5 Hong Kong bars land on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 51-100 list

21 Apr 2022 05:02 PM

Lorria Sahmet
Editor
Joining 50 Best veterans Tell Camellia and The Old Man, the 2022 edition of the extended 51-100 list opens up to Honky Tonks Tavern, Quality Goods Club and Mizunara: The Library.

Just like clockwork, it’s that time of the year again when you gather at your favourite watering hole with a few drinks and a couple fingers crossed for the unveiling of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Now, while you’ll have to wait until 28 April for the official list to be announced at the live ceremony hosted in Bangkok, the extended 51-100 list has just been revealed.

And yes, go on, get ahead of yourself with a celebratory drink, because out of the 24 cities and 50 venues included, five well-earned spots have been nabbed by Hong Kong favourites:

  • Tell Camellia (#53)
  • Honky Tonks Tavern (#55)
  • Quality Goods Club (#56)
  • Mizunara: The Library (#71)
  • The Old Man (#81)
Asia 50 Best Bars 2022
From left to right: Quality Goods Club, Honky Tonks Tavern, Mizunara: The Library

No surprise for familiar names Tell Camellia (they’re celebrating with free shots all around right this moment!) and The Old Man, both of whom have dropped a couple slots but still maintained a strong position on the list.

But, it’s extra-exciting times for casual-hangout (and MMMs Award winner!) Honky Tonks Tavern, opened as part of the Shady Acres family by Ryan Nightingale and Mike Watt, uber-cool drinking den Quality Goods Club and Mizunara: The Library, a Japanese-style whiskey and cocktail bar dedicated to showcasing the art of Japanese cocktail making, as they find themselves ranked amongst Asia’s highly coveted venues, including both Taipei’s Room by Le Kief (#51) and Shanghai’s Epic (#52) at the top of the list.

Drop by and pay them a visit. Give them a congratulatory shout out. Restaurants are open till 10pm tonight. Maybe we’ll see you there?

Stay tuned for more Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 news.

Header image courtesy of Tell Camellia

