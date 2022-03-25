Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Buenos Aires Polo Club

The drink: Loaded Pistol (HK$120)

Catching up with our favourite bartenders over a stiff drink or twenty feels like ancient history these days, but leave it to Hong Kong’s finest to scheme up creative ways to get us back to the saloon, restrictions be damned. In the latest twist of spirited genius from Black Sheep, “Who’s On Shift?” put Pernod Ricard’s Luca Andrei behind the bar at Buenos Aires Polo Club to mix things up with three tasty new cocktails. The final and strongest, “Loaded Pistol” was a combination of tequila, mezcal, bitters, Ancho Reyes and Campari — a perfect post-lunch eye-opener with more than a few of my favourite things. Julie Andrews, eat your heart out. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Buenos Aires Polo Club, Wyndham St, 33 LKF Tower, 7th Floor, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2321 8681

Kowloon Dairy

The drink: Hi-Calcium Chocolate Slimilk™ (HK14 for 2 at your local 7-Eleven)

My apologies, friends. It’s been a long, dreary week of staying home and doing… not much. It’s either this or the Pocari Sweat I’ve been sipping to quell a little stomach bug. (I’ll save that for an even drearier week.) Kowloon Dairy’s chocolate milks are mainstay in the entirety of my life — and a little before that, too. Legend goes: my mother didn’t like milk so she drank chocolate milk through her pregnancy with me, which is why, supposedly, I like chocolate milk so much. But it’s chocolate! And milk! There’s precious little not to like. KD’s Slimilk™ (I’m not sure why it’s a “milk drink” and not just “milk” but I do not want to meet my heroes and, thus, do not want to know) does one better and forgoes the carton for a glass bottle which makes it cool and nice on the lip. A premium drinking experience. After, you can return said glass bottle for money back to go towards a Snickers bar. Or just keep it and make it a nice vase. Win-win. — Joey Wong, Editor

Cupping Room

The drink: Kunasho Sparkling “Flash-Brewed” Coffee (HK$160/ four)

Another pantry — or fridge — staple from me this week: Coffee. Sorry, this is what WFH life is like! Promise this is not another one like your average canned cold brews, though. It’s fun! It’s a sparkling “Flash Brew” by Cupping Room, which also means the coffee is brewed hot at 93°C and then immediately chilled down to 4°C through a “heat-exchanger technology to optimally extract and capture the best aromatics and flavour from this single origin coffee”. But whatever this coffee-tech means, it does make the moment you click open the metal tab a delightfully fragrant experience. This Kunasho was sent to me as part ofCR’s “Coffee with Care” campaign, which delivers all your caffeine must-haves directly to your doorsteps. I’m no coffee expert, so I don’t know how to differentiate flavour profiles in coffee beans but trusted the colour-coded labels of “Grape”, “Tropical Fruit”, “Winey” and “Chocolate”. It did not disappoint, a refreshing can that tasted very much like fresh-brewed coffee. With a refreshing fizz. Which makes it even more enjoyable to sip on during gloomy days like today.— Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Order here.