Weekend Eats: ThinkWine takeover at Censu, The Globe’s Breakfast Bap and more things to eat

A glimmer of hope amidst the gloomy weather: we have a confirmed date for the long-awaited return of dinners with groups of four! Bars will be reopening, and so will the city with the lifting of flight bans and hotel quarantine shortening to just seven days. Also, Selling Sunset is scheduled to return on 22 April. Things are finally looking up. And I think that warrants ample reason for celebration this weekend, even if it’s one soaked in rain.

Now that there’s some semblance of life getting back to normal, it’s high time to make adjustments that might instil some sense of routine back in your day. No more just pottering about! Or do, we’ve got time. Binge all the TV you can and spend hours horizontal on the sofa. Then, go out for some fresh air. I’d say begin your mornings with a most sensational breakfast bap at The Globe — they open bright and early… at 10:30am.

Hungry For The Weekend:

ThinkWine Restaurant Takeover: Chef Shun of Censu

When: Saturday, 26 March

As part of ThinkWine’s extensive restaurant takeover series, this Saturday marks the turn for chef Shun Sato of rustic Japanese spot, Censu. Chef Shun will be preparing a handful of his reimagined, refined izakaya-style fare —which has garnered reputations as excellent serves — while ThinkWine supplies the perfect wine pairing for the meal. Stop by if you’re in the neighbourhood or make a conceited effort over for a sampling of an exceptional portfolio of vinos and sublime dishes.

ThinkWine, 2/F, LL Tower, 2 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2886 3121

Bap for Breakfast

Sure, weekends are for sleeping in, but you don’t want to sleep on The Globe’s brand new Saturday morning serve: The Globe Breakfast Bap. It’s stacked with a deliciously greasy pile-on of sausage patty, black pudding and chilli fried egg, all gelled together with an tangy apple ketchup. And on the sides, homemade hash-browns and a pool of saucy baked beans. Add on HK$50 for a refreshing wake-me-up sip of Bloody Mary — it is the weekend, after all.

The Globe, U/G, Garley Building, 45-53A Graham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2543 1941

The Real Good Kind of Brunch

SOMM’s brunch at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is an enduring favourite. A name that repeated gets brought up each and every time the prospect of “brunch” is mentioned. The all-day dining venue is home to a library of fine wines, and an even finer modern European menu of indulgent flavours. What’s even better is that chef de cuisine Terry Ho has refreshed the iconic SOMMKind of brunch menu with a new series of French-style neo-bistro fare including Parisian brioche, Brandt all-natural beef carpaccio, Alaskan king crab egg mimosa and double-layered Pain au chocolat. And for the final sweet finish, chef Ho introduces a cacao nib ice-cream with profiterole and almond tart with raspberry sorbet and elderflower syrup dedicated to sweettooths everywhere.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0033

The Last Resort’s Cubanos Weekend

ICYMI, we’ll fill you in on the good news: Somethings brewing at Canadian-inspired dive bar The Last Resort. While it’s not a finger-lickin’-good, fried-chicken something, it is a finger-lickin’ delicious Cubano sandwich that you absolutely have to make the trek over for. Not a crispy coat but a hefty combination of stacked thin-sliced mojo roast pork and ham, with melted Swish cheese, pickles and a generous smear of mustard. Served with house-made yuca chips and for this weekend — 26 & 27 March — only.

The Last Resort, 52B Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2442 2440

Hero image courtesy of SOMM