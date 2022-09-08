Where to find the best French toast in Hong Kong

No, this is not your usual French toast dusted in powdered sugar with a side serve of fresh berries. This is dedicated to the deep-fried, golden-yellow make of the Hong Kong-style French toast.

Of all the cha chaan teng classics, the Hong Kong-style French toast is sure to rank high above the rest. It’s been named by CNN as one of the best foods in the world, and successfully made moves across the globe as a defining icon of the city. After all, what’s there not to love above crispy deep-fried bread that’s also swimming in pools of syrup, condensed milk and melted butter?

Typically you’ll find this an enduring staple across the city’s range of Cantonese-style cafes, tea houses and dim sum parlours, and while some stay true to the original with a traditional, uncomplicated make that’s best paired with a cup of silky smooth milk tea, others have strayed beyond the expected with creative renditions of their own. Either way, the sweet-meets-savoury experience of the French toast is a not-to-be-missed classic no matter the time of day. Here are the best in the city.

Hong Kong’s best French toast: