme is a charged up version of the typical cheeseburger, with two slices of bacon, two patties and a pond of melted cheese, all cosy and snug in a toasted sesame bun.

Masam Burger, Shop 8, G/F, Hing Fook Building, Phase II, 8 Man Hop Path, Yuen Long, Hong Kong, +852 9207 4982

Header image courtesy of @MihaRekar/Unsplash; Featured image courtesy of @ZoranBorojevic/Unsplash