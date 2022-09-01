Where to eat in Hong Kong this September 2022

Hello September. It doesn’t feel too much like autumn, but it does feel like we’re nearing the end of 2022, and three-quarters of the year has passed. If that tidbit of a statistic has caught you in a flurry, breathe, relax and calm those nerves with this month’s new restaurant openings. Food for the soul.

So while we’re not collectively racing to swap out those summer linens just yet — temperatures in the city still hitting high 30s — there are still some teeny-tiny signs to indicate the changing of seasons: the reappearance of the season’s beloved pumpkin spiced latte, for one, and the endless stream of mooncakes just ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival, which lands on 10 September this year. Also, a slow but evident shift to richer, heartier flavours and ingredients, which you’ll find in this month’s new crop of names making its way into our city.

All the new restaurant openings this month:

The Magistracy

The Magistracy, first built in 1914 and once known as Hong Kong’s Supreme Court in 1979, is one of the few declared monuments that has remained untouched for the last four decades against the city’s ever-evolving landscape, until now. The Magistracy is also the latest refurbishment project by Black Sheep Restaurants, who squares up to the mammoth task of revitalising the historic edifice with a multi-theme concept, imbued with the signature imaginative storytelling from the group.

Set to reopen in three phases, the first part is slated to be unveiled mid-September with two concepts — the main backbone of The Magistracy: Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden. Both Joyce Wang Studio-designed venues will be led by executive chef Matthew Kirkley, which devoted patrons may recognise from the group’s Michelin star neo-Parisian bistro, Belon. Assuming a quintessential British charm, Magistracy Dining Room is inspired by timeless London restaurants, with old-school heritage design rich with colour and textured accents, while Botanical Garden takes it outdoors into the luscious foliage of classic British gardens, where you might admire an exotic flora or two while sipping on a chilled glass of G&T.

The Magistracy, 2 Arbuthnot Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2252 3188

Schnitzel & Schnaps

For an authentic taste of Central European fare, Epicurean Group introduces Schnitzel & Schnaps, a cosy, two-level family-style eatery located on Hollywood Road. The menu is naturally geared towards the flavours of the region with a spotlight focus on schnitzel, a ubiquitous dish of thinly-pounded meat that is breaded and shallow-fried on the pan. Wiener Schnitzel, translating to “Viennese cutlet” in German, is the most archetypal make, with milk-fed veal dredged in the homemade breadcrumbs made with dried German kaiser rolls and fried in clarified butter; while Schnitzel à la Holstein, created in Berlin based Borchardt’s after German statesman Friedrich von Holstien, serves pork fried in pork-fat. Jägerschnitzel, or “hunter’s cutlet”, alternatively breads and pan-fries yellow corn-fed chicken thigh, served with a chanterelle mushroom gravy. The menu is prepared by veteran chef and restauranteur Krzysztof Bandel, a Polish native with over 19 years of culinary experience in hotels, restaurants and coffee houses across the globe.

Schnitzel & Schnaps, G/F, C Wisdom Centre, 35 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 1199

Yashima

You might almost not recognise Yashima’s Kau U Fong location, once upon a time belonging to the rustic venue of Cô Thành. Refreshed and wholly refurbished with natural light and soothing earth tones that resemble a Kyoto zen garden, the interiors is a nod towards the restaurant’s focus on sophisticated Japanese cuisine, specifically omakase dining. Behind the 12-seater Hinoki wood counter is chef Takahashi Kouya, a Tokyo-native with over 30 years of experience in preparing traditional Japanese kaiseki. He marries an extensive knowledge for fresh Japanese seafood with his inventive creations, crafting delicate dishes like Tempura Hokkaido Hairy Crab, Ayu Sweetfish topped with Roe with Somen Noodles, Prawn and Hokkaido Uni topped with Russian caviar and endless platters of fresh edomae-style nigiri for the seasonally changing menu.

Yashisma, G/F, 2-4 Kau U Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2328 8980

Noi

Paulo Airaudo is a reputed name. He founded La Bottaga in Geneva, then Amelia, which he named after his daughter, both prestigious venues that were each awarded a Michelin star within six months of opening. His inventive take on modern European cuisine has earned him various accolades, and served as the basic blueprint at the ten dining concepts he currently manages across the globe.

Here in Hong Kong, Airaudo is set on another venture: Noi at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Keeping to the theme of fine European dining, Noi — translating to “we” or “us” in Italian — is a contemporary Italian destination that Airaudo has instilled with his own culinary experience gained thus far. Inspired by flavours he’s known and loved since childhood, the menu is a collection of fresh, seasonal ingredients reimagined through various techniques and flavours. The distinctive palate of Airaudo, like his dishes, is at once traditional and unexpected, and showcased in the likes of caviar served with banana and rum, sea urchin over broccoli and Iberico ham, lobster with pumpkin and monk fish paired with topinambur, otherwise known as Jerusalem artichoke.

