facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week
Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week
Food & Drink
25 Apr 2022 04:29 PM

Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week

Lifestyle Asia
Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week
Food & Drink
Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

You may also like…

Chôm Chôm

The drink: Chef’s Old Fashioned (By Request)

Drink it in, folks: Yet another “Best Sips” flick that manages to focus on neither the foreground nor the background. Yes, I know, I need a new phone. However, this depiction rings far more true-to-life after a few of chef Logan Thomas Hester’s “I’m not a bartender” Old Fashioneds hit your system. Chef gives the classic drink a new attitude with the addition of palm sugar and calamansi. Also new: Hester’s menu at the Elgin Street Hanoi kitchen, featuring spiced sesame crisps, grilled prawn skewers and more. Drop in, splash out and go home happy. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Chôm Chôm, 58 Peel Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0850

Percy’s

The drink: Ruby Snapper (HK$98)

The name is a red herring; this is a Bloody Mary. I have a very specific criteria when it comes to Bloody Marys that actually make it on a Best Sip column — see: viscosity, vessel, spice, snacks — and Percy’s get tens across the board. I mean, look at it. Look at it! The skewer of pickled bites that end with a prawn nibble (I did not eat the prawn head; alas, I am not Sandra Kwong) is the most impressive, most comprehensive of all the Bloodys in Hong Kong. Prove me wrong, I dare you. Then, there’s the sip. Percy’s Ruby Snapper is one of the spiciest Bloody Marys I’ve tried — horseradish, I read, is part of the ingredients list — and one with chew. It’s not the kind of runny, watered-down, overly-sweet flavour profile many places in Hong Kong tend to, inexplicably, lean towards when it comes to Bloody Marys. Percy’s, rather, is thick. With density. With a real commitment to the cause. A strong, tomato-ey slurp made a touch savoury with garum (i.e., fish sauce; we’re at Percy’s!).

Now, while I chose to go signature for my first time ‘round, Percy’s Ruby Snapper can be zhuzhed up even more with half a lobster, a king prawn skewer, razor clams or seasonal oysters as garnish, all served up in a seafood tower. So, bring a friend. Hell, bring four. Bring me, too. — Joey Wong, Editor

Percy’s, 18-18A Shelley Street, Mid-Levels, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2898 2699

Club Rangoon

The drink: Rangoon Club 2.0 (HK$108)

I’m dying to know what the first edition of Club Rangoon’s backwards-front titular cocktail was, because, having welcomed back the return of dinner at the cosy Burmese eatery, I can confidently report back that the Rangoon Club’s second evolution, 2.0, is a delightfully refreshing success.

Labelled as a sustainable cocktail, which also means that the simple, three-ingredient tipple reuses discarded ingredients from the kitchen — in this case, the unused banana peel from the Burmese banana crumble upon the dessert menu — and blends it together turmeric-infused gin met with a splash of ginger beer. It’s at-once sweet with a mild, unmistakable heat, refreshing from the sprig of mint and a light smokiness that lingers on the nose as you sip from the burnt garnish (maybe banana peel?) I forgot to ask about. It’s the perfect summertime refresher from the sloping walk uphill to the restaurant’s Aberdeen Street space. I regretfully didn’t stay for the banana crumble, but I shall upon my next visit back. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Club Rangoon, 33 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2503 3077

Kikusui

The drink: Strawberry Milk Liqueur (HK$65)

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, I have the taste buds of a five-year-old. Sweet and mellow only, please. While I can say no to the horrendous hand sanitiser taste with great pleasure, I cannot turn my back against the colour pink, ever. If you’re like me, the strawberry milk liqueur is not only a good choice but also self-explanatory: you get your standard strawberry milk with a veil of bitterness that’s typical of alcohol.

And if you came from this week’s Best Bites, you already know: DON DON DONKI is my source of serotonin. — Michelle Chan, Editor

Available for purchase at any DON DON DONKI location.

Detour

The drink: Cold brew (HK$55)

As a morning person, one of my favourite activities is to search for the best breakfast. Whether it’s a sunny-side-up day or an avocado toast kind of vibe, the one unchanging part of the first meal is coffee. When I stepped into Detour, my first thought (as always) was the iced latte, but the cold brew bottle on the counter caught my eye. It was a long vertical jar with a comical feel, just the pick-me-up I needed. The taste of a darker aroma mixed into a glass of ice cubes woke me up instantly. The initial bitterness lingered with a fruity aftertaste, reminding me how everything in life turns out great eventually. If you’re looking for a beverage to kick start your day — with a dash of life reflection — this is it. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Editor

Detour, G/F, 379 Queen’s Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3468 3600

(Lead / featured images: Detour / Percy’s)

Hong Kong Chom Chom Detour Where to Drink in Hong Kong Club Rangoon Best Sips
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.