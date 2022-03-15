Where to find coffee beer in Hong Kong

Your 9am cup of joe that’s also your 5pm Happy Hour pint. Enjoy!

There’s nothing new about coffee beer; it’s actually been around for ages — the first coffee stouts reach back to around the mid-90s with American breweries like Seattle’s Redhook Brewing and Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery crafting up their very own. Its been popular ever since. That’s owed to the humble coffee bean’s familiarity that offers ease of entry into the very intimidating world of beer, and because — according to those who love it — the combination of coffee and beer is a delicious, ingenious mash-up of malty, roasted, good chocolaty-ness. Endless iterations have hit the market from independent artisan breweries to commercial brands including Guinness, who has just launched a new Nitro Cold Brew in Hong Kong last month.

Here at home, Hong Kong’s local craft beer scene has ideated brews of their own — some tinkered with interesting twists as well. Spurred on by the city’s endlessly growing cafe scene, local roasted coffee beans are a breeze to source. As I’ve learnt, coffee beers do actually have a substantial coffee component to them, added in during the fermentation process sometimes with dry coffee grounds, or, more typically, as cold-brew coffee for a deeper, richer flavour profile. And actually, many of which do seem quite tasty.

Now that you’re hopefully well intrigued in this creation that is coffee beer, here are a few around town to get you started.

These are the best coffee beers in Hong Kong: