Best Sips: 5 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

You may also like… Food & Drink Best Bites: 6 dishes we loved this week

Fukuro

The drink: Ferneta (HK$120)

I’m really digging Black Sheep’s “Who’s on Shift?” nights. If nothing else, bringing guest bartenders and drink pourers I love into restaurants I also love gives me the opportunity to knock out multiple social obligations at once — but also try some pretty damn good drinks, to boot. Case in point, Sebastian Robinson sitting pretty under the spotlight at Fukuro this past Friday, putting a Fernet Hunter twist on some signature slings, including this here Ferneta, which is such a perfect combination (Fernet Hunter, Fanta™ cordial, tequila), I can’t believe it’s not a regular on every menu. Especially refreshing as we head into Hong Kong’s soggier months. To reiterate, please put it on every menu. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Fukuro, The Soho, Winly Building, Elgin St, Central, Hong Kong, +2333 8841

Furutu

The drink: Kitajima Salted Yuzu Liqueur (with Soda) (HK$78)

There’s an exciting new spot open at the top corner of Peel Street, near the painting of the panda — if you know what I mean, you’re probably on Peel Street too often. But it can be easy to miss if you’re not looking, so keep your eyes peeled for a colourful little alcove that leads you into Furutu, serving up Japanese fruit liqueurs and umeshu in flavors that include mikan, apple, peach and more. Drinks are served straight up, on the rocks, with soda or “Go Hard”, offering a little extra oomph — but for my favourite, the Salted Yuzu, a little soda is all you need. Oh, also — killer merch! — NE

Furutu, 59C Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Little Bao

The drink: Shiso Sour (HK$100)

Little Bao’s Shiso Sour made a cameo appearance on the May Chow-led eatery’s one-day-only “Baodown” link-up with Censu this past weekend, but lucky for you, it has a permanent residency on LB’s drinks menu — as it should. A take on a classic whiskey-or-bourbon (pick your poison) sour, Little Bao’s inspired bourbon-soused variation turns up on the refreshing with a shiso infusion made sweet with lemon and local winter honey. It’s the kind of drink you slug; the kind of drink that’s dangerous purely because it goes down so easily. Pace yourself. Have a little bao in-between each little sour. — Joey Wong, Editor

Little Bao, 1-3 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6794 8414

Something & Nothing

The drink: Yuzu Seltzer (HK$20)

We’re currently knee-deep in seltzer season, so as you make your way through all the pretty-looking cans, leave room for Something & Nothing’s Yuzu Seltzer. A beverage you’d typically expect to come spiked, Something & Nothing’s take is low in sugar and alcohol free, which means you’ll be drinking a refreshing something while essentially having nothing added to your daily intake. Flavoured water with fizz! But it actually is something: the very friendly concoction of grape, yuzu and lemon juice, all mixed in with carbonated water. A very fun, very satisfying option for whenever you decide to do the photogenic walk by the harbour on a particularly hot and sunny day — just like how I had it. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Available at citywide city’super locations.

Citibrew

The drink: Rosé Honey-Moon Rosé Hibiscus Sparkling Mead (HK$45)

I may not be a fan of regular beer (I know, not a typical thing to leave the lips of a King of the Hill fan), but Rosé Honey-Moon rocked my world. For someone who hardly knows the first thing about alcoholic beverages, my criteria for a good sip are simple: is it pleasing to the eyes? Does its name have a nice ring to it? Is it sweet? Let me answer by saying the aroma of rosé couldn’t wait to make my acquaintance before my first sip, and the golden liquor seals the romantic tale of honey and hibiscus bathing in the river of love. Rosé Honey-Moon, I’m so glad you exist. — Michelle Chan, Editor

Order here