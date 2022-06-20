Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

Carbone

The drink: Bloody Mary (HK$130)

As you’ve probably read by now, Carbone, like many of our F&B friends around Hong Kong (Hi Racks! Hi Dead&! Hi Sound Dept.!), had a bit of a rough weekend. Technically, so did I — thanks to The Pontiac and Wristcheck teaming up for a Friday night Happy Hour — but that’s neither here nor there. Despite the latest round of Jigsaw-esque restrictions and hoops that venues and their guests have to jump through just for a meal after work, Carbone soldiered on, breaking out the Spicy Rig and Mario’s Meatballs for lunch service, while turning bad into good, delivering the extra meals they planned to serve over the weekend to foreign domestic helpers around Central. And since there’s no better cure for a rough weekend than a briny Bloody Mary, that’s exactly what I went looking for on Sunday. A red sauce drink for a red sauce joint. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Carbone, 9/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2593 2593

CHAKO

The drink: Peach & Ginger Oolong (HK$410.40/ 12 pack)

I had every intention of cracking open CHAKO whist by the beach, but as temperamental Hong Kong weather would have it, we haven’t seen a speck of sunshine for a week… and counting. So, it’s CHAKO out on a friend’s shaded terrace under gloomy clouds then. Fortunately, as a sparkling tea cocktail, its light effervescence was just enough to conjure up sunny seaside visuals for a happy, weekend-worthy sip. Of the newly launched trio, Peach & Ginger Oolong is a cool crisp refresher at 7% ABV, where fresh-brewed oolong tea is considerably paired with a splash of vodka. There’s a slight bitterness from the tea leaves as expected, but is quickly contrasted by a fruity sweetness and a final kick of heady spice. Delicious, and will be a choice thirst-quencher through the coming months. Finger crossed for sun the next long weekend. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Get it here.

TAP: The Ale Project

The drink: Tropic Like It’s Hot by Young Master Brewery (HK$42/200ml)

’Tis the season to bust out all the special summer drinks, and TAP: The Ale Project wasted no time in dropping Tropic Like It’s Hot as part of their permanent menu. Brewed with fresh mangoes, Idaho 7 and Simcoe hops, this mega pint of beer is nothing short of tropical, hoppy and juicy, as advertised on an enticing bright-coloured camouflage poster. Imagine coming home on a blistering day just to have a taste of icy, pleasantly sour golden liquor — I could hit rewind all day. — Michelle Chan, Editor

TAP: The Ale Project, various locations including G/F, 19 Hak Po Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 2468 2010