Noi, Podium Level 5, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8768

Jiangsu Club

First, a little bit of history: Jiangsu cuisine is better known as one of China’s eight notable regional cuisines, dating as far back as 2,000 years ago and is recognised and endlessly commended for the rich and extensive preparation techniques that vary across double-boiling, braising, stir-frying and steaming.

Jiangsu Club, then, is a whole-hearted dedication to the time-honoured cuisine, with both a traditional and contemporary focus on regional signatures. Led by three experienced master-chefs — Simon Ng Wang Chau, previously of Golden Shanghai Cuisine; Hong Chin Kin, of Ye Shanghai and Regal Riverside’s Dragon Inn; and finally, Michael Lam Kuen Chin, a two-decade dim sum veteran with over 13 years as a private chef — the menu is an authentic recollection of Jiangsu flavours and dishes, sourcing majority of the ingredients directly from the region. A well-known ingredient like the salt-cured, air-dried Jinghua ham, is used extensively in the flavoursome broth of Chicken and Wonton Soup. There’s also Fish Head Radish Soup, a regional speciality, Jin Hua Ham Scallion Pancakes, Braised Pork Belly and Jiang Su Eight Treasures Duck which is stuffed and steamed with glutinous rice, Jinhua ham, fresh prawns, mushrooms and bamboo shoots before deep-fried and dusted in five spice pepper salt.

Jiangsu Club, 2/F, Alliance Building, 130-136 Connaught Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 6230 8973

Jade

The opening of The Fullerton Ocean Park has also introduced a brand new rotation of restaurants to the city’s ever-revolving landscape; one of which belongs to refined Cantonese destination, Jade, a recognised brand that has made the move from the original Singapore location. Helmed by executive chef Lai Ching Shing, a Michelin-recognised industry veteran with over 40 years of culinary experience, the elegant dining room reinvents traditional Cantonese dishes in modern techniques with an emphasis on local produce — pointing specifically to the nearby Aberdeen Fishing Village. Soon-to-be Hong Kong signatures — Minced Pork with Foie Gras and Scallop in Hot Stone, prepared with the locally sourced “Tai Chi Pig” — sit alongside stalwart Singaporean favourites, Bak Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao, as well as a range of seafood-centric serves: Baked Crab Shell Stuffed with Fresh Crab Meat and Onion, Double-boiled Fish Soup and Spotted Garoupa Fillet.

Jade, 2/F, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, 3 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

Ponty Cafe

What was once a quick-fix solution for The Pontiac team during prolonged social distancing regulations has evolved into a full-blown brick-and-mortar on Old Bailey Street. Hong Kong’s own Covid-era success story, Ponty Cafe is the daytime counterpart of its raucous grungy dive bar located just a couple street numbers away. It serves a familiar menu of easy all-day comforts, with fluffy, homemade American-style biscuits as its signature. Get it in all of its classic combinations — with sausage; chicken; or bacon, cheese and egg — or enjoy with any of the other brunch-time staples including buttermilk pancakes, bloomin’ onion or a good ol’ Caesar salad. Of course, it goes without saying, the cocktail menu is a boozy lot of old favourites: Tequila Sunrise, Dive Bar Bloody and a Breakfast Manhattan.

Ponty Cafe, 15 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong

KABOOM

An oasis hidden amongst Tsim Sha Tsui’s network of towering high-rises, KABOOM, despite its harsh onomatopoeic name, is a tranquil, beach club-inspired restaurant overlooking Victoria Harbour. Fitted with soothing earthy details, including a stone-tiled bar, rattan armchairs, and wooden tables fitted with fringed parasols, the spacious indoor-outdoor venue serves a tasty menu of South East Asian flavours. There’s larger plates to share — golden fried rice topped with grilled pork chop and spiced tomato gravy and typhoon shelter-style crab past — as well as smaller bar snacks like corn on the cob served three ways, salted egg yolk wings and 5-spiced roasted crispy cauliflower that’ll go deliciously with a sundowner at sunset.

KABOOM, 20/F, Prince Tower, 12A Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3708 8114

The Demon Celebrity

The exciting collaboration between two award-winning names, The Demon Celebrity, located at Jimmy’s Kitchen’s old Wyndham Street address, is the joint project between Cheng Kam Fu, previously of two Michelin star Celebrity Cuisine and also a reputed name amongst Hong Kong’s private clubs, and Alvin Leung, owner and executive chef of two-Michelin Bo Innovation widely known for his distinct style of “X-treme Cuisine”. Both chefs feature signatures of their own within the mostly traditional Cantonese menu: from Cheng, the Imperial Bird’s Nest Stuffed Chicken Wing and Sautéed Pork Tripe-tip in Black Beans and Chilli Sauce; while Leung serves an unexpected Cantonese comfort of Sautéed Wagyu Beef with Three Pepper Sauce. Elsewhere on the creatively crafted menu: Lobster Crab Roe A La King, as a tribute to an old classic from Jimmy’s Kitchen, Stuffed Three Treasures with French foie gras, crab meat and Hokkaido scallop, and Cheng’s traditional Sweet and Sour Pork infused with lychee and rose.

The Demon Celebrity, 1 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Yashima