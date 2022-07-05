Best Sips: 3 drinks we loved this week

Best Sips is a look back on the most incredible drinks — alcoholic or otherwise — we had in the past week. Those which renewed our love for established venues; caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented bartenders and mixologists alike. From tipples at charming dive bars to award-winning apéritifs at five-star establishments, these are the best drinks to try in Hong Kong; the drinks we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best drinks we sipped on and savoured this week:

Earth

The drink: Water (HK$0 at most restaurants)

It’s just… water. Healthy, natural water. One half of a tequila soda, if you’re keeping score at home. Word to Austen Chu at Wristcheck and the good people of Nalgene. Happy Dry July, everybody! — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief

Water, It’s Outside, Everywhere, Especially Lately, Please Can We Have Some Sunshine, Hong Kong

Chutney Tandoor House

The drink: Kerala Sunset (HK$120)

What you need to know about Chutney Tandoor House’s bar selection is that it’s a very friendly, very approachable range of easy-to-love cocktails that’s been specially designed to complement the spice-heavy, sub-Continental fare the modern Indian restaurant is about to be known for. Among which sits this Kerala Sunset, poised in perfect position to quell the slow-burning heat building at the roof of your mouth and the sweltering Hong Kong temperatures outdoors. It arrives at the table in a pretty shade of coral orange, not unlike, of course, the picturesque sunsets of Kerala, with a sprig of lavender and — good news for drinks-that-come-with-snacks advocates — half a fresh fig and an already pitted lychee as garnish. As for the drink itself: a light brandy base that’s stirred in with lychee liqueur, with the additional tropics-led pour of citrus and peach concentrate. A final splash of homemade tamarind juice adds a welcomed tang to the otherwise refreshingly sweet sip. Like a summer fruit punch, only better — and boozier. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor

Chutney Tandoor House, 4/F, Carfield Commercial Building, 77 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

BadRoom Bar & Restaurant

The drink: Dragon Rose (HK$98)

Guys, this is it! An avid explorer of cocktails who dislikes the sanitiser smell that comes with alcohol, picking a drink has always been a gamble to me. Not in BadRoom, though. Overlooking Knutsford Terrace at five-storeys high, BadRoom garners renown across the internet with its tantalising grilled dishes and fresh fruit house cocktails. Dragon Rose, one of the bartender’s first recommendations, is a slushy infused with vodka, lemon juice, cranberry juice, and drum roll please: red dragon fruit. Hydro-packed and mildly sweet, the red dragon fruit lends this drink a refreshing palate while somehow overshadowing the vodka base, exactly how I’d picture a perfect sip to savour in the monsoon season. Cheers! — Michelle Chan, Editor

BadRoom Bar & Restaurant, Shop A-C, 5/F, 10 Knutsford Terrace, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, +852 3752 2225