Best Sips: 4 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look-back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening; or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

These were the best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

FUKUREN

The drink: Fig Soymilk Drink (HK$11)

I had the best fig — all plump and ripe and dark, dark purple — I’ve ever had in my lifetime in Istanbul, Turkey. It was my high school senior year trip, we were on a shuttle bus en-route to Cappadocia, I was listening to Red (The Forbidden Version) — and there it was. The First Bite. At this point, I’ve only ever had those saccharine-sweet dried variations, so a fresh fig was a new fruit for me. It felt like stumbling upon a new colour.

I’ve been chasing this high ever since.

FUKUREN’s Fig Soymilk Drink, while Not The Same, has been a delicious Next Best Thing to any Istanbul figs in my future, however near or far. It’s made from Kyushu soybeans and blended with figs from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture (which, to my knowledge, have a very high sugar content) and has that figgy-sweet (see: not too sweet) flavour profile that makes each 200ml box a quick one-sipper. I previously was only able to find it in the ifc city’super, but I’ve also since found it sitting pretty in Admiralty Station’s brand-new city’super EKI. Get it for your commute; you’ll finish it before you reach the gate, guaranteed. — Joey Wong, Editor

city’super, various locations including Shop 1041-1049, 1/F, ifc Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2736 3866

Outback Steakhouse

The drink: Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade (HK$52)

The LSA Editorial Board hasn’t had a quality night of hard drinking in a while as we get ourselves prepped for The MMMs Awards (coming this Monday!). Between making our final judgment calls, arguing over those, then heading back out to taste, sample and judge again — to the dismay of our designers making the awards, sorry, guys — there’s been little time for much else. But when the craving for Outback Steakhouse (go ahead, fight me) hits, it hits hard. Yes, the ribs still slap. Devastatingly so! But so, too, does this, a non-alcoholic Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, combining pureed strawberries, lemonade, and a splash of Sprite. Honestly, a little vodka in there probably wouldn’t hurt. But we’re working hard. For you. So this was for me, as much as it was for you. Together. Us. Forever. Outback. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Outback Steakhouse, 1/F De Fenwick, 8-12 Fenwick Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3101 0418

Schooner Bar

The drink: Espresso Martini

The best part of my Best Sip this week is probably that I enjoyed it out in the ocean in the middle of nowhere sailing the High Seas. Blissful peace and quiet. Otherwise, this Espresso Martini is nothing to write home about. It’s just an Espresso Martini I had after dinner on a Tuesday in an armchair on Deck 4! It even arrives in an ordinary, no-special-nothing martini glass. There were more interesting drinks, I’d admit; a menu concocted by robotic bartenders at Bionic Bar. But I didn’t remember to snap pictures because I’m on vacation! Anyways, I will, however, extend extra points to the bartender who garnished my espresso martini with three coffee beans over the top — perfectly poised for a photograph to be displayed here. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Schooner Bar, Deck 4, Spectrum of the Seas, International Waters

APT. Coffee

The drink: Chai Latte (HK$48)

It’s finally cool enough for warm drinks to be my go-to order during brunch. Yes, sometimes it may be a Hot Toddy or a Mulled Wine, but on this particular day, it was a spicy, wholesome, warm chai latte — especially excellent when paired with a multi-ingredient toast on the side. My motto for this weekend is #HealthIsWealth, y’all. Don’t tempt me with alcohol! My resolve is weak and I will falter. But for now, let me sip my chai in peace. Namaste. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor

APT. Coffee, A & B, G/F 2, 12 Moon Street, Wanchai, Hong Kong, +852 3619 4393