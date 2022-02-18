Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look-back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening; or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

These were the best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

Ribena

The drink: Ribena Blackcurrant Jelly Drink (HK$9.50 in 7-11; HK$40 for 6-pack on HKTVmall here)

If you look very, very carefully, you’ll notice a Ribena cordial framed very specifically behind the Jelly Drink in question. You’ll also see Kewpie mayonnaise. But back to the Ribena. This very pointed Easter Egg is to prove to you — for no reason other than that I’m bored and want you to form a parasocial relationship with me — that I am no Ribena bandwagon hopper; I live in a Ribena household. We’re big fans of Ribena. Big RiRi stans.

I don’t really know how to explain Ribena except it tastes like purple, the colour. This Ribena jelly drink — which was introduced to me by one Lorria Sahmet — contains real blackcurrant juice, no artificial sweetener and is exactly as you’d imagine if you grew up slurping up Qoo. And if you didn’t, jellied drinks are, essentially, just soft jelly in a vehicle that now makes it a drink that serves wonderfully as a post-dinner treat. Or, a midday treat. Or, a “This Is The Fifth Time I’ve Walked To The Fridge Today, Might As Well Drink Something” treat. Now, go forth and shake, squeeze and slurp. — Joey Wong, Editor

GET IT HERE

Hoggy’s

The drink: Raspberry Dream (HK$11.9)

Having spent two days writing about strawberries, I was fully prepared to sip on something that gave me a taste of the season’s finest since I could not be splurging on very spenny strawberries that were priced at HK$30 each. Even if they were the best of the best.

So a fizzy can of strawberry something was the next best thing. Instead, I settled with a can of Hoggy’s Raspberry Dream. It’s pink and features some sort of berries — it’ll make do for my self-imposed strawberry brief. I can only imagine that Hoggy is the cute little hedgehog curled up at the front of the can and this is his brand of ciders. And impressively, Hoggy knows his stuff. The range of ciders are all naturally fermented and made with no added sugars. Raspberry Dream, at 4.5% ABV, was light and very refreshing, flavoured with mild hints of raspberries, apple and pear juice, mixed in with tangy apple wine. It’s an easy enough drink to be enjoyed with weeknight dinners. I’ll be back Hoggy, and next time I’ll go for another one of your lovely brews: Rhubarb Bliss. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Available at select Circle K locations

Mud House

The drink: Mud House Sauvignon Blanc (HK$119 per bottle)

Albeit biased to a New Zealand wine, Mud House is creme of the crop of supermarket wines (in my opinion!). Partial to a Sauvignon Blanc, I was initially lured in by the quirky name and stayed for the delicious drop of white. My go-to weekend tipple (and let’s be honest… weekday) this one is guaranteed to curb all Covid anxiety — and pairs great with pasta. — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

GET IT HERE