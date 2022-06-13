Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

House on Peel

The drink: Spicy Love (HK$98)

Thai-inspired food and cocktails are on the menu at House on Peel, which occupies that can’t-miss nook where Staunton, Peel and Elgin Street sort of mush together in the heart of Soho. And like every drink I’ve ever fallen in love with, the rim of the glass that Spicy Love comes in is salted — overwhelmingly so — in a way that makes each citrusy sip even much more satisfying. You can even eat the chilli, if proving a point is your thing, or you can simply order another. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

House on Peel, Soho, 63 Peel St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3489 2348

Kafu

The drink: Apple Sour (HK$48)

As I’ve come to learn (thanks Joey!), no drink is better than a drink with a snack. It’s actually how I approached the beverage list at Kafu, a spirited little Japanese izakaya that recently opened in Hung Hom. Amongst the curated list of whiskey highballs and expensive sakes is the quintessential izakaya staple: shochu sours, captioned here with the extra serve of “Fruit Ice”. Turns out, “Fruit Ice” is the very ingenious, very delicious and very welcomed invention of frozen fruit chunks skewered, then dunked into the glass as a final garnish — and a treat between sips. The Apple Sour — a very simple concoction of shochu, soda water and apple juice — was a perfectly chilled, semi sweet-sour libation, which with the added icy apple chunks, tasted just like fruity apple sorbet. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Kafu, Shop G29, G/F, Pebbles World (Site 3), Whampoa, Hung Hom, Hong Kong, +852 9025 0818

The Royal’s Pub

The drink: Honey Money (Not entirely sure about the name, but it’s phonetically accurate; HK$80)

Shoutout to my college roommate and flatmate-to-be Kelly, who took me to The Royal’s Pub — or her “canteen”, affectionately nicknamed because of their friendly prices and supple serving sizes. Honey Money, or at least what I remember it was called, is a vodka-based beverage infused with pineapple juice and striking green mint syrup to give it that old-fashioned tropical look. Refreshing taste, great value — I have no complaints. — Michelle Chan, Editor

The Royal’s Pub, 21 Cannon Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong +852 2574 8937