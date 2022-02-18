Weekend Eats: Truffle cheese toasties at Juicy’s launch party, chef Tomiya Yu at Test Kitchen and more

After a long week of working from home, it’s time you stepped foot out of the apartment to take in a moment of fresh air. No, we don’t mean back to the office or another mundane supermarket run. Nothing too extreme like a run up The Twins, either. We mean something easy, enjoyable, like a good weekend eat.

There are still lots of things happening in the city, fifth wave or not. Plan your weekend meals around something new and exciting — this is the probably the one time you’re properly dressed and out of the house anyway. Like getting a membership at the Hotal Colombo Crab Club or a table at chef Tomiya Yu’s omakase dinner. A spiked juice to get you going in the morning or just a good ol’ weekend brunch. And as always, do your best in supporting your local eateries, too.

Get Your Feast On! Where to eat this weekend:

Chef Tomiya Yu (@tommys_kitchen_hk) at Test Kitchen

If we were to talk weekend normalcy, it’ll look something like this: a full omakase experience that extends well past 6pm. But we’re knee-deep in the fifth wave and dinnertime is still just lunch and early supper. Less ceremonious. Apparently not at the Test Kitchen where Japanese chef Tomiya Yu, previously of Mizutani at Alva Hotel, is whipping together a full seven course omakase supper (HK$1,380 / person). You can choose to go at 12 or 3pm — both seatings will get you a full taster of chef Yu’s beautiful dishes underscored by his expertise in Japanese techniques and a rotation of the fine Japanese ingredients. Pay special attention to the bean curd skin topped with snow crab meat; stewed wagyu oden style; slow-cooked monk fish; whisky ice cream among other innovation creations.

Reservations can be made via vincentmui@testkitchen.com.hk.

Test Kitchen, Shop 3, Kwan Yick Building Phase 3, 158 Connaught Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +825 9032 7628

Hotal Colombo’s Colombo Crab Club

When: Saturday, 19 February

So crab season isn’t until a couple months later, but for those who can’t wait to get their hands on saucy crustacean, Hotal Colombo is back with its ever-popular Colombo Crab Club. Mud crabs are slathered in three of the venue’s moreish sauces from a mild garlic butter and chilli tamarind, to a very flavoursome coconut lime curry that you can’t help but lick clean. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a bevy of unlimited sides including the signature chilli potato fry, garlic bread and stir-fry morning glory. But you’re not here for that, keep your eyes on the prize: the mud crabs! For serious members only.

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2488 8863

Juicy juice + Quality Goods Bodega Truffle Cheese Toastie

The latest from uber-cool crowd behind Quality Goods Club, Shady Acres and Honky Tonks Tavern is juice-bar-slash-boozy cafe, Juicy. Wake up your weekends with something other than the carton of fresh OJ in your fridge, Juicy does juices a splash better with a cheeky shot of your favourite booze. Recognise familiar faces? It’s the very same team from your weekend shenanigans at Quality Goods Club, now serving your favourite drinks with banging Top 40’s tracks from the 80’s to the 10′. Celebrate the launch at Juicy’s opening party this weekend, where the first 100 juice orders will be served with an extra side of truffle cheese toastie. For every other day of the week, the lively cafe-bar will serve ten types of fresh juices, draft beer, coffee things and sandos flipped straight from the Quality Goods Bodega.

Juicy, 56 Forbes Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Champagne brunch at Aria

Rather than another morning curled up on the couch — you’ve been here all week! — it’s time for some fresh air. You need it. Bring along some like-minded friends for a Champagne brunch at Aria; for two hours, it’ll almost be like Old Times. While you catch up on nightmare WFH stories over unending flows of wine and prosecco, your table (get the terrace seating under the sun if you can) will be set with a scrumptious spread of Italian favourites: fresh seafood, premium charcuterie and cheese board and a main of your choice, which includes tomato sauce meatballs, Japanese wagyu rib eye steak, fior di latte pizza, foie gras tortellini and a whole lot more.

Aria, 24/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2804 1116

Hero image courtesy of Hotal Colombo