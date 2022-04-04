Best Sips: 4 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

You may also like… Food & Drink Best Bites: 3 dishes we loved this week

Mostly Harmless

The drink: Citrus Maximus (HK$130)

High above Sheung Wan’s sexiest noodle bar, DAM:A, biochemist-turned-mixologist Ezra Star is stirring up all sorts of spirited delights. Cosily tucked away in the former Okra kitchen, Mostly Harmless, a Hitchhiker’s Guide-inspired cocktail den has quickly become the IYKYK destination for drinks enthusiasts, and with good reason: an ever-changing menu and a bar where everybody knows your name — literally, because it’s written on the wall with magic marker the moment you walk in. The latter proves to work remarkably well for striking up new conversations with strangers, and strong drinks take care of the rest. This week’s honours go to the Citrus Maximus, made with pomelo, cuban oregano and gin — the perfect warming weather refresher that goes down like a salty 7-Up. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Mostly Harmless, 110 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Summi Group

The drink: Kokonut Water – 100% Pure Coconut Water (HK$66 for a six-pack)

I’m a purist when it comes to coconut water. I like it straight from the husk, if at all possible. But if I don’t find myself in the vicinity of Boracay (or, at least, Repulse Bay; or, even, my neighbourhood Thai eatery), the act of drinking from a coconut feels a little indulgent. Enter: canned coconut waters.

I’ll be honest: I was mostly attracted to the “100% Pure Coconut Water” signage on the can. Because I’ve gotten into the pink coconut waters, the pulpy coconut waters, but never the flavoured coconut waters. No flavoured coconut waters! Might as well drink orange juice, or something else entirely! This Kokonut Water is neither pink nor pulpy; it’s mild, it’s sweet, it’s refreshing and it’s just a nudge in the tart direction as all good coconut waters tend to be. Just easy, simple and quietly evocative of balmy summer days away. Soon!

And this has — to the dismay of my mother, my family doctor and anyone else who has a vested interest in my health and well-being — largely replaced water in my diet. Whoops. But yum. — Joey Wong, Editor

GET IT HERE

Testina

The drink: AppleJack’s Free (HK$98)

If I were my predictable self, I should’ve been getting the Testina Spritz on my visit to chef Marco Xodo’s modern Italian trattoria, Testina, as inspired by the famed Trippa in Milan, but I did not. I went for the mocktails and settled on a very sunny sounding AppleJack’s Free, a refreshing concoction of green tea, apple juice and lemongrass. Maybe it was the nostalgic reminder of My Little Pony character, Applejack, who is most definitely the best pony (sorry, Twilight Sparkle) in all of Equestria, or all the sad, gloomy rainy weather we needed some escaping from. Either way, the AppleJack’s Free is a sweet, tasty palate cleanser, which in some moments, sipped perfectly against the hearty, flavourful plates at Testina (more on this later, stay tuned). I know I’ll be back for seconds, especially for chef Xodo’s lemon-celeriac sea snails (yes! sea snails!) and veal ravioli del plin, and for that occasion, I’ll be sure to go for the spritz. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Testina, 3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 0668

Espresso Remedy

The drink: Peach oolong cold brew (HK$48)

I stumbled across Espresso Remedy on my way to an allegedly Instagrammable spot in Sheung Wan, but we all know how Insta pics can be deceiving. All I could remember from that day was the humidity, the mosquitoes and this drink. I desperately wanted an iced tea and this cold brew was a breath of fresh air from the stickiness in the air. The peach flavour was naturally blended with the oolong tea without any added sugar or syrup, and the aftertaste carried a slightly sweet aroma which was definitely refreshing. With summer on its way, I already know this drink will be on my revisit list. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Espresso Remedy, G/F, 22-24A Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong