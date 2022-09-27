Where to get the best mango mochi in Hong Kong

Could anything else make life sweeter than the addictively chewy Japanese mochi? The squishy treat is a fun-to-eat snack for any occasion. As a result, the Japanese mochi trend has taken a life of its own. Today, chefs worldwide whip the Japanese rice cake in all shapes and forms — mochi ice cream to chewy mochi doughnuts, but mango mochi never goes out of style.

The Japanese mochi balls consist of a rice flour dough (mochigomeko) stuffed with a sweet filling like anko paste, mango, or strawberries. The secret ingredient, however, is glutinous rice flour, milled from a type of short-grain rice with high starch content. Once cooked, the dough turns incredibly gooey and sticky.

With so many forms and varieties, mochi can be difficult to define. While some varieties are hard as a rock, some are soft and gooey. The soft, round daifuku is one of the most popular classics stuffed with delicious filling. The botamochi is the other way around where mochi is the filling inside other ingredients. Hanabiramochi mochi is flattened like a pancake and then folded over anko. If you like ice cream, you can go for the mochi ice-cream to enjoy the best of both worlds. The Japanese mochi dough is nothing like you have ever tasted: chewy, soft and sweet — flavourful! But wait until you try the mango filling! You will never be able to have just one.

These Hong Kong eateries craft mango mochis using traditional and novel techniques, and it goes without saying that they use the freshest batch of the king of fruits. ​​​​They’re soft and chewy outside, sweet and fruity inside — we bet you’ll fall in love with them on the first bite! Check out the six most inventive mango mochi in Hong Kong on our radar for indulging your cravings.

6 places for the best mango mochi in Hong Kong