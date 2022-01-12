Where to get the best alcohol delivery in Hong Kong

From liquor distributors to our tried-and-true food delivery faves, enjoy happy hour at home with these services that will bring your favourite beers, wine and spirits straight to your doorstep.

For the first time in a year, Hong Kong bars (and gyms and beauty parlours and more) have been forced to close their doors again. And while we can’t celebrate Friday nights in our favourite restaurants or bars for a while, you can still order all types of beer, wine, spirits and mixers to your doorstep with these alcohol deliveries.

The best alcohol delivery services in Hong Kong

BestBev

Specialising in craft beers and ciders, BestBev offers a wide range of local and international beers. If you crave something buzzy and frothy, BestBev has it all. From chocolate stouts to vanilla ciders, you’ll be surprised with the variety in their menu.

All orders to Hong Kong Island above HK$600 are applicable for free delivery; otherwise delivery fee is HK$100. All orders to Kowloon and New Territories above HK$800 are applicable for free delivery; otherwise there’s a delivery fee of HK$150.

Black Sheep GO

The temporary lockdown makes all of us long for a night of delicious food accompanied by a glass of red or white at a Black Sheep restaurant. While we can’t enjoy the in-person experience after 6pm, Black Sheep has created its own app, providing us with a premium delivery service. All of the Black Sheep restaurants are open to delivery that you can enjoy at the comfort of your home. For wine lovers, there is also a significant selection of bottles available from Stazione Novella, with bottles that are exclusive to GO.

The Bottle Shop

Everybody wants high-quality liquor — even better if they’re affordable. The Bottle Shop is a Hong Kong favourite for alcohol delivery. It has a huge variety of local craft beers, internationally loved cocktails, along with all sorts of gin, rum, tequila and wine. You can also shop for mixers to go with your liquor, saving you another trip to the supermarket.

For local deliveries, orders above HK$680 are applicable for free delivery; otherwise, there is a delivery fee of HK$80. Delivery takes between 2-4 business days, and delivery time slots are either before 6pm, or 6pm-10pm.

Cellar Master Wines

One of Hong Kong’s biggest online liquor retailers, Cellar Master Wines provides wines, beers, ciders and spirits. With more than 20 years of experience in the market, Cellar Master Wines carries a wide selection of liquor from all over the world; you’ll find any beverage you’re looking for to match your mood and cravings. What’s great about them is their “Bin Ends” section, which has regular bargains — you can literally buy a good bottle of wine for less than HK$100.

Orders are delivered within 3 business days, and delivery hours are from 12pm to 6pm, with no delivery on Sundays.

Cuvees

Since 2006, Cuvees has been a supplier of liquor to hotels and restaurant groups in Hong Kong and Macau. They’re a young, energetic purveyor of fine and boutique liquors from around the globe. Cuvee boasts its excellence on wine, but it also serves a huge range of sake from six different Japanese prefectures, and all kinds of spirits, from armagnac to mezcal.

Orders above HK$1,000 are eligible for free delivery; otherwise, delivery fees are HK$80 for Hong Kong Island, HK$150 for Kowloon, and HK$300 for New Territories.

Feather & Bone

Grocer and cosy dining spot Feather & Bone recently started delivering fresh ingredients, easy meals and liquor to their fans. If wining and dining is something you’ll miss over the next few weeks, cook up a juicy steak and order some fine wine from Feather & Bone. From beer and cider to red wine and aperol, there’s a wide selection to choose from.

All orders above HK$600 are applicable for free delivery; otherwise, there’s a delivery fee of HK$100 to HK Island, HK$150 to Kowloon, and HK$200 to New Territories. Feather & Bone is also available on foodpanda.

La Cabane

La Cabane was established in 2010 with a focus on introducing natural and biodynamic wines to the drinking community of Hong Kong. Initially a small shop in Central, they since expanded to a bistro which is often bustling throughout the week. La Cabane selects wines from small artisan growers to support sustainability and biodynamically grown vineyards.

All orders to Hong Kong Island over HK$1,500 get free delivery, otherwise, a delivery fee of HK$150 is applied. Orders to Kowloon over HK$1,800 get free delivery, otherwise, a delivery fee of HK$150 is applied. Finally, all orders to New Territories over HK$2,500 get delivery, otherwise, a delivery fee of HK$200 is applied.

Liquidz

Since 2009, Liquidz has brought the best liquor directly to people’s doorsteps. The go-to online alcohol supplier for over a decade, their timely distribution and supply is praised and appreciated by their long-time fans. Liquidz has also supplied mass-orders for private events, so if you’re planning to host a party (socially distanced, please!) they might be your answer.

Through their loyalty programme, you can collect points to get exclusive discounts on future orders. All orders over HK$799 are available for free delivery; otherwise, there’s a delivery fee of HK$80. Self-pickup is also available.

Pandamart

Most of the time, people seek Pandamart out for groceries or late night munchies. But did you know they have a decent array of liquor you can have delivered straight to your door? Wine, Champagne, dark liquor, light liquor, Sake, Soju, they literally have it all. If you’re looking for something delivered quickly, no need to look far: Pandamart on foodpanda can do the job for you. And best of all, it’s open 24/7.

The Rare Malt

Where are my whiskey lovers? If you’re a fan of the dark side of spirits, The Rare Malt understands — it’s irresistible for them, too. They appreciate whiskey. They love whiskey. And they opened a shop for whiskey. They offer an extensive selection of Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, American, Indian… the list goes on.

The Rare Malt offers free shipping for orders above HK$400. If not, there is a HK$50 delivery fee. Local deliveries in Hong Kong take up to 2 days. From Monday through Saturday, their delivery windows are from 10am – 6pm and 6pm to 11pm; on Sundays, 9am to 7pm.

Wine Brothers

Bringing the finest Australian wines to Hong Kong since 2016, Wine Brothers has since cultured Hong Kong to the untapped world of wine from down under, and now offer the best small-batch wines and alcohol by way of delivery, direct to your door within 24 hours. Red, white, rosé, sparkling — they have all types of wine, plus a selection of beers and pre-mixed drinks.

Wine Brothers offers next-day delivery directly from the warehouse. All orders above HK$750 are eligible for free delivery.

Winerack

Winerack specialises in selling top quality wines by the mixed case at a considerable discount from local conventional retail stores. At Winerack, you can get a whole six-bottle case of delicious wine for under HK$350 — they offer low costs by concentrating on a smaller selection, with the promise of taste and affordability.

While they boast premium wines, Winerack also sells ciders, beers and spirits as well.

Young Master

Since opening in 2013, Young Master has earned its reputation as a leader in the Asian craft beer scene, contributing a world-class, yet locally rooted craft beer culture here in Asia. With beers made for Hong Kong, the Young Master team earned worldwide acclaim for their of exciting beer styles, from classic to avant-garde. Not to mention, they represent the city we love through their eye-catching retro-inspired merch such as shirts, hoodies, beer glasses and more.

Young Master’s original craft beers are available for delivery within 1-2 days for local orders. Orders above HK$500 are entitled to free delivery; otherwise, the delivery fee is HK$70. Daily order cut-off time is 10am; any orders placed after 10am are delivered within the following 1-2 days.

Check out Young Master here.