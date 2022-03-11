Weekend Eats: BIFTECK Wagyu & Seafood Brunch, Holt’s Cafe free-flow Sundays and more menus

As you rapid test your way through events this weekend, make good use of that single-line negative test and do as much as you can in the next 48 hours. Stop by your neighbourhood spot to show a little support. Say hi to a friend. Read a book. Drop by an event. For something familiar, you know the drill: weekend brunching, which also happens to come with hours upon hours of free flow. Also, wear that mask and keep those hands clean!

In case you’re not taking advantage of the sunshine and perfect Hong Kong weather, maybe you’d fancy brunch at BIFTECK or Rosewood’s Holt’s Cafe. There’s an hour of happiness at 1111Ones sculptural dining room where oysters, charcuterie board and bubbles are involved.

But if you’re that person who strategically schedules all your errand-running on Saturday mornings, make a detour to your nearest Feather & Bone to pick up some of the UK’s finest — only what you need, no stock hoarding please.

Jot These Down! What to Eat This Weekend:

Wagyu & Seafood Weekend Brunch at Bifteck

Whatever it is that you’re craving this weekend, BIFTECK is likely to have the thing for you. The French-Japanese fusion steakhouse launches a brand new brunch menu in two different forms: “Le Voyage du Wagyu” and “Le Voyage des Fruits de Mer”. As implied by each namesake, both is a culinary journey — in either four or five courses — through a selection of either wagyu beef or seasonal seafood, with the option of free-flow sparkling rosé. The former stars a selection of bovine specialties including Kyoto Princess Sirloin, a wagyu type of mature 9 to 10-year-old cattle known for its sweet, robust aroma, slow-cooked Japanese A5 Miyazaki wagyu rump and Japanese A5 snow-aged wagyu, prepared shabu shabu style.

The latter, while a spotlight on premium seafood, challenges to showcase the produce in renewed iterations. The Japanese crab meat udon is boiled in a miso and uni broth, while the dessert course infuses sakura shrimp into gelato ice cream. The seafood menu also features a sashimi taco, where salmon, hamachi and scallop sashimi is finely diced and tucked between a nori-lined crunchy taco shell.

Reservations can be made here.

Bifteck, 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2246 8805

Holt’s Café Free-Flow Sunday Brunch

Way before all of this began, Rosewood’s Holt’s Café was a hotspot for Sunday brunch. You’re surrounded by the grand marbled interiors of Rosewood and you’re sat with a front-row view of Victoria Harbour — what’s not to love? Now there’s more reason to visit: The all-day dining room has refreshed its brunch menu that continues to be inspired by world cuisines and regional ingredients. Come for the seafood platter, the refillable small plates that including streamed dim sum, Arancini risotto balls slathered in arrabbiata sauce, soy sauce chicken, and the delicious, moreish mains: teriyaki glazed halibut, cheeseburger or tomato baked pork chop rice. We haven’t forgotten the free flow, of course, an easy HK$198 for an endless stream of cocktails for two happy hours.

Reservations can be made here.

Holt’s Café, Level Two, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

FABulously British at Feather & Bone

With supermarkets shortening opening hours and panic buyers sweeping up all the produce way before you even get up in the mornings, weekends are now designated Weekly Big Shop days. When you manage to make your way out with your shopping list, don’t forget to stop by Feather & Bone, who is working with the British Consulate-General until the end of March for a “FABulously British” Food Festival. It will feature the best of British produce from across the country, including Welsh cheeses, English sparkling wines, Northern Irish gins and Scottish meats. Of the 100 products featured — along with decadent hampers — a newly introduced, award-winning butter brand Sublime from Somerset will also make its debut.

Order here.

Feather & Bone, various locations including Shop LG11-22, LG/F, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3528 1228

It’s Happy Hour! 1111Ones

Being cooped up at home is no fun. Eating the same meal you have been having the past week is also no fun. So treat yourself to something better — that’s the theme for this fifth wave commotion. Craving for chocolate ice cream after dinner? Go for it. Wanting to dress up for a fancy meal out? Do it! And go to 1111 Ones just in time for its weekend Happy Hour specials. There’s one for true indulgence, an oyster and bubbly session for HK$398, otherwise settle for the cold-cut and cheese platter — just as fancy, if you ask me — served with a glass of sparkling wine for HK$$288.

Reservations can be made here.

1111 Ones, 11/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2910 1128

