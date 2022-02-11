Weekend Eats: The Last Resort’s Lonely Hearts Club, Dr. Fern’s afternoon tea collaboration with SBakery and more

Per new dining restrictions: only pairs of two. Unless you’re visiting a Type D restaurant, then you’ll allowed to have a few (just another two) more friends. Which is helpful news because we’re looking to do more than just chocolates and flowers and multi-course dinners this weekend.

Valentine’s Day celebrations don’t just have to be about somebody you love, it can be about something you love, too. Like food! And cocktails! Maybe you have an undying love for Taqueria Super Macho’s tequilas and tacos or a fried chicken sandwich from The Last Resort. A longing for a hearty brunch — head to Moxie and The Murray! — or a special place in your heart for a fancy afternoon tea — here’s one from Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour and SBakery. Love is love!

Love Food Like You Do. Where to eat this weekend :

Taqueria Super Macho

With all the pink and red love hearts and flower petals floating around, you’re coaxed into feeling like you should celebrate your life’s greatest love. If that love happens to be for tacos and tequila, then Taqueria Super Macho has just the thing for you. Two things, actually. The lively Baja-inspired taco bar has introduced two extra-sweet speciality cocktails for the lovey-dovey weekend: Passion Fruit Margarita and Strawberry Daiquiri. Sip while you slurp down a couple of the tasty fish tacos and join in the next round of “Tequila!”

Taqueria Super Macho, G/F, 33-35 Bridges Street, Central, +852 2333 0111

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour x SBakery afternoon high-tea

Normally you’d head into Landmark’s resident speakeasy for a refreshing gin-based libation. During the weekend however, Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour has left the heavy boozing to weekdays, where the whole menu is 30 percent off, and introduced a wholesome afternoon of cakes and pastry with Instagram-bakery SBakery by Mama Soo. The high-tea set is a classic collection of sweet and savoury, including smoked salmon with ricotta, roasted tomato tart, carrot cake cheesecake and banana and salted caramel cheesecake among other delectable bites. You can go for a traditional tea or coffee, but while you’re seated at the beautiful gin parlour, go for the soothing Forest Earl Grey Gin mixed in with London Essence Indian Tonic — it still counts as tea!

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour, Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 9449

Weekend brunch begins at Moxie

No sleeping in this weekend! It’s a full agenda of Valentine’s Day activities and the introduction of Moxie’s weekend brunch, now available from 10:30am to 3pm every Saturday and Sunday. Head chef Michael Smith will serve the all-day dining venue’s popular plant-forward, ingredient-led dishes which include breakfast staples — sweet potato pancakes, scrambled tofu and three-grain congee — among brunch favourites: hearty orecchiette puttanesca and black truffle scrambled eggs and Emmental cheese on focaccia.

Moxie, Shop 203, 2/F Alexandra House, Landmark, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2718 8211

The Last Resort’s Lonely Hearts Club

Love is in the air. And if that love extends beyond a particular person and heads straight on for crispy fried chicken (I get that!), then you’re in luck. The home to some of the city’s best fried chicken, The Last Resort, will be hosting a Lonely Hearts Club from 12 to 14 February. Because a hot chicken sandwich is the epitome of true love. Grab a friend that understands and load up on a couple ice-cold drinks and a lot of deep-fried, juicy bird. There’s also a newly added Canadian-style poutine. Perfection.

The Last Resort, G/F, 52B Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2442 2440

Cotton Tree Terrace’s Jazzy Brunch

If you’re not shuttling around from one venue to the next trying your very best to make the most of the loved-up weekend, head over to The Murray’s Cotton Tree Terrace for a romantic (and relaxed!) afternoon in the sun. The hotel will be serving its signature Murray Brunch with a little added twist — live jazz performances. So while you shuck those French oysters and swoon over bijou cakes and pretty pastries in the lush alfresco terrace, local jazz artists Allen Youngblood & Jazbalaya will be strumming sweet, swingy tunes. They will be playing on Saturday, while local-based Proteus Band will perform on Sunday.

The Murray, Cotton Tree Terrace, Garden Level, The Murray, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

Header image courtesy of The Murray