Where to drink in Hong Kong this October 2022

Go on, get a little boozy this weekend. There’s Oktoberfest to celebrate, then Halloween and don’t forget this month’s brand new list of bar openings.

October, or more infamously known as Oktober, is a month dedicated to beer. Blame Oktoberfest! If you’d rather not to the golden foamy pints ale or lager, perhaps a spooky cocktail or two in the brightest shade of fluorescent green just in time for Halloween. And if that’s still a firm shake-of-the-head no, we’ve got a couple tasty tipples shaken by well-known industry names at shiny new bars that have just opened up. No tricks, no gimmicks, but just some damn good drinks.

All the new bar openings this month:

Lola

Hong Kong-based Jassi SIngh might currently be rooted in this city, but his heart has always been in another place. The self-proclaimed “Spanish lifestyle lover” devotes his admiration for the vibrant country in a brand new bar on Cochrane Street inspired by extravagant Spanish fiestas. The cocktails here, all concocted by Singh, is a curation of tipples inspired by different regions in Spain and Latin America, each infused with different type of sherry — Spain’s national wine. Lola opens with five signatures that run along the spectrum of fruity to savoury and nutty: Lola, Maya, Panama, Puerto Rico and Silencio. Enjoy, of course, with a sharing platter of authentic tapas.

Lola, LG, 37 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5348 4775 (WhatsApp)

The Hawk & Aster

If you’ve strolled through Pacific Place lately, you may have noticed The Hawk & Aster, Leading Nation’s latest cafe-restaurant hybrid. The twist of The Hawk & Aster is its versatility, so while we must mention their coffee program — catered by Elephant Grounds — for slow mornings, a similar emphasis must be lent to the beverage program too. Switching back and forth within the day from grab-and-go cafe to swanky bar, The Hawk & Aster serves a cocktail program prepared by group beverage director, John Nugent, in collaboration with bitter French apéritif, Suze. The earthy floral notes find its way into the likes of a White Negroni, stirred with London Dry Gin and Lillet, and Bloody Caesar, bold and briny with vodka, Aquavit, tomato concasse and clam nectar.

The Hawk & Aster, Unit 008, Level LG1, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3501 8557

The Mixing Room

A step through the hidden threshold of The Mixing Room and you’ll notice a couple similarities to the space’s previous vendor J. Boroski. Address aside, the 22,000 vintage glass bottles that dangle and twinkle from the ceiling is the design concept of Ashley Sutton, also behind sister venues The Iron Fairies and Dragonfly. The latest addition to the group, The Mixing Room is a wonderland inspired by the secret hideaway for a fairy formula book in a children’s fairytale. No mystery in the cocktails served here though, as they are all very genuine, very tasty creations perfected by bar industry veteran Tom Egerton in playfully magical names: The Golden Fairy, mixing mezcal, tequila and lemons, and the sweet fruity concoction of A Cheeky Mango Cocktail.

The Mixing Room, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Ezra’s Lane, Central, Hong Kong

Uncle Ming’s

Perched high above Wan Chai’s latest new hospitality opening AKI Hong Kong – M Gallery is cosy whisky den Uncle Ming’s. Especially designed for whisky aficionados, the extensive library stocks over 80 coveted rare single malts and international labels sourced from an international list of leading whisky-distilling countries from Scotland, Japan, Taiwan, India, United States and France. Highlights worth noting include the 36-count Scottish blends from The Macallan 18 Years and Royal Salute 21 Years. Also available are “Around The World” whisky flights and whisky cocktails by bar manger Maurice Bekouchi. His signatures include the Oolongtini, inspired by Queen Victoria’s habit of enjoying whisky with er morning tea, featuring Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Kininvie, oolong tea, pomelo honey and orange zest; along with the Boulevardier, French for “man-about-town”, of Baker’s 7 Years, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Uncle Ming’s, 25/F, AKI Hong Kong – M Gallery, 239 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2121 5023

