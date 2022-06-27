New Eats: Ramato and N.I.C.E Yakiniku brunches, Mandarin Oriental launches loyalty programme and more

Soak up the sun with these New Eats this week.

Hello, four-day work week. We’ve missed you. Just so you know, this Friday is the last public holiday long weekend we’ll see for a while. Up until September anyway — petition for a company Summer Holiday! Whether it be plans for a Big Day Out to some of Hong Kong’s best nature scenes — the sun is finally shining! — or wining and dining at the city’s most coveted venues, I suggest you make the most of it. Just for these scorching months, rustic Italian eatery, Ramato, and Japanese yakiniku experts, N.I.C.E, have prepared fresh new menus for easy enjoyment. But in case you are thinking of splashing out on extravagance, French fine-dining Écriture has just revamped their two Michelin star-worthy menu, too. Bon Appétit!

A southern Italian brunch at Ramato

If the menu at Sheung Wan’s new Ramato is anything like its humble name — chosen after a prized tomato grown in the Puglia region — you can expect the dishes to be hearty and familiar like the rustic charm of a family-run trattoria. Now available in a brand new weekend brunch menu prepared by head chef Matteo Caripoli, it’s designed by Estro’s chef Antimo Merone after nostalgic memories of his own nonna‘s cooking. Expect bold Italian flavours in classic cuisine staples including usual starters of burrata cheese with Camone tomato and basil and beef carpaccio, amongst homemade pastas — Mezze Maniche, the carbonara favourite; signature Ramato Tomato Sauce Spaghetti — and Mediterranean-style roasted meats and grilled seafoods.

Reservations can be made here.

Ramato, G/F, 208 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2549 0208

Flavours of Summer at Écriture

Just like the change in weather — return of sunshine! — two Michelin star French fine-dining venue Écriture has changed their signature lunch and dinner tasting menus. Set to showcase the bright flavours of the season, the renewed Calligraphy Lunch Menu and Library of Flavours Dinner Menu showcase the fine produce of France, Japan and neighbouring Asian regions. Following a series of decadent canapés — including the signature “Tartouille”, a photogenic “Ratatouille Nicoise” tart with delicately curled yellow, green and trumpet zucchini ribbona — both menus star seasonal specials like Cucumber Flowers, an olive oil and lime marinated cucumber carpaccio; Duck Foie Gras, coffee foie gras custard (think Japanese chawanmushi) created especially in collaboration with Nespresso; and the cuisine signature Ratatouille, where an Indigo tomato is stuffed with a rainbow layer of yellow, green and trumpet zucchini, aubergine caviar and red bell pepper confit. Exclusives, on the other hand, include Brittany Turbot grilled over Korean barbecue and milk-fed three month old lamb coated in buckwheat seeds on the dinner menu; while lunch serves its own Poitou pigeon cooked in a herb-infused sugar crust.

Reservations can be made here.

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2795 5996

N.I.C.E Yakiniku & Fine Wine’s summer fiesta

Since its arrival at Causeway Bay’s Aura on Pennington, N.I.C.E Yakiniku & Fine Wine has been known to serve exceptionally nice cuts of premium beef that’s handpicked by executive chef Kennie Poon from Japan and far beyond. More famously, it is home to the famed, award-wining Miyazaki wagyu, known for its beautifully marbled, tender cuts. Should you be contemplating a visit, N.I.C.E has just released two new menus for the summer months: Kiiro, meaning “yellow” to denote sunshine and nature, a family friendly weekend brunch menu; and Midori, meaning “Green” to emphasise its veg and fruit focus, an evening omakase menu. Both include the restaurant’s signature yakiniku grilling experience, served with a bounty of fresh seasonal produce including the Kochi prefecture’s Okinawa goya (bitter gourd), white asparagus from Germany and Japanese kabocha squash (pumpkin). As for the beef — really, the main focus here — expect unctuous cuts of A5 wagyu and USDA prime short rib to be served along the rich beverage selection of sakes and, of course, fine French, Italian and US wines supplied by Wine1000plus.

Kiiro Brunch begins on 1 July and is available only on weekends and public holidays.

N.I.C.E Yakiniku & Fine Wine, 7/F, Aura on Pennington, 66 Jardine’s Bazaar, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental launches lifestyle membership app CENTRAL

There’s a new membership program at the Mandarin Oriental to know about the next time you choose to patron any of the hotel’s prestigious restaurants and bars. CENTRAL, conveniently named after the hotel’s own city-central location, is designed to reward members with exclusive privileges by collecting points through spending ( one reward point for every HK$100 spent on dining).

Split into two differing tiers, CENTRAL, the first, free-to-join tier unlocks basic interactions with the hotel’s facilities including making reservations, browsing the online shop and staying up-to-date with latest events and promotions within the establishment. It also includes rewards for any dining, stays and experiences in the hotel. The second, upgraded tier, CENTRAL+, requires a HK$2,488 annual membership fee and spans across a wider set of privileges including 10 percent discount on guest rooms and suites, as well as select spa treatments throughout the year. CENTRAL+ also comes with a considerable set of introductory offers valued at HK$4,000, covering everything from HK$1,000 spending at The Krug Room to HK$500 at the Mandarin Spa and HK$200 at The Mandarin Cake Shop.

Click here for more information on the CENTRAL membership program. Download the app here.

This Weekend: California Wines x The Wild Lot

July is looking to a fabulous month with the arrival of a designated California Wine Month, now also applicable to this side of the globe. In its fourth edition, California Wine Month — led by California Wine Institute — will introduce over 100 grape varietals from the sunny state of California, their wine industry’s “Golden State of Mind” and habits of the region’s wine lifestyle to oenophiles here in Hong Kong. Hosted at Sheung Wan’s The Wild Lot this weekend, Sips of Summer transforms the multi-use space into an interactive guided tour through significant events that forged California’s wine industry, with dates reaching back to 1849. Also on site, tasting samples of various bottles, guidance and tips on food pairing including Cantonese small bites prepared by food columnist Walter Kei, and an array of celebrity hosts and esteemed wine experts and sommeliers that will be make special appearances.

Sips of Summer pop-up beings 2 July and is available through to 5 July.

The Wild Lot, Shop B, G/F, 6-10 Shin Hing Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Écriture