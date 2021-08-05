Jam level: Jammy of the jammiest.

At Rempah Noodle, the kaya toast is a superstar of its own right, forgoing tradition with a single but very thick layer of pandan coconut cream. No thick butter brick but a thin sliver smeared lightly in-between. The kaya, prepared fresh every morning, is chilled for a creamy, custard-like mouthfeel; a silky smooth contrast to the warm, crispy exterior which is also beautifully golden, should you wonder, all the way from the edge of the crust to the light, airy centre.

Image courtesy of @rempahnoodles via Instagram.