Best Sips: 4 drinks we loved this week

Hue Dining

The drink: Black and White Old Fashioned (HK$140)

I, typically, would not order an Old Fashioned. Nothing against you if you do; it’s just not my pick of poison. In the scenario, however, of Hue’s Ochre Bloody Mary being out-of-service for the evening, I had to go rogue. (I’ll have to go back for the Bloody Mary; it sounds delicious. Torched Roma tomato? Yes, please.)

But I like coffee. I also like chocolate. Hue’s inspired OF is not like Don Draper’s OF; it’s desaturated of the golden-brown you’d likely associate with the serve, and arrives (from the table-side trolley!) in tones of almost-black brown. And it’s heavy on the coffee, switching out straight bourbon pours with roasted coffee-infused Michter’s bourbon. Stirred in tandem with black sesame, black toasted beetroot and chocolate bitters, this cocktail starts faintly sweet before landing on a surprising umami after-taste. Skip the after-dinner espresso and get this as your nightcap. — Joey Wong, Editor

Hue Dining, Hong Kong Museum Of Art, 1/F (inside HKMoA), 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3500 5888

DAM:A Noodle Bar

The drink: Moonzen x Westside Mexican Lager (HK$80)

My colleagues will no doubt have plenty of waxing poetic to do about the endless stream of absolute Best Bites-worthy slappers on the menu at DAM:A Noodle Bar, so I’ll take this opportunity to spotlight my drink of the night. When it comes to beer, nothing beats a Mexican lager for me, and this collab between local brewery Moonzen and executive chef Esdras Ochoa’s local Mexican restaurant 11 Westside was a perfectly balanced partner for the crispy buttermilk fried chicken, soy onion marinated short ribs and, of course, Sullung, the bowl of South African Wagyu noods at the new tenant of the old Okra space. I’m not sure if DAM:A has its liquor license yet, but in the meantime, you can always pop over to Korean mocha OBP for one of their signature tequila sodas — some of the coldest in the city. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

DAM:A Noodle Bar, 110 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 2806 1038

Roganic

The drink: Yuzu Green Tea Fizz (HK$90)

One typically does not go for juice at a dignified spot like Roganic. A one-Michelin star spot, at that. You go for the stunning rota of wines, especially curated to pair with the equally stunning plates (the stuffed and roasted three yellow chicken wings is glorious, by the way), promised to enhance the dishes’ complexity; elevate the experience, as they say. Not the gentle fizz of a cold-pressed fruit.

Luckily, juice is not just juice at Roganic. They’re well-measured pours of the restaurant’s own fermented creations, tea brews and special brines prepared by beverage manager Lauren Davis, shaken and stirred into new, interesting concoctions that sip very easily with the menu. This Yuzu Green Tea Fizz is just one of many — a light blend of Wenshan Boazhong green tea with hints of yuzu, lightly fizzed tableside then served from the stunning glass flask — and eventually the catalyst for my choosing of the “Soft Drinks” pairing menu. It’s not a series of Cream Soda and Sprite, in case you were wondering, but instead, a refreshing 6-glass selection the likes of apple-celery juice, one spiked with onion brine and another, rich with tomato juice. An imaginative concept I’ll certainly be choosing again. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Roganic, UG/F, 08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8363

Hue Dining

The drink: Fig Me Up (HK$90)

It is demonstrative of the will of a changed woman that I went for a mocktail this week. Festive season is coming up! And we need to detox before the retox begins. So, looking down at the ingredients: Burnt fig, lychee and apple, this sounded perfect. Do I love figs? Yes. Did I order this to avoid the guilt of drinking even more this week? Also, yes. What I did not expect, though, was how much I enjoyed this drink — I even went for seconds! — and convinced my colleague Lorria Sahmet to order one as well for her nightcap. It was delicious! Did you know figs are technically not considered fruits? I did not! They are inverted flowers. Sip and learn, I always say (I don’t). — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor

Hue Dining, Hong Kong Museum Of Art, 1/F (inside HKMoA), 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3500 5888