Where to get the best mango mochi in Hong Kong

27 Sep 2022 07:26 PM

Tania Tarafdar
Could anything else make life sweeter than the addictively chewy Japanese mochi? The squishy treat is a fun-to-eat snack for any occasion. As a result, the Japanese mochi trend has taken a life of its own. Today, chefs worldwide whip the Japanese rice cake in all shapes and forms — mochi ice cream to chewy mochi doughnuts, but mango mochi never goes out of style. 

The Japanese mochi balls consist of a rice flour dough (mochigomeko) stuffed with a sweet filling like anko paste, mango, or strawberries. The secret ingredient, however, is glutinous rice flour, milled from a type of short-grain rice with high starch content. Once cooked, the dough turns incredibly gooey and sticky. 

With so many forms and varieties, mochi can be difficult to define. While some varieties are hard as a rock, some are soft and gooey. The soft, round daifuku is one of the most popular classics stuffed with delicious filling. The botamochi is the other way around where mochi is the filling inside other ingredients. Hanabiramochi mochi is flattened like a pancake and then folded over anko. If you like ice cream, you can go for the mochi ice-cream to enjoy the best of both worlds. The Japanese mochi dough is nothing like you have ever tasted: chewy, soft and sweet — flavourful! But wait until you try the mango filling! You will never be able to have just one. 

These Hong Kong eateries craft mango mochis using traditional and novel techniques, and it goes without saying that they use the freshest batch of the king of fruits. ​​​​They’re soft and chewy outside, sweet and fruity inside — we bet you’ll fall in love with them on the first bite! Check out the six most inventive mango mochi in Hong Kong on our radar for indulging your cravings.

Hero image credits: Flickr/Ben Roberts

6 places for the best mango mochi in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

Mochi Sweets

1 /6

Mochi Sweets

If you can’t get enough mochi in your life, you need to try out the Japanese daifuku mochi at Mochi Sweets. The decadent filling will immediately transport you to the land of the rising sun. Besides the mango mochi, try other classics like the red bean and strawberry mochi, cookies and cream mousse and white peach oolong.

Image credits: Flickr/Jocelyn & Cathy

Address
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, 旺角亞皆老街8號朗豪坊地庫2層38號舖 Shop 3
Phone
+852 2690 1853
Timings
Open daily, from 12 am to 9 pm
Cheung Chau

2 /6

Cheung Chau

Mango mochi is a blockbuster in Cheung Chau. Locals and tourists line up for fresh batches of mango mochis. Try one, and we bet you will pack boxes of these delicious treats back home.

Image credits: Flickr/Jocelyn & Cathy

Address
Street shop on the corner of Chung Hing San Street and Tai Hing Tai Road
Sum Sum Dessert

3 /6

Sum Sum Dessert

This Instagram dessert shop quickly became a mainstay in Kwun Tong’s dessert scene. Here the mango mochis come embedded inside a chewy mochi skin and coated with just enough powdered topping to offset the sweetness. It is the ultimate textural and flavour combination you never knew you were missing!

Image credits: Flickr/Kwong Weng Yong

Address
1305 室, Futura Plaza, 117 How Ming St, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 6601 1487
Timings
Open daily, from 12 am to 9 pm
Hennessy Road

4 /6

Hennessy Road

To sample the best mango mochis in the city, head to Hennessy Road. The dark orange mango filling with a pleasant sourness balances the dough’s sweetness. The harmony of the thin dough and thick mango with a slight acidity to the fruit makes it worth trying!

Image credits: Flickr/Ye Tan

Address
Shop 1, 311 Hennessy Rd, Wanchai
Wan Sing Dessert

5 /6

Wan Sing Dessert

Wan Sing Dessert is another iconic place to try the mango mochi. The constant queue of people outside speaks for its popularity. The thick-cut slices of sweet, juicy mango wrapped in a thin layer of squishy mochi will satiate all your dessert cravings.

Image credits: flickr/Denise Leung

Address
G/F, 5 San Hing Street, Cheung Chau
Phone
+8522981 5032
Timings
Open daily, from 12 pm to 10 pm
Check-In Taipei

6 /6

Check-In Taipei

This little gem in Central offers Taiwanese-style homemade milk mochi. Tuck into a melty, milk-flavoured mass combined with the fruity tang of mango. It tastes like a symphony in the mouth.

Image credits: Flickr/Janine Cheung

Address
27 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2351 2622
Timings
Open daily, from 12 pm to 9 pm

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is mango mochi?

Answer: The Japanese mochi balls consist of a rice flour dough (mochigomeko) stuffed with a sweet mango filling. The secret ingredient, however, is glutinous rice flour, milled from a type of short-grain rice with high starch content. Once cooked, the dough turns incredibly gooey and sticky. 

Question: What are the different varieties of mochi?

Answer: The soft, round daifuku is one of the most popular classics stuffed with delicious filling. The botamochi is the other way around where mochi is the filling inside other ingredients. Hanabiramochi mochi is flattened like a pancake and then folded over anko.

Question: Where to find mango mochi in Hong Kong?

Answer: Cheung Chau, Mochi Sweets, Sum Sum Dessert, Hennessy Road, Check-In Taipei in Hong Kong craft mango mochis using traditional and novel techniques, and it goes without saying that they use the freshest batch of the king of fruits.

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

