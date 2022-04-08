Weekend Eats: Burger Bar by Hatch, Associazione Chianti’s “Pomeriggio in Toscana” and more things to eat

Yes, the Easter long weekend is just a week away, but may I please — just for a quick second — tempt you for an actual real meal rather than chocolate eggs, milky Lindt bunnies and spice-infused hot cross buns?

No shame here! I, myself, have worked my way through three tubes of Cadbury mini eggs (they’re back!) and will be using this weekend to stockpile more of what is the best kind of chocolate Easter eggs before the season ends and they disappear for a whole year again. But if that’s not a love you share, here are a couple other ways to be spending your weekend — a likely better use of your time.

Eating Good This Weekend:

Burger Bar at HATCH

When: Sunday, 10 April, 12 to 6pm

Maybe it’s from all the sun we’ve been happily enjoying but Staunton Street’s pop-up kitchen HATCH is bringing back their Burger Bar this Sunday. Chef Jaime Young will be flipping four American-style serves — Smash Burger, Fried Chicken Sando, Grilled Cheese and Pigs in a Blanket — while the booze will be supplied by Sunday’s Distribution, in both full bottles at affordable wholesale prices and via on-site cocktails, including Suntory Kaku Highball, Fernet Hunter Hard Mango Tea and Fernet Hunter Wheelie Good Radler.

Hatch, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

Taqueria Super Macho’s “Los Tequileros” Masterclass

It’s the weekend! Kick back coastal style at Black Sheep Restaurant’s Baja-style shack, Taqueria Super Macho. But this time, you’re not just here for the easy taco bites and refreshing small plates, but the cuisine’s preferred pairing: Tequila. Get friendly with TSM’s extensive range and explore different regions and classes of the clear spirit. By the end of this masterclass, no doubt you’ll be shaking up cocktails — all guided by on-location tequila-sipping experts — of your own.

Taqueria Super Macho, 33-35 Bridges Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2333 0111

“Pomeriggio in Toscana” at Associazione Chianti

When: Saturday, 9 April to Sunday 10, April

A weekend lunch at steakhouse Associazione Chianti will almost be like afternoons spent in sunny Tuscany — the restaurant has designed it to be as such. “ Pomeriggio in Toscana” serves a spring selection of hearty trattoria comforts, made to be shared through extended lunchtime sessions. An indulgent feast of of antipasti, primi, dolce and everything in between, this weekend menu highlights the popular tagliatelle freshened up with pancetta and spring peas, Tuscan steak tartare, crispy baby artichokes and any two of the venue’s signature cuts of steak — 450g boneless ribeye, 450g bone-in striploin or 1kg T-bone steak. All without forgetting, of course, the fine bottle of wine.

Associazione Chianti, 15 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3619 3360

Hero image courtesy of Associazione Chianti