Weekend Eats: “Oscar Overture” at The Peninsula Hong Kong, Shady Thai Takeover at Shady Acres and more things to eat

Are you tired? Tired of sitting at home? Tired of having to count how many friends you’re allowed to have indoors or outdoors? Tired that there’s all this sunshine and 20-degree-plus weather and nothing to do? No beaches this weekend, if you were planning on it. Let me turn your attention to some menus that you’ll be able to take great pleasure in instead.

I’ve taken the brunch thing down a notch this week; just two very worthy visits to Carbon and Frites, if you hadn’t been yet. You can pick up Elephant Grounds‘ monthly ice cream sandwich or make a sammie of your own with newly launched milk bread from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel. You could also head to The Peninsula for a dignified afternoon of music and dainty food, or on the flip side, have a fab, boozy afternoon at Shady with their new riesling launch.

Choices, choices, choices. What to Eat This Weekend:

“Oscar Overture” at The Lobby Lounge







Whoever takes home “Best Original Score” in the 94th Academy Awards, you’ll have to wait and find out on the actual ceremony on 28 March. But for now, you can relive some of Oscar’s award-winning tunes with The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Oscar Overture at The Lobby. Hosted in honour of the many movie cameos and star-studded celebrities that the hotel has played host to, the March-only event will feature the familiar tracks of beloved movies through the eras from 1970s all the way to the ’00s and include Flashdance, Titanic and Pretty Woman every weekend.

To go along with these timeless records, chef de cuisine Anton Ho prepares a special set menu of The Lobby’s exquisite light bites and classic fine-dining fare fit for award season, from a seafood platter to roasted Scottish salmon fillet and grilled Australian tenderloin, plus American cheesecake for dessert. Head Mixologist Francois Cavelier will also present a special “Griffith Park” cocktail, a heady concoction of brandy, vermouth, amaro and a kick of chilli liqueur.

The Lobby, The Peninsula Hong Kong, 22 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Acid Hound Riesling Launch + Shady Thai Takeover at Shady Acres

When: Sunday, 20 March at 12pm

There’s a lot happening on Peel Street this Sunday. More specifically at the Shady Acres end of the slope. Not only is the buzzy wine bar launching a brand new Shady riesling by Auld Family Wines in Eden Valley worthy of endless toasts, they will also be hosting chef Kanokkan Cakeeee from Wanthai for a Shady Thai pop-up. Between downing goblets of special riesling cocktails, including a Freezling slushie, tuck into the bright and zingy flavours of chef Cake from papaya salad, veggie pad Thai and spicy green curry.

Shady Acres, 46 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9220 4344

Better than white bread at Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

This might not at all seem exciting to the average reader but to those who know to savour a slice of toast on weekend mornings, this one is for you. Rather than your typical white or brown bread, this latest iteration by reputed baker Dominique Ansel feature two milk loaves made of sourdough and smoked cheese that give your morning serve a little extra fun — and flavour. They’re freshly baked every day in limited quantities, so no sleeping in! The early bird gets the delicious Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel bread.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, various locations including Shop 2, G/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Another weekend brunch: Carbon!

Carbon knows how to do a good brunch. Because what you’re seeing here, these huge platters filled of food, is what their grand idea of brunch entails. Each board is assigned to a different theme, highlighting different serves and produce. There’s “The Big Easy” that stars a syrupy French toast; “From The Garden” for a selection of sautéed, grilled and roasted fare; “The Big Bagel” with endless spreads and sides; and finally, “Southern Soul” topped with the classic comfort combo of fried chicken and waffles. Pick and choose as you please, or get them all if you’re feeling particularly indulgent this weekend. There’s also a sweet and savoury dessert board, if four wasn’t enough to choose from. Add on HK$348 for boozy free flow!

Carbon, 26/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6166 8585

…And just another one more: Frites

There’s also a weekend brunch worth visiting at Belgium beerhall Frites. First, disclaimer, Frites’s brunch menu is no new creation ideated as a byproduct of Covid-related restrictions; Frites’ brunch has been for a while. But just in case you’re waking up this weekend dreaming and hoping for a fluffy stack of pancakes, this is a kind reminder that Frites does one of the more indulgent variations around town. There’s one sweet and one savoury, best designed for those who have a specific palate, with berry compote and maple syrup for the former and fried chicken with spicy maple syrup for the latter. Both come generously layered with oozes of Chantilly cream.

And for those who wave no to pancakes, Frites does an equally tempting menu of classic brunch serves like Croque Monsieur, poached eggs and Shakshuka.

Frites, various locations including G/F, Queen’s Road Centre, 152 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3950 9000

A trip to Mars at Elephant Grounds

When: Through the whole of March, till stocks lasts

In case you hadn’t caught on, Elephant Grounds rolls out with a new, special-edition ice cream sandwich every month. March happens to be a trip taken out of restrictions-clad Hong Kong and into outer-space, charted to Mars. Thankfully, its nothing too foreign, just an out-of-this-world rendition on the typical ice cream sandwich with pistachio ice cream wedged between golden mini croissant ends, with a drizzle raspberry jam. Don’t strap yourself in too tightly though; you’re gonna need your stretchy waistbands for this one.

Elephant Grounds, various locations including G/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3580 0554

