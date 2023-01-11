Best new bars to try in Hong Kong right now!

What’s the best cocktail you’ve had in Hong Kong? The bars in Hong Kong offer drinks to suit every taste. But knowing where to look can be daunting with so many new bars sprouting in the city every month. This is where our beneficial list of Hong Kong’s best new bars comes in. You’ll find everything from fancy hotel spots to speakeasies, party places, and secret basements. What they all have in common are drinks that will tingle your taste buds and blow your mind.

Best new bars in Hong Kong – January

F.I.G.S. Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar

Set sail on a flavourful journey through Southern Europe at F.I.G.S. Bistro Mediterranean & Apéro Terrace Bar. Take a trip to the French Riviera and relish the art of gourmet dining with delicacies such as the peppered Tuna Tartare on home-baked macarons and the refreshingly light Scallop Ceviche on Mango & Beetroot with Lemongrass-Vinaigrette. Each dish is designed to satisfy your palate, complemented by an array of wines and creative cocktails to complete the dining experience.

Address: Shop 601, 6/F, 1111 King’s Road, Cityplaza One, Taikoo Shing, Quarry Bay

Phone: +852 6108 9153

room 3

Vibrant contemporary gastrobar room 3 has opened its doors in fashionable H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui. The modern-day speakeasy offers a fantastic array of revolutionary cocktails and cutting-edge Japanese tapas. Premium liquors, fruits and other ingredients of Japanese origin are used in concoctions that meld advanced cocktail technology with classic cocktail methodology.

The Fiction is the headliner, an effervescent blending of The Botanist gin, Koshu Japanese wine and Telmont Réserve Champagne. Giving New York’s classic Whisky Sour a Japanese twist, Hi Ball Imperial folds the sour-sweet fruit of emblica, hojicha, pineapple and yuzu lemonade into a smooth pour of Nikka from The Barrel.

Address: Shop UG01-03, UG/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6361 8505

69 on Jervois Bar and Grill

The diverse menu at 69 on Jervois Bar and Grill promises a taste of British homestay classics, comfort foods, and signature drinks. The menu features Crispy Haggis Balls, the juicy Jervois Burger, crispy Chicken Schnitzel, Charred Broccoli Rabe, and a nostalgic Baked Apple Crumble. The venue also comes with a speakeasy bar curated for intimate get-togethers. The So Hong Sinner, The GoDown and Fragrant Nullah are just a few tipples you must try here.

Address: 69 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9752 6715

B À RBAR

Wan Chai’s Ship Street gets a new 50-seat Spanish wine and tapas bar BÀRBAR. Here you can sample an extensive selection of Spanish wines available by the glass, along with Spanish sherries, Spanish sparkling wines and artisan craft gins. In addition, they also have a contemporary, ingredient-driven tapas menu that pairs perfectly with the drinks.

Address: Shop A, G/F, Pinnacle Building, 9 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2810 0008

Bianco & Rosso

Bianco & Rosso pays homage to the history of Vermouth with an innovative bar programme. Interestingly, the new venue takes inspiration from the charming little bars along the cycling routes of Spain, Italy and France. Signature drinks Frappe Di Tonino (Mancino Rosso, Plantation Dark, organic honey and yuzu) and the B&R Americano are the must-tries here.

Address: G/F, 29 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2813 1669

(Hero image credit: biancoandrosso.com; Feature image credit: barbar.hk/Instagram)