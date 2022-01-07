Weekend Eats: Buenos Aries Polo Club’s club brunch, Popinjays’ seafood brunch and more menus

A little foodie inspo of where to eat this weekend — should you be venturing outdoors amidst new social distancing restrictions in Hong Kong. Otherwise do what the rest of us will be doing: tucked in bed all warm and cosy in PJ and good TV. Have you seen what’s new on Netflix?

Buenos Aires Polo Club

Unless you consistently find yourself at the Buenos Aires Polo Club bar like our editor Joey, you probably won’t know that the steakhouse does a grand Argentinian feast every Sunday at 12pm, christened as the Club Brunch. The menu is a series of restaurant staples: gaucho omelette folded with spicy chorizo and provolone, beautifully marbled prime rib or T-bone that’s finished off over the asado grill and, my personal favourite, duck fat fries provenzal topped with garlic and parsley. Flavour profiles that are perfectly paired with the restaurant’s classic tipple: Martini.

Buenos Aires Polo Club, 7/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2321 8681

Popinjays

Or soak up the sun and enjoy the crisp winter breeze as you sit back upon the picturesque Popinjays terrace, high above at the Murray hotel. The contemporary European restaurant is now serving a full seafood brunch that includes chilled Boston lobster and freshly shucked oyster to sashimi and ceviche along with your own choice of appetiser and made-to-order main course.

Popinjays, 26/F, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2141 8888

Yellow Yardie

For this weekend only, Hatch will be hosting Yellow Yardie at their Staunton Street location for a fantastic Jamaican brunch. Canadian-born chef Simon will share his best Jamaican dishes that has since become hits from the last pop-up: Jerk Chicken and Jamaican Curry Goat Roti and Rum & Raisin ice-cream. The dishes are a reflection of chef Simon’s upbringing in the sunny islands and mixed-ethnicity heritage, which explains the latest addition to the menu — and introduced for the very first time: Jerk Char Siu.

Reservations can be made here.

Hatch, G/F, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

The Baker & The Bottleman

So rather than the same corner-shop café you’ve been visiting every Sunday, head over to Wan Chai’s Lee Tung Avenue for The Baker and The Bottleman, a café-wine bar hybrid from the Simon Rogan team. There’s not only great coffee that’ll likely rival your current favourite by locally sourced Accro Coffee and loose-leaf tea from a Hong Kong-based tea merchant, the team, led by executive chef Oli Marlow, will also be baking up fresh loaves and British-inspired pastries, from Roganic’s signature soda bread to coronation chicken bun, quiches, lemon drizzle cake and strawberry jam donuts.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop Nos. G14-15, G/F, F15A, 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Other brunching hours according to new dining restrictions:

Duddells ‘ weekend brunch will be served from 12 to 3pm, with Happy Hour from 3 to 6pm

‘ weekend brunch will be served from 12 to 3pm, with Happy Hour from 3 to 6pm Brunch at SOMM will now be from 11am to 4pm. Breakfast remains unchanged from 8 to 11am

will now be from 11am to 4pm. Breakfast remains unchanged from 8 to 11am Smoke & Barrel has extended their weekend brunch from 11am to 6pm

has extended their weekend brunch from 11am to 6pm Kinship will also extend their weekend brunch hours from 11am to 6pm

Header image courtesy of The Baker & The Bottleman