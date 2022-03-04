Weekend Eats: Bacchus’ weekend brunch, White Rabbit ice lollies and more

Here comes the sun, the weekend and the time to finally head outdoors and away from your cushy spot on the sofa. Away from those takeout boxes and hastily thrown together meals. Now that exciting weeknight dinner plans are shifted to weekend daylight hours, make the most of it by choosing somewhere special.

If brunch is what’s on your agenda this weekend, you’re in luck. Here’s a small list of venues to fit every kind of craving. Want a good glass of wine? Head to Bacchus. A family-style feast? Spanish tapas bar La Paloma and Greek taverna Artemis & Apollo have just the thing for you. You can get a front-row show at Aulis, and if it’s those hole-in-the-wall joints you used to swing by at midnight in Japan you’re missing, tuck into Tokyolima’s Nikkei-style bites.

Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom, there’s a sweet surprise — something to do with the nostalgic White Rabbit candy that you really don’t want to miss.

But First, Brunch. Where To Eat This Weekend:

If fine wine is what you’re after: Bacchus

Come for the delicious Asian-inspired French food by chef Mickael Messina and stay for the wine. You won’t need much persuading — Bacchus is known for its wine-first serves and the weekend brunch menu just so happens to have 18 of the restaurant’s delectable bottles on rotation. Get the three-hour free flow and they’re all yours. But the menu, well, the menu is a full selection of the venue’s casual dining serves, ranging from finger-food favourites, like croquettes and crabs cakes, to stunning mains that include the signature Alain Sende Apicius Duck Magretrens. Then, a cheese selection that is followed by dessert. Go for one of the all-time favourites — I recommend the yuzu tart — or add on for all three. No shame in treating yourself on the weekend.

Bacchus, 3/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3750 5200

If it’s modern British flair meets table-side theatrics: Aulis

It doesn’t get better than full front-row seat to chef Fai Choi’s cooking at Aulis, the innovative sibling of Simon Rogan’s Roganic — and have you tried their at-home meal kits? The intimate 12-seater chef’s counter has just adjusted opening hours for Thursday through Sundays, so this weekend would be a fabulous time to get in for a tasting of the venue’s delectable modern British cooking before reservations fill out. A shorter menu of six courses and two snacks will be served during Thursday and Friday lunch and Saturday and Sunday late lunch, but not to worry, you’ll still get a taster of the signature truffle pudding, along with the likes of black garlic three-yellow chicken served with sprouting broccoli and snapper with daikon and barbecued lettuce.

Aulis, Shop 8, UG/F, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

If it’s a refreshing Greek feast: Artemis & Apollo

You know what would make Saturdays and Sundays even better (especially now)? If you celebrated weekends with a little extra pizzazz. Anything from an indulgent lunch or a deliciously themed brunch like Artemis & Apollo’s Souvlaki Weekends. Not the casual pita-wrapped roll that the souvlaki is commonly pictured as (though you can get one off Black Sheep’s Go) but a deconstructed, extravagant menu of sharing mezze plates, salads, deep-fried calamari and the table centrepiece: spit-roasted meat.

Reservations can be made here.

Artemis & Apollo, G/F, 9 & 11 Moon Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2818 8681

If it’s tempting izakaya-style serves: Tokyolima

With all the sunshine we’ve been having, Tokyolima’s Raymi Brunch is somewhat fitting — it’s the traditional Peruvian festival, Raymi, dedicated to the Sun God. A holiday that’s centred around family and friendship, the Raymi Brunch offers that bit of convivial hospitality that the city’s been missing while weathering through the current fifth wave. The menu is a collection of the venue signature Nikkei-style cuisine, with the likes of tuna and hamachi nigiri, Ki-Mo-Chi fried chicken, Arroz con Pollo (roasted spring chicken with kimchi gravy over coriander rice) and the slow-cooked pork belly Chicharron Platter on the menu. Of course, this menu comes with the Pirata Group’s iconic free-flow. Cheers!

Tokyolima, G/F, 18-20 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2811 1152

If it’s a side of Spanish tapas: La Paloma

Even though you can only bring one friend to brunch, it still can be a great afternoon if you pay a visit to La Paloma, which comes with free-flow jugfuls of sangria and a table-full of signature tapas that whisk you on a journey through the different regions of Spain including chef Alex Fargas’ Barcelona. While you snack on each tasty bite that involves everything from Iberico cold cuts to pan-fried chorizo and ham croquettes, you’ll delight even more in knowing that the brunch menu also comes with unlimited paella and suckling pig.

La Paloma, 1/F, Soho 189, 189 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 2291 6161

If it’s sweet, nostalgic flavours: White Rabbit

So this is not a brunch item nor is it a weekend-limited release but that’s all good news because now it means you can grab one to go whenever you please, like having one for brunch. The beloved White Rabbit candy from your childhood has been churned into an ice lolly, a perfect match to the milky flavours of the sweet candy chew. The release, launched directly by the original Shanghai-based manufacturer, is revealed alongside a White Rabbit Peanut Nougat ice bar, another imagined sweet of yore and sprinkled in with crushed peanuts for extra crunch. They have just launched in supermarkets and 7-11s around town, so if you’re very lucky and your neighbourhood is very considerate with no obscene amounts of panic buying, you might find a couple to snack on this weekend.

Available at citywide 7-11 locations.

Header image courtesy of Tokyolima