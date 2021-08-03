Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved in July 2021

Best Sips is a look-back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past month. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening; or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritif at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Penicillin

The drink: The Upcycled (HK$100)

The name Agung Prabowo is a familiar one to F&B lovers in Hong Kong; but so should the names Laura Prabowo, Roman Ghale and Katy Ghale, partners and co-founders with the widely celebrated mixologist in their two latest concepts, Penicillin and Dead&. And that’s the way they like it. It’s a team effort, focused on family, friendship and most importantly — mutual appreciation for a good drink. At Penicillin, the closed-loop, sustainability-focused bar in the old Buddha Lounge (RIP) location, that latter part comes in spades. Their new spring-summer menu just dropped, and The Upcycled, a savoury concoction combining sous-vide corn tequila, mushroom, lacto-peach liqueur and upcycled grapefruit cava just happens to hit the spot, especially on those sweltering Hong Kong summer days. I also recommend The Drawdown, featuring whiskey made with upcycled Honky Tonks Tavern oyster shells, or a personal favourite, Penicillin’s Agave Highball — one of the coldest in the city. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Penicillin, Shop basement, Amber Lodge, Cochrane Street, 23 Hollywood Road Central, Hong Kong, +852 9880 7995

001

The drink: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (HK$158)

The tangerine tint. The fruity finish. The presentation in a hefty wine glass. 001’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream has all the trappings of an Aperol Spritz; and yet, it’s better. Made with Cynar instead of Aperol, white wine instead Prosecco and an inspired swish of Fernet Hunter Granit, melon liqueur and grapefruit soda, 001’s proffer for summer is subtly sweet and endlessly refreshing; a delicious, another-one-please concoction that lives up to its name — and beyond. You’ll be yearning for this well before nightfall; most likely near the wiling span of time that makes up happy hours. Also: 001’s grilled cheese sandwiches. Drool. More on that later. — Joey Wong, Editor

001, Welley Building, LG/F, 97 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 6969

Tell Camellia

The drink: Australia (HK$120)

As a tea fiend, there’s nothing more alluring on a menu than a cocktail with a clever brewing twist… and more. Throw in a little Tim Tams, Lotte’s iconic Koala biscuits and, wait for it – blue cheese, and it’s bliss. Sweetened with a touch of clarified strawberry, their base tea for this iconic drink is the yalangi rain tea; cultivated in the far northern wilderness, rainy regions of Queensland, Australia. You’ll be hard press to find a more complex drink this side of town. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor

Tell Camellia, H Code, LG/Floor, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9821 5501

Bibi & Baba

The drink: Milo Dinosaur (HK$48)

Sometimes, when it comes to memorable meals, it’s not the most dramatic, sparklers-lit serves that come to mind, but rather, those of comfort and familiarity. Flavours of everyday pleasures that prompt a satisfactory “Ah” after each mouthful. It’s the premise of my Best Sips entry this month, which strays from the glamorous latest-and-greatest concoction in favour of something more rustic. Homey. A nostalgic childhood favourite that has since endured, unashamedly, as an adulthood treat. The simple, ordinary Milo Dinosaur.

It’s one that needs no introduction; anyone who has vaguely familiarised themselves with Singaporean-Malaysian cuisine will know of its existence. A smooth, malted-chocolate milk, piled over the top with mounds of sweet Milo dust scooped right out of the recognisable bright green tin, street-hawker style. This heavenly Bibi & Baba edition is one of true tradition, stirred in beautifully with a blend of sweet condensed milk and soft whipped cream for rich flavourful sips paired with chewy bits of milk-soaked Milo powder. It’s an easy pleaser. Should I have rekindled your love with the Milo Dinosaur, go ahead and pay it a visit — it’s as delicious as you’re currently imagining it to be. – Lorria Sahmet, Style Editor

Bibi & Baba, 1-7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0628

Five Guys

The drink: Milkshake (HK$55)

Best sip this month? A Five Guys milkshake. Sure, it’s nothing new or overly fancy, but if you’ve yet to add one of these bad boys to your order for fear of being ‘too full’, skip the burger and indulge in a creamy shake — with a side of fries. Unashamedly giving in to pregnancy cravings, these frothy shakes are totally customisable, meaning that there are endless flavour combos to try. My go-to? Salted caramel, malted milk and bacon. Yep, straight up bacon in my milkshake. Thank me later! – Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

Five Guys, various locations in Hong Kong including 60 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3618 9122