Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

Kowloon Dairy

The drink: Low Sugar Drinking Yogurt (~HK$11)

Buying local always feels good, especially when you’re supporting a brand as wavy as Kowloon Dairy. They just dropped a new “Low Sugar Drinking Yogurt”, and for people like myself, who are fully incapable of comprehending how much sugar is in a normal drinking yogurt anyway, you get something delicious that’s also, apparently, good for you. Less sugar is always good, and those 66 billion (!) probiotics can’t be wrong. Gut health! It’s important! — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Now available at Circle K, Wellcome and 7-Eleven stores throughout Hong Kong.

The Baker & The Bottleman

The drink: Vanguardist, Riesling, Clare Valley, Australia 2019 (HK$120/125ml)

Here’s the thing about my relationship with wine: I like wine, I drink wine but I, admittedly, don’t know a lot about wine. At this point in time, I know I like Rieslings, love them especially if they’re from Germany, but this affection is just simply not greater than my need for venturing through paths of least resistance. In restaurants, this typically means: “House White, please.”

The Baker & The Bottleman is somewhere you go if you love wine, but also somewhere you go if you want to learn about wine — and learn about what you love about wine. Because you can’t really go wrong with a natural wine list hand-picked by the Roganic team (overseen by Master Sommelier Pierre Brunelli), with each category — split between Sparkling, Rose, White, Orange, Red and Sweet Reds — curated to perfection. Try a glass of the funky orange, too, while you’re here. — Joey Wong, Editor

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop No. G14 and G15 (Minor Portion), G/F and Shop No. F15A, 1/F Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

The Continental

The drink: Village By The Sea (The Old “Fishing Port”)

Every cocktail devoured has a story or an event that led to an eventful story. For the wider narrative of how we ended up face to face with this lengthily named drink, an unused, soon-expiring coupon for The Continental saw Friday night cocktails at the recently renovated venue, sadly seated indoors rather than the leafy terrace due to torrential rainy forecasts. But, I digress. You’re here for the drink! Village By The Sea (The Old “Fishing Port”) has another story of its own. Made with Tai O shrimp paste, the tipple, first on the Signatures list, nods towards Hong Kong’s designation of “Fragrant Harbour” with the usage of the equally pungent ingredient. A heady mix of kelp-infused gin, vermouth, rose earl grey syrup and grapefruit, VBTS is topped with a foamy layer blended with shrimp paste, yuzu and guava. Sweet citrus notes are pleasantly complemented by a umami savouriness and mild bitterness, making this a deliciously tasty — and oddly comforting — sip to end an especially gloomy week. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

The Continental, Unit 406, Level 4, Pacific Place, Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2704 5211

(Lead and featured image: The Continental / The Baker & The Bottleman)