Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Juicy

The drink: Jamo + Apple (HK$50)

From master mixologists to broke college kids, it’s a classic combo: Jameson and Apple. Whether your mixer is juice, cider or some industrial concoction of “100% natural flavours”, the pair complement one another with the kind of bitter, sour and sweet notes that sipping on a cocktail is all about. Enter K-Town’s newest hot spot, Juicy, created by the Quality Goods Club crew. For their Jamo + Apple, Juicy does the drink one better: Frothy, freshly squeezed green apple juice, with a buzz. Get three. And tip your bartenders! — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Juicy, G/F, 56 Forbes St, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Diplomático

The drink: Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum (HK$442 per bottle)

With the ever-changing dining restrictions, we’ve pretty much accepted that we won’t be having a tipple out and about past 6pm. So, we’ve been making good use of our bar cart and making our way through rogue bottles of this and that, accompanied by Netflix’s latest and greatest. Top of the list thus far is Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum. We’ve been making Moscow Mules with this 12 long year-aged brew and it tastes a little like rum’n’raisin ice cream. Ahoy, Matey! — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

Black Cherry Coffee

The drink: Oat Milk Latte (HK$46)

From where I stand, there are two ways to approach coffee. The first: leisurely. You’re sat in a coffee shop, with a laptop canted open to feign work when you’re really just online shopping and having a grand ol’ time. Jealous. The second: necessity. Whatever you need to get as much caffeine into your bloodstream, as quickly as possible. A case for the latter, I’ve been a loyal patron to Black Cherry Coffee every bleary weekday morning this week for their oat milk lattes because I’ve moved house and it’s the only coffee shop in the neighbourhood. But also because it’s really, really good, and the friendly barista does cute latte art (that immediately gets sloshed over as I rush back home to begin my day, but it’s the thought that counts here.)

I guess there’s also a third way of ingesting coffee: A cheeky 4pm Bailey’s shot, a Lorria and Joey classic. But there’s neither here nor there. — Joey Wong, Editor

Black Cherry Coffee, Shop 6, G/F, Silver Mansion, 81 Shek Pai Wan Road, Tin Wan, Aberdeen, Hong Kong

OOHA

The drink: Lychee Lactic-Flavoured Sparkling Drink (HK$26 for a 4-pack)

I’m currently working from home and loving it, but I’m not too sure working from home shares the same sentiment because all its given me is endless days of snacking. So to show some self-discipline for my own self-benefit, I’ve made a conscious effort to drink more water — anyone who’s a professional non-snacker will tell you snacking is just another sign of your body being dehydrated. So with my two-litre bottle in tow, I’ve embarked on this new, very exciting journey.

Of course, I’m still treating myself. But I make sure they’re part of the Good Gang. One of which is this OOHA sparkling drink that’s taken over billboards everywhere I go. With zero calories and zero sugar added, it’s like your typical glass water with a light and sweet effervescent fizz. This particular can is flavoured with lychee. It’s an interesting drink; a drink that also happens to be a better choice than your sugary soda. So I’ll be having it again. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Cô Thành

The drink: Soda Chanh (HK$48)

Sometimes, the best drink is the simplest. I love a good lemon-lime fizzy drink and this Soda Chanh (a Vietnamese Lime Soda) is perfect. Believe it or not, it is very possible to mess up a lime soda: too much fizz, far too sour — it’s about the ratio! I’m happy to report Cô Thành delivered exactly what I wanted: something light, zesty, bubbly and super refreshing. Ideal for pairing with any meal. — Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant

Cô Thành, Pacific Place, Shop 123, Level 1, 88 Queensway, Admiralty

Cô Thành, Basehall@Jardine House, Basehall Food Court, LG, 1 Connaught Place, Central

