Weekend Eats: Freeflow at Foxglove, Maka Hiki and more

Only menu recommendations served during daylight for this Weekend Eats, unfortunately.

Hong Kong dining restrictions have just been extended for another two weeks, set to last through Chinese New Year. Boo! But that won’t stop us from enjoying our daylight hours at our favourite restaurants and bars that have enough food to qualify as restaurants. If your mealtimes are looking a little lacklustre with the same three delivery orders for the last couple days, go for something more exciting this weekend with brunch menus from Censu, Maka Hiki and Foxglove, burgers from Burger Circus or French Japanese fusion at Hatch.

Foxglove’s Weekend Freeflow

Bet you didn’t know it, but Foxglove does an amazing cheung fun. It’s silky smooth and comes with a balanced mix of the sweet-peanut-soy combo of condiments. Don’t believe me? Try it for yourself at the jazz lounge’s newly introduced weekend brunch, served with a free-flow only on Sundays from 12 to 6pm. There will be a full range of dim sum specials, elegantly refined from your traditional Chinese banquet experience, from Sichuan and Shanghai xiao long bao, har gow (prawn dumplings), prawn toast with sweet chilli sauce, cheeseburger spring roll and char siu fried rice with shrimp. There will also be a live DJ — the Bad Times Disco duo — on-site, spinning catchy tunes as accompaniment, anything from synth-pop to upbeat soul and sing-along classics.

Foxglove, 2/F, Printing House, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2116 8949

Maka Hiki’s Weekend Brunch Menu

Maka Hiki, the same team behind Honi Honi, set out to bring a little of chill island energy to the uber-cool neighbourhood of Tai Hang. And it has. Not just from its range of punchy cocktails and bright, refreshing serves during the week, but an indulgent brunch on the weekends that’s complete with three hours free-flow for slow grazing on lazy mornings.

Separated in two seatings (either 11:30am or 2:45pm), the Weekend Brunch Menu is a succinct showcase of the “tiki-chic” hut’s roster of signature dishes. There’s the golden-fried coconut Indo chicken, slow-braised Canadian pork ribs, coconut turmeric fried tofu curry rice and a sticky-sweet half lombok baby chicken. To sip alongside the zingy dishes is not only Hawaiian classic piña colada, but a range of the restaurant’s own concoctions, like Bikini Girl — a fruity, tequila-based tipple.

Maka Hiki, 2/F, Little Tai Hang, The Corner House, 98 Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang, Hong Kong, +852 2155 1777

“Sensuous Saturday Brunch” at Censu

Now with dining restrictions set to stay, we are so beyond mundane brunch buffets. Shortened dining hours means eating better each meal. So, for your next brunch date, head to chef Shun Sato‘s Censu, which is now — thankfully — open for both lunch and brunch. On the weekends, the cosy Japanese joint will be serving a free-flow brunch menu reserved for Saturday afternoons. The six-course menu, fit for either groups of two and four, features a selection of savoury signature dishes including chicken karaage served with leek and tsukimi sauce, sukiyaki beef and snow crab udon, with miso ice cream or mont blanc dango as the sweet finale. All served with two-hours of free flow, of course — Happy Hours begin at 12pm now!

Censu, 28-30 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2997 7009

“The Gizzy” at Burger Circus

While you can technically get burgers any time during the week, burgers on the weekend always taste better. Throw those self-imposed rules of “Healthy Eating” right out the window! Cheat Day! And for those, Burger Circus has launched a new series featuring burgers crafted by Black Sheep Restaurants’ own roster of very skilled chefs. First on the list is chef Gisela Alesbrook, or more endearingly known as chef Gizzy, of Hotel Colombo, presenting her eponymous classic American fish burger finished with a Colombo-style twist. Crispy fish fillet is finished with Sri Lankan-style coleslaw, finished with spicy varuval sauce and wedged snugly between two halves of a fresh-baked bun.

Burger Circus, 22 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2878 7787

R.H. Dining at Hatch

Hatch returns this weekend (and Monday) with a brand new pop-up, this time with Rania Hatoum’s R.H. Dining spotlighting the fool-proof combination of French-Japanese fusion. Drawing from her experience gathered from New York, Hong Kong and Japan, Hatoum blends her Egyptian-Chinese heritage with fine French cuisine for renewed riffs on familiar ingredients. The six-course tasting menu, available from 14 to 16 January, features the likes of Matsuba carb tarts topped with caviar, chicken and waffle, and what Hatoum reveals as her signature dish: “Golden Bowl” topped with uni, ikura and wagyu.

Reservations can be made here.

Hatch, G/F, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

Header image courtesy of Maka Hiki