Weekend Eats: Unlimited dim sum at Dim Sum Library, Little Bao’s breakfast bao and more

What to do this weekend? Brunch. What to eat this weekend? Brunch. This highlight of this week’s Weekend Eats: Brunch. There is just one thing driving force this weekend, then. All together now: Brunch!

The saga of the Dinner Ban continues. Which also means, weekly mealtimes are now determined by a very weird in-between of either late lunch or very early dinner — whatever you choose to call it, just not “Dunch”, please. Over the weekends, this is also known as the very luxurious activity of brunch. But don’t go for any ol’ menu, pick wisely — aqua’s Gold Room, Bedu’s Lockdown, Little Bao’s Breakfast — it’s your only chance for a normal meal out.

aqua’s Gold Room Brunch

If you still have yet to find a reason to visit aqua’s swanky new location at Tsim Sha Tsui’s H Zentre, this is it. The Gold Room Brunch has everything to do with a first-place, gold-medal worthy meal featuring the restaurant’s Italian-Japanese fusion plates. As you sip alongside the very attractive 4.5 free-flow deal that covers everything from Champagne to cocktails, beers and sake, watch as your table fill up with endless servings of sushi and sashimi, oysters and maki rolls. Also making an arrival are thin-crust pizzas, interestingly, topped with spicy salami and mozzarella, or if you prefer something indulgent, white truffle, along with a bevy of choices for mains: tempura platter, lobster fregola sarda or stone-frilled wagyu sirloin. And if you’re still peckish, head over to the Golden Dessert Room for any sweets of your dreams.

aqua, 17/F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3427 2288

Eggs and Bao at Little Bao

If the newly introduced brunch menu at Little Bao didn’t spotlight some sort of bao — any bao! — it wouldn’t be Little Bao at all. Fortunately, chef-founder May Chow has divvied up just the thing for lazy weekend mornings, the Little Bao’s Breakfast Bao, which takes from classic breakfast staples including a sausage patty and fried Taiyouran egg. Also between are house-made San Marzano tomato jam and the venue’s very own Hong Kong Island Dressing, made with salted egg yolk.

But wait, there’s more. A beloved cha chaan teng favourite — Chinese Prawn Toast — remade with brioche, shisho scallion and a drizzle of the Hong Kong Island Dressing; thick-cut brioche French toast that the restaurant references as one that recalls Los Angeles’ Sqirl toast, Hong Kong’s classic French toast, crème brûlée and boozy classic Italian tiramisu all in a single bite; and May’s take on the Egg Benedict that features the Taiyouran egg and a Cajun crab avocado salad over the top.

Little Bao, G/F, 1-3 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6794 8414

The Chinese Library’s unlimited Dim Sum flow

If your Sunday mornings are typically reserved for long dim sum lunches, then switch up from your usual haunt for The Chinese Library, which honours this weekly tradition with an unlimited dim sum lunch featuring over 20 variations of the elegant venue’s deliciously favourites, to be enjoyed over 4.5 hours. Along a stream of Cantonese classics — black garlic, prawn and pork siu mai, Sichuan shrimp and asparagus har gau, barbecue pork buns and tea-smoked bean curd rolls — are add-on specials that should not be skimped on. Roasted 45-day Imperial Peking duck? Char siu glazed in New Zealand Manuka honey? Laksa xiao long bao. Don’t. Miss. It. Come for your weekend habit or just come for a spot of tasty dim sum. In any case, come hungry.

The Chinese Library, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2848 3088

Bedu’s Lockdown Brunch

Nothing like a cheekily named “Lockdown Brunch” to add a little humour to the dreary times we’re currently in. Although, Bedu’s kind of lockdown is no nasties and all very, very good food. It’s a three-course menu of the casual eatery’s modern Middle Eastern fare finished with bold flavours and bright ingredients — cumin-roasted chicken skewers, garlic prawns and grilled lamb ranks. Of course, the not-to-be-missed highlight is chef Corey Riches‘ Honey Cake, made with local-sourced Raw Honey’s sweet syrup, crushed pistachios and almond milk. No complaints here!

Bedu, G/F, 40 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2320 4450

“A Mediterranean Journey” by Tarek Elias

Conversations about non-travel has become tired. Instead of checking for flights in 2023, check for reservations this weekend for a table at Hatch who will be hosting a two-day showcase — from 22 to 23 January — of chef Tarek Elias’s Mediterranean dishes. Born and raised in Israel, Elias, a med-school graduate, moved to the US to pursue cooking instead, more notably becoming a private chef to an enviable list of private clients. Over at the Staunton Street test kitchen, he will be cooking up a six-course tasting menu of bright, Mediterranean dishes influences by his globe-trotting travels. There are cuisine classic like homemade hummus and chopped Greek Fatoosh salad, along with hearty shakshuka. A Pistachio Danilo, baklava served with sake-kasu coconut cream, rounds up the meal.

Reservations can be made here.

Hatch, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

Header image courtesy of Bedu